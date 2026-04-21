ارتفعت الأسهم العالمية اليوم، إذ استمدت الأسواق التفاؤل من تقارير تفيد بأن إيران تدرس حضور محادثات سلام مع الولايات المتحدة في باكستان، بالتزامن مع تجدد الرهانات على الذكاء الاصطناعي التي عززت الطلب.


ويراقب المستثمرون عن كثب جلسة استماع مرتقبة في مجلس الشيوخ للمصادقة على تعيين «كيفن وارش» مرشح الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب لقيادة مجلس الاحتياطي الفيدرالي، الذي انتقده ترمب مراراً لفشله في خفض أسعار الفائدة في وقت أبكر وبشكل أكثر قوة.


مستوى قياسي


ارتفع أوسع مؤشر لأسهم آسيا والمحيط الهادئ خارج اليابان (MSCI) بنسبة 1.1%، بينما قفز مؤشر «كوسبي» الكوري الجنوبي بنسبة 2.7% ليسجل مستوى قياسياً جديداً لأول مرة منذ بدء الحرب الإيرانية. كما ارتفعت العقود الآجلة لمؤشر «إي-ميني إس آند بي 500» بنسبة 0.2%.


وسجل مؤشر «كوسبي» الكوري الجنوبي مستوى قياسياً لأول مرة منذ اندلاع الحرب الأمريكية الإسرائيلية مع إيران في 28 فبراير الماضي، بينما سجلت الأسهم التايوانية مستويات قياسية جديدة غير مسبوقة مدفوعة بالتفاؤل حول الذكاء الاصطناعي.


وفي اليابان، ارتفع مؤشر «نيكاي 225» بنسبة 0.9%، بينما خالفت الأسهم الأسترالية الاتجاه وتراجعت بنسبة 0.1%.


مؤشر الدولار


وزاد مؤشر الدولار الأمريكي، الذي يقيس قوة العملة الخضراء مقابل سلة من 6 عملات، بنسبة 0.1% ليصل إلى 98.139، ليظل مستقراً في منتصف النطاق الذي استقر فيه خلال الأسبوع الماضي.


وبلغ سعر اليورو 1.1784 دولار، وتداول الجنيه الإسترليني عند 1.3535 دولار، بانخفاض 0.1% لكل منهما خلال اليوم. كما تراجع الدولار الأسترالي الحساس للمخاطر بنسبة 0.2% ليصل إلى 0.7164 دولار. وارتفع عائد سندات الخزانة الأمريكية لأجل 10 سنوات بمقدار 0.2 نقطة أساس ليصل إلى 4.25%.


أما الرهانات على ما يسمى «تخفيض قيمة الدولار» فقد تراجعت؛ إذ هبط الذهب بنسبة 0.8% ليصل إلى 4.782.49 دولار بعد شهر من التحرك الأفقي.


وظلت «بيتكوين» ضمن القناة السعرية التي تراوح فيها منذ أوائل فبراير الماضي، إذ انخفضت بنسبة 0.7% لتصل إلى 75.794.99 دولار، وتراجع «إيثريوم» بنسبة 1.2% ليصل إلى 2.310.93 دولار.