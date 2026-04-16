The head of the International Energy Agency announced that Europe may have about 6 weeks, or so, of remaining jet fuel. He warned of the possibility of flight cancellations soon.



The aviation sector is facing a jet fuel crisis following the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, and the International Airports Council in Europe warned that Europe could face a significant jet fuel shortage within three weeks if maritime traffic in the "Strait of Hormuz" does not resume.



The European Commission announced that it will propose a package of measures on April 22; to try to mitigate the impacts of the war on energy markets, but it did not confirm whether this package would include specific measures regarding jet fuel.



Significant Increase



The International Airports Council, a lobbying group representing European airports, confirmed in this message directed to the "European Commission," which was revealed by the "Financial Times," that a comprehensive jet fuel shortage will become a reality in the European Union if maritime traffic through the "Strait of Hormuz" does not resume in a stable and effective manner over the next three weeks.



The council, which represents about 600 airports in around 50 countries, urged Brussels to urgently monitor the availability of jet fuel and its supplies over the next six months, amid the significant increase in its prices due to the war in the Middle East and the closure of the "Strait of Hormuz."