ارتفعت الأسهم العالمية اليوم، إذ استمدت الأسواق التفاؤل من تقارير تفيد بأن إيران تدرس حضور محادثات سلام مع الولايات المتحدة في باكستان، بالتزامن مع تجدد الرهانات على الذكاء الاصطناعي التي عززت الطلب.
ويراقب المستثمرون عن كثب جلسة استماع مرتقبة في مجلس الشيوخ للمصادقة على تعيين «كيفن وارش» مرشح الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب لقيادة مجلس الاحتياطي الفيدرالي، الذي انتقده ترمب مراراً لفشله في خفض أسعار الفائدة في وقت أبكر وبشكل أكثر قوة.
مستوى قياسي
ارتفع أوسع مؤشر لأسهم آسيا والمحيط الهادئ خارج اليابان (MSCI) بنسبة 1.1%، بينما قفز مؤشر «كوسبي» الكوري الجنوبي بنسبة 2.7% ليسجل مستوى قياسياً جديداً لأول مرة منذ بدء الحرب الإيرانية. كما ارتفعت العقود الآجلة لمؤشر «إي-ميني إس آند بي 500» بنسبة 0.2%.
وسجل مؤشر «كوسبي» الكوري الجنوبي مستوى قياسياً لأول مرة منذ اندلاع الحرب الأمريكية الإسرائيلية مع إيران في 28 فبراير الماضي، بينما سجلت الأسهم التايوانية مستويات قياسية جديدة غير مسبوقة مدفوعة بالتفاؤل حول الذكاء الاصطناعي.
وفي اليابان، ارتفع مؤشر «نيكاي 225» بنسبة 0.9%، بينما خالفت الأسهم الأسترالية الاتجاه وتراجعت بنسبة 0.1%.
مؤشر الدولار
وزاد مؤشر الدولار الأمريكي، الذي يقيس قوة العملة الخضراء مقابل سلة من 6 عملات، بنسبة 0.1% ليصل إلى 98.139، ليظل مستقراً في منتصف النطاق الذي استقر فيه خلال الأسبوع الماضي.
وبلغ سعر اليورو 1.1784 دولار، وتداول الجنيه الإسترليني عند 1.3535 دولار، بانخفاض 0.1% لكل منهما خلال اليوم. كما تراجع الدولار الأسترالي الحساس للمخاطر بنسبة 0.2% ليصل إلى 0.7164 دولار. وارتفع عائد سندات الخزانة الأمريكية لأجل 10 سنوات بمقدار 0.2 نقطة أساس ليصل إلى 4.25%.
أما الرهانات على ما يسمى «تخفيض قيمة الدولار» فقد تراجعت؛ إذ هبط الذهب بنسبة 0.8% ليصل إلى 4.782.49 دولار بعد شهر من التحرك الأفقي.
وظلت «بيتكوين» ضمن القناة السعرية التي تراوح فيها منذ أوائل فبراير الماضي، إذ انخفضت بنسبة 0.7% لتصل إلى 75.794.99 دولار، وتراجع «إيثريوم» بنسبة 1.2% ليصل إلى 2.310.93 دولار.
Global stocks rose today, as markets drew optimism from reports that Iran is considering attending peace talks with the United States in Pakistan, coinciding with renewed bets on artificial intelligence that boosted demand.
Investors are closely monitoring an upcoming Senate hearing to confirm "Kevin Warsh," President Donald Trump's nominee to lead the Federal Reserve, whom Trump has repeatedly criticized for failing to cut interest rates earlier and more aggressively.
Record Level
The broadest index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside Japan (MSCI) rose by 1.1%, while South Korea's KOSPI index jumped by 2.7% to record a new high for the first time since the start of the Iranian war. Futures for the E-mini S&P 500 index also increased by 0.2%.
The South Korean KOSPI index recorded a new high for the first time since the outbreak of the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran on February 28, while Taiwanese stocks reached unprecedented new highs driven by optimism about artificial intelligence.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 index rose by 0.9%, while Australian stocks went against the trend and fell by 0.1%.
Dollar Index
The U.S. dollar index, which measures the strength of the greenback against a basket of 6 currencies, increased by 0.1% to reach 98.139, remaining stable in the middle of the range it settled in during the past week.
The euro was priced at 1.1784 dollars, and the British pound traded at 1.3535 dollars, down 0.1% each during the day. The risk-sensitive Australian dollar fell by 0.2% to reach 0.7164 dollars. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury bond rose by 0.2 basis points to reach 4.25%.
Bets on what is called "dollar depreciation" have declined; gold fell by 0.8% to reach 4,782.49 dollars after a month of horizontal movement.
Bitcoin remained within the price channel it has fluctuated in since early February, decreasing by 0.7% to reach 75,794.99 dollars, while Ethereum fell by 1.2% to reach 2,310.93 dollars.