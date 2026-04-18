ارتفع المؤشران ستاندرد آند بورز 500 وناسداك الذي تغلب عليه أسهم التكنولوجيا ليحققا مستويات إغلاق قياسية لليوم الثالث على التوالي في آخر تداولات لها.


وسجل المؤشر داو جونز الصناعي أعلى مستوى إغلاق له منذ أواخر فبراير الماضي، في الوقت الذي رحب فيه المستثمرون بقرار إيران فتح مضيق هرمز وأبدوا تفاؤلاً بإمكانية التوصل إلى اتفاق مع الولايات المتحدة.


مخاوف التضخم


ومع تزايد ثقة المتداولين في أن نهاية الحرب باتت قريبة، تراجعت أسعار النفط الخام الأمريكي بأكثر من 9% في أخر جلسة له؛ ما خفف من مخاوف التضخم. ويعد مضيق هرمز ممراً مائياً حيوياً لنقل الطاقة على مستوى العالم.


وارتفع المؤشر ستاندرد آند بورز 500 بمقدار 84.64 نقطة، أو 1.20%، ليغلق عند 7,125.12 نقطة.


وصعد المؤشر ناسداك المجمع 363.57 نقطة، أو 1.51%، عند 24,466.27 نقطة.


وتقدم المؤشر داو جونز الصناعي 864.23 نقطة، أو 1.78%، ليصل إلى 49,442.95 نقطة.


وقال بوب دول الرئيس التنفيذي لإحدى الشركات المتخصصة: «تتضاءل المخاوف من أن يؤدي النفط إلى تباطؤ عالمي مع التقدم نحو التوصل إلى اتفاق نهائي محتمل».


وأضاف: «رغم عدم توقيع اتفاق بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران حتى الآن يبدو أن الأمور تسير باتجاه يساعد في ارتفاع السوق».