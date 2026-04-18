Major oil companies managing the second largest oil field in Kazakhstan have lost a new legal appeal regarding an environmental fine of approximately $5 billion, further narrowing their options to contest this penalty.



Sulfur Management



In a ruling issued on April 8, a court in Astana upheld a previous decision to impose a fine of 2.356 trillion tenge on the Kashagan oil project for storing excessive amounts of sulfur in the field, according to the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources in response to questions from Bloomberg.



The operating company of the Kashagan field stated in a press release that it does not agree with the court's ruling and reiterated that its sulfur management operations were fully compliant with the law.



The company indicated that its shareholders will resort to all available means of appeal against this decision to defend their rights.



Lost Revenues



This sulfur fine is linked to a broader international arbitration case worth $166 billion, centered around the Kashagan field, the second largest oil field in the country.



The Kazakh authorities have been pushing for increased revenues from the country's resources and have initiated international arbitration claims against the project partners. The majority of this amount pertains to claims regarding lost revenues, but it also includes environmental violations and contracts that the state alleges were tainted by corruption.