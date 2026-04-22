كشفت HONOR، العلامة الرائدة عالميًا في الأجهزة المدعومة بالذكاء الاصطناعي، عن سلسلة HONOR 600 Series التي تضم طرازي HONOR 600 وHONOR 600 Pro، خلال حدث إطلاقٍ حصري أقيم في فندق كراون بلازا الرياض RDC ومركز المؤتمرات من IHG، بحضور الإعلاميين والشركاء والمؤثرين وعشاق التقنية، لتقديم نظرة أولى متعمقة على أحدث ابتكاراتها.

وركز الحدث على تجربة العملاء المبتكرة المعتمدةً على الذكاء الاصطناعي والتصوير المتطور، حيث تم استعراض أبرز مميزات السلسلة عبر عروضٍ حية ومناطق تجربة تفاعلية.
HONOR تفتح الطلبات المسبقة لسلسلة HONOR 600 Series مع أداء رائد يضاهي الهواتف في فئتها

تم تصميم الحدث كرحلةٍ تفاعلية، تضمنت مناطقٍ مخصصة سمحت للعملاء بالتعرف على سلسلة HONOR 600 series بشكلٍ مفصل، مع تجربة عملية للمنتج تبرز الكاميرا الليلية فائقة الدقة 200 ميجابكسل، ميزة AI Image to Video 2.0، الميزة الأولى من نوعها والمميزة في السوق، وبطاريةً تدوم طويلاً بسعة 7000 ملي أمبير، ومعالجات Snapdragon الرائدة والمتوفر في طراز HONOR 600 Pro.

HONOR تفتح الطلبات المسبقة لسلسلة HONOR 600 Series مع أداء رائد يضاهي الهواتف في فئتها


في إطار إطلاق سلسلة هواتف HONOR 600، تعاونت HONOR مع Snapchat لإطلاق فلتر تفاعلي يحوّل صور المستخدمين إلى أعمال فنية. يُجسّد هذا التعاون الإبداع المدعوم بالذكاء الاصطناعي بطريقة ممتعة وسهلة الاستخدام، مما يتيح للمستخدمين إعادة تخيّل لحظاتهم من منظور فني.
HONOR تفتح الطلبات المسبقة لسلسلة HONOR 600 Series مع أداء رائد يضاهي الهواتف في فئتها

كاميرا ليلية فائقة بدقة 200 ميجابكسل

تضع سلسلة HONOR 600 series معايير جديدة للتصوير في فئتها، عبر كاميرا AI متطورة بدقة 200 ميجابكسل، تعتمد على حساسٍ كبير بحجم 1/1.4 إنش لتقديم تفاصيلٍ مذهلة وأداءٍ ممتاز في الإضاءة المنخفضة.

وتعزز خوارزميات الذكاء الاصطناعي الليلية من جودة الصور في تصوير البورتريه الليلي، مع الحفاظ على ألوان البشرة الطبيعية وعمق الصورة حتى في ظروف الإضاءة الصعبة.

توفر سلسلة HONOR 600 series ميزة التثبيت AI المعتمدة وفق شهاداتCIPA 6.0 على HONOR 600 و CIPA 6.5 على النسخة Pro، لضمان صورٍ أكثر وضوحًا واستقرارًا عند التصوير باليد، بينما يضمن محرك الألوان الذكي ميزة AI Color Engine ألواناً طبيعية متناسقة حتى تحت الإضاءة الاصطناعية.

ويتيح الطراز Pro تقريبًا يصل إلى 120 مرة، مع وضوحٍ مذهل، ليقدم تجربة تصوير شاملة ومميزة كما في الهواتف الرائدة.

الإبداع جوهر تجربة العملاء مع سلسلةHONOR 600 Series

تقنية AI Image to Video 2.0 تمثل محور هذه التجربة، حيث تحول الصور الثابتة إلى مقاطع فيديو سينمائية قصيرة باستخدام أوامر طبيعية ونماذج جاهزة، لتفتح آفاقًا جديدة لسرد القصص وصناعة المحتوى.

