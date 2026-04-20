استمرت الصادرات السعودية غير النفطية بتحقيق أرقام قياسية وسجلت في عام 2025م أداءً تاريخياً بلغ 624 مليار ريال مقارنة بـ 543 مليار ريال في 2024م، محققة نمواً سنوياً قدره 15%، وارتفعت مساهمتها في إجمالي صادرات المملكة إلى 44% مقابل 39% في العام السابق، وهو أعلى مستوى تاريخي، فيما جاءت المملكة أعلى دول مجموعة الـ20 من حيث نسبة النمو وفق أحدث البيانات العالمية.
ويأتي هذا الأداء امتداداً لمسار تصاعدي خلال الأعوام السابقة، إذ ارتفعت قيمة الصادرات غير النفطية من 325 مليار ريال في 2021م إلى 468 مليار ريال في 2022م، ثم 477 مليار ريال في 2023م، و543 مليار ريال في 2024م، وصولاً إلى 624 مليار ريال في 2025م، وارتفعت نسبة مساهمتها من 0 إلى 44% خلال الفترة ذاتها، بما يعكس تسارع وتيرة تنويع الاقتصاد الوطني.
3 قطاعات رئيسية
وفي إطار هذا النمو، توزّع الأداء عبر 3 قطاعات رئيسية شكّلت محركات هذا الارتفاع، إذ بلغت صادرات السلع غير النفطية 225 مليار ريال في 2025م مقارنة بـ 217 مليار ريال في 2024م، بنمو سنوي قدره 4%، مدعومة بشكل رئيسي بصادرات السلع غير البتروكيماوية التي سجلت مستوى قياسياً بلغ 78 مليار ريال مقابل 70 مليار ريال في 2024م، بنمو بلغ 12%، لترتفع حصتها من إجمالي صادرات السلع غير النفطية من 32% في 2024م إلى 35% في 2025م.
وارتفعت قيمة صادرات السلع غير البتروكيماوية خلال الفترة من 2021م حتى 2025م ارتفاعاً ملحوظاً من 58 مليار ريال إلى 78 مليار ريال، فيما زادت حصتها من إجمالي السلع غير النفطية من 25% إلى 35% خلال الفترة ذاتها.
أداء إيجابي
وعلى صعيد القطاعات، ارتفعت صادرات السلع الغذائية والزراعية من 15 مليار ريال في 2021م إلى 24 مليار ريال في 2025م، فيما قفزت صادرات الآلات والمعدات الميكانيكية والأجهزة الكهربائية وأجزاؤها من 4.3 مليار ريال إلى 7.5 مليار ريال خلال الفترة ذاتها، وارتفعت صادرات الأسمدة من 6.9 ملايين طن إلى 10.8 مليون طن.
وواصلت صادرات الخدمات أداءها الإيجابي، إذ بلغت 260 مليار ريال في 2025م مقارنة بـ 235 مليار ريال في 2024م، بنمو سنوي قدره 11%، لتسجّل أعلى قيمة سنوية لها.
ويأتي هذا النمو امتداداً لمسار تصاعدي بدأ من 48 مليار ريال في 2021م، ومرّ بـ152 مليار ريال في 2022م و205 مليارات ريال في 2023م، وصولاً إلى 235 مليار ريال في 2024م.
القطاعات الفرعية
وجاء هذا الأداء مدعوماً بنمو جميع القطاعات الفرعية، إذ شكّل قطاعا السفر والنقل معاً 77% من إجمالي صادرات الخدمات في 2025م، مع تسجيل نمو بنسبة %4 و30% على التوالي.
وسجّل قطاع إعادة التصدير نمواً متسارعاً، إذ بلغت قيمته 139 مليار ريال في 2025م مقارنة بـ91 مليار ريال في 2024م، محققاً نمواً سنوياً يتجاوز لأول مرة حاجز 100 مليار ريال.
ويأتي هذا الأداء امتداداً لمسار تصاعدي منذ عام 2021م، إذ بلغت قيمة إعادة التصدير آنذاك 46 مليار ريال.
