استمرت الصادرات السعودية غير النفطية بتحقيق أرقام قياسية وسجلت في عام 2025م أداءً تاريخياً بلغ 624 مليار ريال مقارنة بـ 543 مليار ريال في 2024م، محققة نمواً سنوياً قدره 15%، وارتفعت مساهمتها في إجمالي صادرات المملكة إلى 44% مقابل 39% في العام السابق، وهو أعلى مستوى تاريخي، فيما جاءت المملكة أعلى دول مجموعة الـ20 من حيث نسبة النمو وفق أحدث البيانات العالمية.


ويأتي هذا الأداء امتداداً لمسار تصاعدي خلال الأعوام السابقة، إذ ارتفعت قيمة الصادرات غير النفطية من 325 مليار ريال في 2021م إلى 468 مليار ريال في 2022م، ثم 477 مليار ريال في 2023م، و543 مليار ريال في 2024م، وصولاً إلى 624 مليار ريال في 2025م، وارتفعت نسبة مساهمتها من 0 إلى 44% خلال الفترة ذاتها، بما يعكس تسارع وتيرة تنويع الاقتصاد الوطني.


3 قطاعات رئيسية


وفي إطار هذا النمو، توزّع الأداء عبر 3 قطاعات رئيسية شكّلت محركات هذا الارتفاع، إذ بلغت صادرات السلع غير النفطية 225 مليار ريال في 2025م مقارنة بـ 217 مليار ريال في 2024م، بنمو سنوي قدره 4%، مدعومة بشكل رئيسي بصادرات السلع غير البتروكيماوية التي سجلت مستوى قياسياً بلغ 78 مليار ريال مقابل 70 مليار ريال في 2024م، بنمو بلغ 12%، لترتفع حصتها من إجمالي صادرات السلع غير النفطية من 32% في 2024م إلى 35% في 2025م.


وارتفعت قيمة صادرات السلع غير البتروكيماوية خلال الفترة من 2021م حتى 2025م ارتفاعاً ملحوظاً من 58 مليار ريال إلى 78 مليار ريال، فيما زادت حصتها من إجمالي السلع غير النفطية من 25% إلى 35% خلال الفترة ذاتها.


أداء إيجابي


وعلى صعيد القطاعات، ارتفعت صادرات السلع الغذائية والزراعية من 15 مليار ريال في 2021م إلى 24 مليار ريال في 2025م، فيما قفزت صادرات الآلات والمعدات الميكانيكية والأجهزة الكهربائية وأجزاؤها من 4.3 مليار ريال إلى 7.5 مليار ريال خلال الفترة ذاتها، وارتفعت صادرات الأسمدة من 6.9 ملايين طن إلى 10.8 مليون طن.


وواصلت صادرات الخدمات أداءها الإيجابي، إذ بلغت 260 مليار ريال في 2025م مقارنة بـ 235 مليار ريال في 2024م، بنمو سنوي قدره 11%، لتسجّل أعلى قيمة سنوية لها.


ويأتي هذا النمو امتداداً لمسار تصاعدي بدأ من 48 مليار ريال في 2021م، ومرّ بـ152 مليار ريال في 2022م و205 مليارات ريال في 2023م، وصولاً إلى 235 مليار ريال في 2024م.


القطاعات الفرعية


وجاء هذا الأداء مدعوماً بنمو جميع القطاعات الفرعية، إذ شكّل قطاعا السفر والنقل معاً 77% من إجمالي صادرات الخدمات في 2025م، مع تسجيل نمو بنسبة %4 و30% على التوالي.


وسجّل قطاع إعادة التصدير نمواً متسارعاً، إذ بلغت قيمته 139 مليار ريال في 2025م مقارنة بـ91 مليار ريال في 2024م، محققاً نمواً سنوياً يتجاوز لأول مرة حاجز 100 مليار ريال.


ويأتي هذا الأداء امتداداً لمسار تصاعدي منذ عام 2021م، إذ بلغت قيمة إعادة التصدير آنذاك 46 مليار ريال.


وقد جاء هذا النمو مدعوماً بارتفاع إعادة تصدير الآلات والأجهزة ومعدات النقل، إذ ارتفعت قيمة إعادة تصدير الآلات والأجهزة من 11 مليار ريال في 2021م إلى 74 مليار ريال في 2025م، فيما ارتفعت قيمة إعادة تصدير معدات النقل وأجزائها من 24 مليار ريال إلى 43 مليار ريال خلال الفترة نفسها.


ويؤكد هذا الأداء المتكامل عبر القطاعات الثلاثة الرئيسية قدرة الاقتصاد السعودي على تحقيق نمو متوازن ومستدام، مدفوعاً بتطور البنية التحتية، وتوسّع الشراكات التجارية، وتعزيز تنافسية المنتجات والخدمات الوطنية في الأسواق العالمية.