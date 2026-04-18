Oil prices fell by about 9% in their latest trading after Iran announced that the Strait of Hormuz is open to all commercial vessels for the remainder of the ceasefire period. U.S. President Donald Trump indicated that Iran has agreed not to close the strait again.



Brent crude futures settled down $9.01 or 9.07% at $90.38 a barrel, after dropping to a session low of $86.09. Brent recorded a weekly loss of 5%, marking a decline for the third consecutive week.



Futures Contracts



U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell $10.48 or 11.45% to $83.85 a barrel, after touching a low of $80.56, while declining 13.1% over the week, marking a consecutive loss for the second week. Both crude benchmarks recorded their largest daily drop since April 8.



According to ship tracking data, around 20 vessels were observed moving through the Strait of Hormuz heading out of the Gulf.



Axios' correspondent on platform X reported that the United States and Iran have made progress in negotiations regarding a three-page memorandum of understanding to end the war.