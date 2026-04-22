HONOR تفتح الطلبات المسبقة لسلسلة HONOR 600 Series مع أداء رائد يضاهي الهواتف في فئتها

HONOR, the global leader in AI-powered devices, unveiled the HONOR 600 Series, which includes the HONOR 600 and HONOR 600 Pro models, during an exclusive launch event held at the Crowne Plaza Riyadh RDC Hotel and Conference Center by IHG, attended by media representatives, partners, influencers, and tech enthusiasts, to provide an in-depth first look at its latest innovations.

The event focused on the innovative customer experience based on artificial intelligence and advanced photography, showcasing the series' key features through live demonstrations and interactive experience zones.



The event was designed as an interactive journey, featuring dedicated areas that allowed customers to explore the HONOR 600 series in detail, with hands-on product experiences highlighting the ultra-high-definition 200-megapixel night camera, the AI Image to Video 2.0 feature, the first of its kind and distinctive in the market, and a long-lasting 7000 mAh battery, along with leading Snapdragon processors available in the HONOR 600 Pro model.

Ultra Night Camera with 200 Megapixels

As part of the HONOR 600 smartphone series launch, HONOR collaborated with Snapchat to launch an interactive filter that transforms users' photos into works of art. This collaboration embodies AI-powered creativity in a fun and user-friendly way, allowing users to reimagine their moments from an artistic perspective.

The HONOR 600 series sets new standards for photography in its class, featuring an advanced AI camera with 200 megapixels, relying on a large 1/1.4-inch sensor to deliver stunning details and excellent performance in low light.

The night AI algorithms enhance image quality in night portrait photography, preserving natural skin tones and depth even in challenging lighting conditions.

The HONOR 600 series offers AI stabilization certified with CIPA 6.0 on the HONOR 600 and CIPA 6.5 on the Pro version, ensuring clearer and more stable images when shooting handheld, while the smart color engine AI Color Engine guarantees natural, harmonious colors even under artificial lighting.

The Pro model allows for up to 120x zoom, with stunning clarity, providing a comprehensive and distinctive photography experience akin to flagship phones.

Creativity at the Core of the Customer Experience with the HONOR 600 Series

The AI Image to Video 2.0 technology is at the heart of this experience, transforming still images into short cinematic videos using natural commands and ready-made templates, opening new horizons for storytelling and content creation.

To facilitate usage, HONOR introduced an AI Button dedicated to smart photo editing, allowing customers to open an image and long-press the button for quick access to the AI Image to Video 2.0 technology and the AI Photos Agent feature, enabling the easy launch of creative ideas. The AI Photos Agent feature supports natural language interaction, allowing users to add, remove, or modify image elements with a single simple command.



Long-lasting Battery and Slim Design

Despite its slim and premium design, the HONOR 600 series features a massive 7000 mAh battery, the largest in the HONOR Number series, supported by HONOR SuperCharge technology with 80 watts, providing long-lasting use throughout the day for content creation tasks, continuous streaming, and multitasking, without compromising the device's design.

High Performance and Exceptional Efficiency

The HONOR 600 series operates with Snapdragon processors in the HONOR 600 Pro model, which comes equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor built on 3-nanometer technology, offering 45% higher CPU performance and 44% higher GPU performance compared to the previous generation.

This advancement provides the computational power required to run AI Image to Video 2.0 technology in real-time and to perform gaming and heavy tasks at leading speeds, while maintaining energy efficiency and smart battery management for a seamless and continuous experience.

Smart MagicOS 10.0 and Seamless Device Connectivity

MagicOS 10.0 offers a range of smart features powered by artificial intelligence to enhance customers' daily productivity, including smart writing and summarization tools, and the Magic Portal feature for seamless multitasking, along with advanced security features such as deepfake detection, instant file transfer support, real-time translation, and smart subtitles, providing a smarter and smoother user experience.

The HONOR 600 series also offers seamless integration with the Apple ecosystem through the enhanced HONOR Connect feature, allowing for notification synchronization, file sharing, enabling hotspot sharing, and displaying messages on the Apple Watch, creating a connected and productive experience between Android and Apple devices.

Pre-order and Sales Channels

The HONOR 600 series will be available in colors: orange, light gold, and black.

During the pre-order period, the phones will be available through online platforms, official HONOR stores, and commercial partners in Saudi Arabia. The pre-order period will last from April 22 to April 29, and with every purchase, customers will receive free gifts worth 1796 Saudi Riyals, providing added value and exclusive benefits for early customers.

HONOR continues through the HONOR 600 series to commit to delivering advanced AI capabilities and distinctive smartphone experiences, presenting leading innovation in an easy and practical way that makes daily phone use a seamless experience for customers.