وقد جاء هذا النمو مدعوماً بارتفاع إعادة تصدير الآلات والأجهزة ومعدات النقل، إذ ارتفعت قيمة إعادة تصدير الآلات والأجهزة من 11 مليار ريال في 2021م إلى 74 مليار ريال في 2025م، فيما ارتفعت قيمة إعادة تصدير معدات النقل وأجزائها من 24 مليار ريال إلى 43 مليار ريال خلال الفترة نفسها.
ويؤكد هذا الأداء المتكامل عبر القطاعات الثلاثة الرئيسية قدرة الاقتصاد السعودي على تحقيق نمو متوازن ومستدام، مدفوعاً بتطور البنية التحتية، وتوسّع الشراكات التجارية، وتعزيز تنافسية المنتجات والخدمات الوطنية في الأسواق العالمية.
Saudi non-oil exports continued to achieve record numbers, reaching a historic performance of 624 billion riyals in 2025 compared to 543 billion riyals in 2024, achieving an annual growth rate of 15%. Its contribution to the total exports of the Kingdom increased to 44% compared to 39% in the previous year, marking the highest historical level, while the Kingdom ranked first among the G20 countries in terms of growth rate according to the latest global data.
This performance is a continuation of an upward trend over the past years, as the value of non-oil exports rose from 325 billion riyals in 2021 to 468 billion riyals in 2022, then to 477 billion riyals in 2023, and 543 billion riyals in 2024, reaching 624 billion riyals in 2025. Its contribution percentage increased from 0 to 44% during the same period, reflecting the accelerated pace of diversifying the national economy.
3 Main Sectors
In the context of this growth, the performance was distributed across 3 main sectors that formed the engines of this increase, as non-oil goods exports reached 225 billion riyals in 2025 compared to 217 billion riyals in 2024, with an annual growth rate of 4%, primarily supported by non-petrochemical goods exports, which recorded a record level of 78 billion riyals compared to 70 billion riyals in 2024, with a growth of 12%, raising its share of total non-oil goods exports from 32% in 2024 to 35% in 2025.
The value of non-petrochemical goods exports significantly increased during the period from 2021 to 2025, rising from 58 billion riyals to 78 billion riyals, while its share of total non-oil goods increased from 25% to 35% during the same period.
Positive Performance
On the sectoral level, food and agricultural goods exports rose from 15 billion riyals in 2021 to 24 billion riyals in 2025, while exports of machinery, mechanical equipment, and electrical devices and their parts jumped from 4.3 billion riyals to 7.5 billion riyals during the same period, and fertilizer exports increased from 6.9 million tons to 10.8 million tons.
Service exports continued their positive performance, reaching 260 billion riyals in 2025 compared to 235 billion riyals in 2024, with an annual growth rate of 11%, recording its highest annual value.
This growth is a continuation of an upward trend that started from 48 billion riyals in 2021, passing through 152 billion riyals in 2022 and 205 billion riyals in 2023, reaching 235 billion riyals in 2024.
Sub-Sectors
This performance was supported by the growth of all sub-sectors, as the travel and transport sectors together constituted 77% of total service exports in 2025, with growth rates of 4% and 30% respectively.
The re-export sector recorded accelerated growth, with its value reaching 139 billion riyals in 2025 compared to 91 billion riyals in 2024, achieving an annual growth that for the first time exceeded the 100 billion riyals barrier.
This performance is a continuation of an upward trend since 2021, when the value of re-exports was 46 billion riyals.
This growth was supported by an increase in the re-export of machinery, devices, and transport equipment, as the value of re-exporting machinery and devices rose from 11 billion riyals in 2021 to 74 billion riyals in 2025, while the value of re-exporting transport equipment and their parts increased from 24 billion riyals to 43 billion riyals during the same period.
This comprehensive performance across the three main sectors confirms the Saudi economy's ability to achieve balanced and sustainable growth, driven by infrastructure development, expansion of trade partnerships, and enhancing the competitiveness of national products and services in global markets.