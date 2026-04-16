أعلن رئيس الوكالة الدولية للطاقة أن أمام أوروبا ربما نحو 6 أسابيع، أو نحو ذلك من وقود الطائرات المتبقي. وحذر من احتمال إلغاء رحلات جوية قريباً.
ويواجه قطاع الطيران أزمة في وقود الطائرات بعد إغلاق مضيق هرمز، وحذر المجلس الدولي للمطارات في أوروبا من أن أوروبا يمكن أن تواجه نقصاً جوهرياً في وقود الطائرات في غضون ثلاثة أسابيع إذا لم تُستأنف حركة الملاحة البحرية في «مضيق هرمز».
وأعلنت المفوضية الأوروبية أنها ستقترح حزمة من الإجراءات في 22 أبريل الجاري؛ لمحاولة تقليل تداعيات الحرب على أسواق الطاقة، لكنها لم تؤكد ما إذا كانت هذه الحزمة ستتضمن إجراءات محددة بشأن وقود الطائرات.
ارتفاع كبير
وأكد المجلس الدولي للمطارات، وهو مجموعة ضغط تمثل المطارات الأوروبية، في هذه الرسالة الموجهة إلى «المفوضية الأوروبية» والتي كشفت عنها صحيفة «فايننشال تايمز»، أن نقصاً شاملاً في وقود الطائرات سيصبح واقعاً في الاتحاد الأوروبي إذا لم تُستأنف حركة الملاحة عبر «مضيق هرمز» بشكل مستقر وفعّال خلال الأسابيع الثلاثة القادمة.
ودعا المجلس الذي يمثل نحو 600 مطار في نحو 50 دولة، بروكسل إلى مراقبة عاجلة لتوافر وقود الطائرات وإمداداته خلال الأشهر الستة القادمة، في ظل الارتفاع الكبير في أسعاره بسبب الحرب في الشرق الأوسط وإغلاق «مضيق هرمز».
The head of the International Energy Agency announced that Europe may have about 6 weeks, or so, of remaining jet fuel. He warned of the possibility of flight cancellations soon.
The aviation sector is facing a jet fuel crisis following the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, and the International Airports Council in Europe warned that Europe could face a significant jet fuel shortage within three weeks if maritime traffic in the "Strait of Hormuz" does not resume.
The European Commission announced that it will propose a package of measures on April 22; to try to mitigate the impacts of the war on energy markets, but it did not confirm whether this package would include specific measures regarding jet fuel.
Significant Increase
The International Airports Council, a lobbying group representing European airports, confirmed in this message directed to the "European Commission," which was revealed by the "Financial Times," that a comprehensive jet fuel shortage will become a reality in the European Union if maritime traffic through the "Strait of Hormuz" does not resume in a stable and effective manner over the next three weeks.
The council, which represents about 600 airports in around 50 countries, urged Brussels to urgently monitor the availability of jet fuel and its supplies over the next six months, amid the significant increase in its prices due to the war in the Middle East and the closure of the "Strait of Hormuz."