تراجعت أسعار النفط في آخر تداولاتها بنحو 9% بعد أن أعلنت إيران أن مضيق هرمز مفتوح أمام جميع السفن التجارية طوال الفترة المتبقية من وقف إطلاق النار. وأشار الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب إلى أن إيران وافقت على عدم إغلاق المضيق مرة أخرى.


وهبطت العقود الآجلة لخام برنت عند التسوية 9.01 دولار أو 9.07% إلى 90.38 دولار للبرميل، بعد أن انخفضت إلى أدنى مستوى خلال الجلسة عند 86.09 دولار. وسجل "برنت" خسارة أسبوعية بنسبة 5%، في انخفاض للأسبوع الثالث على التوالي.


العقود الآجلة


وتراجعت العقود الآجلة لخام غرب تكساس الوسيط الأمريكي 10.48 دولار أو 11.45% لتصل إلى 83.85 دولار للبرميل، بعد أن لامست أدنى مستوى عند 80.56 دولار، فيما تراجعت 13.1% خلال الأسبوع، في خسارة متتالية للأسبوع الثاني. وسجل كلا الخامين أكبر انخفاض يومي لهما منذ الثامن من أبريل الجاري.


ووفقاً لبيانات تتبع السفن، جرى رصد نحو 20 سفينة تتحرك في مضيق هرمز باتجاه الخروج من الخليج.


وأفاد مراسل موقع أكسيوس على منصة إكس بأن الولايات المتحدة وإيران أحرزتا تقدماً في المفاوضات بشأن مذكرة تفاهم من ثلاث ورقات لإنهاء الحرب.