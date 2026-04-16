أعلن رئيس الوكالة الدولية للطاقة أن أمام أوروبا ربما نحو 6 أسابيع، أو نحو ذلك من وقود الطائرات المتبقي. وحذر من احتمال إلغاء رحلات جوية قريباً.


ويواجه قطاع الطيران أزمة في وقود الطائرات بعد إغلاق مضيق هرمز، وحذر المجلس الدولي للمطارات في أوروبا من أن أوروبا يمكن أن تواجه نقصاً جوهرياً في وقود الطائرات في غضون ثلاثة أسابيع إذا لم تُستأنف حركة الملاحة البحرية في «مضيق هرمز».


وأعلنت المفوضية الأوروبية أنها ستقترح حزمة من الإجراءات في 22 أبريل الجاري؛ لمحاولة تقليل تداعيات الحرب على أسواق الطاقة، لكنها لم تؤكد ما إذا كانت هذه الحزمة ستتضمن إجراءات محددة بشأن وقود الطائرات.


ارتفاع كبير


وأكد المجلس الدولي للمطارات، وهو مجموعة ضغط تمثل المطارات الأوروبية، في هذه الرسالة الموجهة إلى «المفوضية الأوروبية» والتي كشفت عنها صحيفة «فايننشال تايمز»، أن نقصاً شاملاً في وقود الطائرات سيصبح واقعاً في الاتحاد الأوروبي إذا لم تُستأنف حركة الملاحة عبر «مضيق هرمز» بشكل مستقر وفعّال خلال الأسابيع الثلاثة القادمة.


ودعا المجلس الذي يمثل نحو 600 مطار في نحو 50 دولة، بروكسل إلى مراقبة عاجلة لتوافر وقود الطائرات وإمداداته خلال الأشهر الستة القادمة، في ظل الارتفاع الكبير في أسعاره بسبب الحرب في الشرق الأوسط وإغلاق «مضيق هرمز».