ولتسهيل الاستخدام، قدمت HONOR ميزة AI Button مخصصًا للتعديل الذكي للصور، حيث يمكن للعملاء فتح صورة والضغط المطول على الزر للوصول بسرعة إلى تقنية AI Image to Video 2.0 وميزة AI Photos Agent، ما يتيح إطلاق الأفكار الإبداعية بسهولة. يدعم ميزة AI Photos Agent التفاعل باللغة الطبيعية، مما يتيح إضافة أو حذف أو تعديل عناصر الصورة بأمرٍ واحدٍ بسيط.
HONOR تفتح الطلبات المسبقة لسلسلة HONOR 600 Series مع أداء رائد يضاهي الهواتف في فئتها

بطارية تدوم طويلاً وتصميم رفيع

رغم التصميم النحيف والفخم، تضم سلسلة HONOR 600 series بطاريةً ضخمة بسعة 7000 ملي أمبير، الأكبر في سلسلة هواتف HONOR Number، مدعومةً بتقنية HONORSuperCharge بقوة 80 واط، لتوفير استخدام طويلٍ طوال اليوم في مهام إنشاء المحتوى والبث المتواصل وتعدد المهام، دون التضحية بتصميم الجهاز.

أداء عالٍ وكفاءة استثنائية

تعمل سلسلة HONOR 600 series بمعالجات Snapdragon على طراز HONOR 600 Pro، حيث يأتي HONOR 600 Pro مزودًا بمعالج Snapdragon 8 Elite المبني بتقنية 3 نانو متر، معززًا بأداء أعلى بنسبة 45% في وحدة المعالجة المركزية، و44% في وحدة معالجة الرسوميات مقارنةً بالجيل السابق.

يوفر هذا التطور القدرة الحسابية المطلوبة لتشغيل تقنية AI Image to Video 2.0 في الوقت الفعلي، ولأداء الألعاب والمهام الثقيلة بسرعةٍ رائدة، مع الحفاظ على كفاءة الطاقة وإدارة البطارية الذكية لتجربةٍ سلسة ومتواصلة.

نظام MagicOS 10.0 الذكي وتواصل سلس عبر الأجهزة

يقدم نظام MagicOS 10.0 مجموعةً من المزايا الذكية المدعومة بالذكاء الاصطناعي لتعزيز الإنتاجية اليومية للعملاء، بما في ذلك أدوات الكتابة والتلخيص الذكية، وميزة Magic Portal لتعدد المهام بسلاسة، مع ميزات أمان متقدمة مثل كشف التزييف العميق، ودعم نقل الملفات الفوري، والترجمة الفورية، والعناوين الفرعية الذكية، لتوفير تجربة استخدام أكثر ذكاءً وانسيابية.

كما تقدم سلسلة HONOR 600 series تكاملًا سلسًا مع نظام Apple، عبر ميزة HONOR Connect المحسّن، مما يسمح بمزامنة الإشعارات، ومشاركة الملفات، وتمكين مشاركة نقطة الاتصال، وعرض الرسائل على Apple Watch، لتجربةٍ متصلة ومنتجة بين أجهزة Android وApple.

الطلب المسبق وقنوات البيع

ستتوفر سلسلة HONOR 600 series بالألوان: البرتقالي، الذهبي الفاتح، والأسود.

خلال فترة الطلب المسبق، سيتم توفير الهواتف عبر المنصات الإلكترونية، متاجر HONOR الرسمية، والشركاء التجاريين في السعودية. ستستمر فترة الطلب المسبق من 22 أبريل إلى 29 أبريل ومع كل عملية شراء، سيحصل العملاء على هدايا مجانية بقيمة 1796 ريالا سعوديا، لتقديم قيمة إضافية ومزايا حصرية للعملاء الأوائل.

تواصل HONOR من خلال سلسلة HONOR 600 series التزامها بتقديم قدرات ذكاءٍ اصطناعي متقدمة وتجارب هواتف ذكية مميزة، مع تقديم الابتكار الرائد بطريقة سهلة وعملية تجعل استخدام الهاتف يوميًا تجربة سلسة للعملاء.