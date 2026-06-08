A survey conducted by "Okaz" revealed that the total number of government employees whose services were terminated in the first quarter of the current year 2026 reached 7,161 individuals, including 3,168 requests for early retirement, 1,398 reaching the legal retirement age, and 1,054 due to transfer to another system. According to the survey, the first quarter witnessed 920 resignations, 270 cases of death, 269 health disabilities, and 47 work absences, along with several other reasons.

In terms of the classification of those whose services were terminated in the first quarter, those classified as "educators" topped the list, numbering 3,123 individuals, representing about 43.61% of the total terminated services. This was followed by employees, with a total of 2,357 individuals, accounting for 32.91%, then those classified as "health professionals," numbering 528 individuals, 381 contractors, and 299 classified as "users," in addition to many other classifications.

Another report showed that the total number of appointments in the government sector in the first quarter reached about 8.97%, including 460 contractors, 130 employees, 27 ministers and their deputies at the excellent rank, 9 judges, 8 health professionals, 6 faculty members, and 2 classified as users.