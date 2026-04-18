The S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices, dominated by technology stocks, achieved record closing levels for the third consecutive day in their latest trading sessions.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average recorded its highest closing level since late February, as investors welcomed Iran's decision to open the Strait of Hormuz and expressed optimism about the possibility of reaching an agreement with the United States.



Inflation Concerns



As traders grew more confident that the end of the war was near, U.S. crude oil prices fell by more than 9% in its last session, easing inflation concerns. The Strait of Hormuz is a vital waterway for energy transportation worldwide.



The S&P 500 index rose by 84.64 points, or 1.20%, to close at 7,125.12 points.



The Nasdaq Composite index climbed 363.57 points, or 1.51%, to 24,466.27 points.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced by 864.23 points, or 1.78%, to reach 49,442.95 points.



Bob Doll, CEO of a specialized firm, stated: "Concerns that oil could lead to a global slowdown are diminishing as we move towards a potential final agreement."



He added: "Although no agreement has been signed between the United States and Iran yet, it seems that things are moving in a direction that supports market gains."