ارتفع المؤشران ستاندرد آند بورز 500 وناسداك الذي تغلب عليه أسهم التكنولوجيا ليحققا مستويات إغلاق قياسية لليوم الثالث على التوالي في آخر تداولات لها.
وسجل المؤشر داو جونز الصناعي أعلى مستوى إغلاق له منذ أواخر فبراير الماضي، في الوقت الذي رحب فيه المستثمرون بقرار إيران فتح مضيق هرمز وأبدوا تفاؤلاً بإمكانية التوصل إلى اتفاق مع الولايات المتحدة.
مخاوف التضخم
ومع تزايد ثقة المتداولين في أن نهاية الحرب باتت قريبة، تراجعت أسعار النفط الخام الأمريكي بأكثر من 9% في أخر جلسة له؛ ما خفف من مخاوف التضخم. ويعد مضيق هرمز ممراً مائياً حيوياً لنقل الطاقة على مستوى العالم.
وارتفع المؤشر ستاندرد آند بورز 500 بمقدار 84.64 نقطة، أو 1.20%، ليغلق عند 7,125.12 نقطة.
وصعد المؤشر ناسداك المجمع 363.57 نقطة، أو 1.51%، عند 24,466.27 نقطة.
وتقدم المؤشر داو جونز الصناعي 864.23 نقطة، أو 1.78%، ليصل إلى 49,442.95 نقطة.
وقال بوب دول الرئيس التنفيذي لإحدى الشركات المتخصصة: «تتضاءل المخاوف من أن يؤدي النفط إلى تباطؤ عالمي مع التقدم نحو التوصل إلى اتفاق نهائي محتمل».
وأضاف: «رغم عدم توقيع اتفاق بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران حتى الآن يبدو أن الأمور تسير باتجاه يساعد في ارتفاع السوق».
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices, dominated by technology stocks, achieved record closing levels for the third consecutive day in their latest trading sessions.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average recorded its highest closing level since late February, as investors welcomed Iran's decision to open the Strait of Hormuz and expressed optimism about the possibility of reaching an agreement with the United States.
Inflation Concerns
As traders grew more confident that the end of the war was near, U.S. crude oil prices fell by more than 9% in its last session, easing inflation concerns. The Strait of Hormuz is a vital waterway for energy transportation worldwide.
The S&P 500 index rose by 84.64 points, or 1.20%, to close at 7,125.12 points.
The Nasdaq Composite index climbed 363.57 points, or 1.51%, to 24,466.27 points.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced by 864.23 points, or 1.78%, to reach 49,442.95 points.
Bob Doll, CEO of a specialized firm, stated: "Concerns that oil could lead to a global slowdown are diminishing as we move towards a potential final agreement."
He added: "Although no agreement has been signed between the United States and Iran yet, it seems that things are moving in a direction that supports market gains."