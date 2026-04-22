Fatih Birol, the Director of the International Energy Agency, revealed during a climate conference held in Berlin today that the world is facing the largest energy crisis in its history, and markets are likely to undergo a radical transformation as a result of this critical situation.



Birol stated in his speech at the "Petersberg Climate Dialogue" that a strategic response had been adopted following the oil crises of the 1970s, which led to a reduction in fuel consumption from 20 liters per 100 kilometers to half.



He explained that among the other reactions at that time was the expansion of nuclear energy use.



Birol noted that people today are more willing to make changes compared to 50 years ago, thanks to the availability of necessary technologies such as renewable energy and electric vehicles.



A Massive Crisis



Birol had previously confirmed that the conflict between Iran, the United States, and Israel is causing the worst energy crisis the world has ever faced.



In an interview with France Inter radio, broadcast recently, Birol said: "This is indeed the largest crisis in history, and the crisis is truly massive if we combine the effects of the oil crisis and the gas crisis related to Russia."



Birol explained that fluctuations in global energy markets could continue for up to two years, even if geopolitical conditions improve.