خسرت شركات نفط كبرى- تدير ثاني أكبر حقل نفطي في كازاخستان- استئنافاً قضائياً جديداً يتعلق بغرامة بيئية تبلغ نحو 5 مليارات دولار؛ ما يضيق أكثر من الخيارات المتاحة أمامها للطعن في هذه العقوبة.


إدارة الكبريت


وفي حكم صدر في 8 أبريل الجاري، أيدت محكمة في أستانا قراراً سابقاً بفرض غرامة قدرها 2.356 تريليون تنغه على مشروع كاشاغان النفطي؛ بسبب تخزين كميات مفرطة من الكبريت في الحقل، بحسب ما ذكرته وزارة البيئة والموارد الطبيعية في رد على أسئلة «بلومبرغ».


وأوضحت الشركة المشغلة لحقل كاشاغان، في بيان لها، أنها لا توافق على حكم المحكمة، وكررت التأكيد على أن عملياتها الخاصة بإدارة الكبريت كانت متوافقة بالكامل مع القانون.


وأشارت الشركة إلى أن مساهميها سيلجؤون إلى جميع سبل الطعن المتاحة ضد هذا القرار للدفاع عن حقوقهم.


إيرادات مفقودة


وترتبط غرامة الكبريت هذه بقضية تحكيم دولي أوسع نطاقاً بقيمة 166 مليار دولار، تتمحور حول حقل كاشاغان، ثاني أكبر حقل نفطي في البلاد.


وكانت السلطات الكازاخية تضغط من أجل زيادة العائدات من موارد البلاد، وأقامت دعاوى تحكيم دولي ضد الشركاء في المشروع. ويتعلق الجزء الأكبر من هذا المبلغ بمطالبات تخص إيرادات مفقودة، لكنه يشمل أيضاً مخالفات بيئية وعقوداً تزعم الدولة أنها شابها الفساد.