كشف مدير وكالة الطاقة الدولية فاتح بيرول، خلال مؤتمر للمناخ عقد في برلين، اليوم، أن العالم يواجه أكبر أزمة طاقة في تاريخه، ومن المرجح أن تشهد الأسواق تحولاً جذرياً نتيجة لهذا الوضع الحرج.


وقال بيرول، خلال كلمته أمام «حوار بطرسبرغ للمناخ»، إنه كان قد تم تبني استجابة إستراتيجية عقب أزمات النفط في سبعينات القرن الماضي، ما أدى إلى خفض استهلاك الوقود من 20 لترا لكل 100 كيلومتر إلى النصف.


وأوضح بيرول أن من بين ردود الفعل الأخرى في ذلك الوقت التوسع في استخدام الطاقة النووية.


وبين أن الأشخاص اليوم أكثر استعداداً لإجراء تغييرات، مقارنة بما كان عليه الحال قبل 50 عاماً، نظراً لتوافر التقنيات اللازمة مثل الطاقة المتجددة والسيارات الكهربائية.


أزمة ضخمة


وكان بيرول قد أكد في وقت سابق أن الصراع بين إيران والولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل يتسبب في أسوأ أزمة طاقة يواجهها العالم على الإطلاق.


وقال بيرول، في مقابلة مع إذاعة فرانس إنتر، بثت أخيراً: «هذه بالفعل أكبر أزمة في التاريخ، والأزمة ضخمة بالفعل، إذا جمعنا بين آثار أزمة النفط وأزمة الغاز المرتبطة بروسيا».


وأوضح بيرول أن التقلبات في أسواق الطاقة العالمية قد تستمر لمدة تصل إلى عامين، حتى في حال تحسن الأوضاع الجيوسياسية.