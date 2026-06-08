كشف رصد أجرته «عكاظ»، أن إجمالي عدد الموظفين الحكوميين الذين أُنهيت خدماتهم في الربع الأول من العام الحالي 2026 بلغ 7,161 فرداً، منهم 3,168 طلب إحالة على التقاعد المبكر، و1,398 بلوغ السن النظامية للتقاعد، و1,054 طي قيد للنقل لنظام آخر. ووفقاً للرصد، شهد الربع الأول 920 استقالة، و270 حالة وفاة، وتسجيل 269 عجزاً صحياً، و47 انقطاعاً عن العمل، مع وجود عدد من الأسباب الأخرى.

وعن تصنيف أكثر من أُنهيت خدماتهم في الربع الأول، استحوذ المصنفون كـ«تعليميين» على المرتبة الأولى، وعددهم 3,123 فرداً، تمثل نسبتهم نحو 43.61% من إجمالي المنتهية خدماتهم، ثم الموظفون، وبلغ عددهم 2,357 فرداً، تعادل نسبتهم 32.91%، فالمصنفون كـ«صحيين» وعددهم 528 فرداً، و381 متعاقداً، و299 مصنفون كـ«مستخدمين»، إضافة للعديد من التصنيفات الأخرى.

وأظهر تقرير آخر، أن إجمالي عدد المعينين في القطاع الحكومي في الربع الأول بلغ نحو 8.97%، منهم 460 متعاقداً، و130 موظفاً، و27 وزراء ونوابهم والمرتبة الممتازة، و9 قضاة، و8 صحيين، و6 من أعضاء هيئة التدريس، و2 مصنفون كمستخدمين.