Global stocks rose today, as markets drew optimism from reports that Iran is considering attending peace talks with the United States in Pakistan, coinciding with renewed bets on artificial intelligence that boosted demand.



Investors are closely monitoring an upcoming Senate hearing to confirm "Kevin Warsh," President Donald Trump's nominee to lead the Federal Reserve, whom Trump has repeatedly criticized for failing to cut interest rates earlier and more aggressively.



Record Level



The broadest index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside Japan (MSCI) rose by 1.1%, while South Korea's KOSPI index jumped by 2.7% to record a new high for the first time since the start of the Iranian war. Futures for the E-mini S&P 500 index also increased by 0.2%.



The South Korean KOSPI index recorded a new high for the first time since the outbreak of the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran on February 28, while Taiwanese stocks reached unprecedented new highs driven by optimism about artificial intelligence.



In Japan, the Nikkei 225 index rose by 0.9%, while Australian stocks went against the trend and fell by 0.1%.



Dollar Index



The U.S. dollar index, which measures the strength of the greenback against a basket of 6 currencies, increased by 0.1% to reach 98.139, remaining stable in the middle of the range it settled in during the past week.



The euro was priced at 1.1784 dollars, and the British pound traded at 1.3535 dollars, down 0.1% each during the day. The risk-sensitive Australian dollar fell by 0.2% to reach 0.7164 dollars. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury bond rose by 0.2 basis points to reach 4.25%.



Bets on what is called "dollar depreciation" have declined; gold fell by 0.8% to reach 4,782.49 dollars after a month of horizontal movement.



Bitcoin remained within the price channel it has fluctuated in since early February, decreasing by 0.7% to reach 75,794.99 dollars, while Ethereum fell by 1.2% to reach 2,310.93 dollars.