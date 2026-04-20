Saudi non-oil exports continued to achieve record numbers, reaching a historic performance of 624 billion riyals in 2025 compared to 543 billion riyals in 2024, achieving an annual growth rate of 15%. Its contribution to the total exports of the Kingdom increased to 44% compared to 39% in the previous year, marking the highest historical level, while the Kingdom ranked first among the G20 countries in terms of growth rate according to the latest global data.



This performance is a continuation of an upward trend over the past years, as the value of non-oil exports rose from 325 billion riyals in 2021 to 468 billion riyals in 2022, then to 477 billion riyals in 2023, and 543 billion riyals in 2024, reaching 624 billion riyals in 2025. Its contribution percentage increased from 0 to 44% during the same period, reflecting the accelerated pace of diversifying the national economy.



3 Main Sectors



In the context of this growth, the performance was distributed across 3 main sectors that formed the engines of this increase, as non-oil goods exports reached 225 billion riyals in 2025 compared to 217 billion riyals in 2024, with an annual growth rate of 4%, primarily supported by non-petrochemical goods exports, which recorded a record level of 78 billion riyals compared to 70 billion riyals in 2024, with a growth of 12%, raising its share of total non-oil goods exports from 32% in 2024 to 35% in 2025.



The value of non-petrochemical goods exports significantly increased during the period from 2021 to 2025, rising from 58 billion riyals to 78 billion riyals, while its share of total non-oil goods increased from 25% to 35% during the same period.



Positive Performance



On the sectoral level, food and agricultural goods exports rose from 15 billion riyals in 2021 to 24 billion riyals in 2025, while exports of machinery, mechanical equipment, and electrical devices and their parts jumped from 4.3 billion riyals to 7.5 billion riyals during the same period, and fertilizer exports increased from 6.9 million tons to 10.8 million tons.



Service exports continued their positive performance, reaching 260 billion riyals in 2025 compared to 235 billion riyals in 2024, with an annual growth rate of 11%, recording its highest annual value.



This growth is a continuation of an upward trend that started from 48 billion riyals in 2021, passing through 152 billion riyals in 2022 and 205 billion riyals in 2023, reaching 235 billion riyals in 2024.



Sub-Sectors



This performance was supported by the growth of all sub-sectors, as the travel and transport sectors together constituted 77% of total service exports in 2025, with growth rates of 4% and 30% respectively.



The re-export sector recorded accelerated growth, with its value reaching 139 billion riyals in 2025 compared to 91 billion riyals in 2024, achieving an annual growth that for the first time exceeded the 100 billion riyals barrier.



This performance is a continuation of an upward trend since 2021, when the value of re-exports was 46 billion riyals.



This growth was supported by an increase in the re-export of machinery, devices, and transport equipment, as the value of re-exporting machinery and devices rose from 11 billion riyals in 2021 to 74 billion riyals in 2025, while the value of re-exporting transport equipment and their parts increased from 24 billion riyals to 43 billion riyals during the same period.



This comprehensive performance across the three main sectors confirms the Saudi economy's ability to achieve balanced and sustainable growth, driven by infrastructure development, expansion of trade partnerships, and enhancing the competitiveness of national products and services in global markets.