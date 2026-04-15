ارتفع معدل التضخّم في فرنسا إلى 1.7% على أساس سنوي في مارس الماضي، مقارنة بنسبة 0.9% في فبراير 2026، مدفوعاً بشكل رئيس بارتفاع أسعار الطاقة.


وأوضحت بيانات المعهد الوطني الفرنسي للإحصاء والدراسات الاقتصادية «إنسي»، أن أسعار الطاقة ارتفعت بنسبة 7.4% في مارس على أساس سنوي، بعد تراجع بلغ 2.9% في فبراير، مدفوعة بارتفاع أسعار المنتجات البترولية بنسبة 18.1%، إذ سجّل الديزل زيادة بنسبة 23.5%، والبنزين 9.9%، والوقود السائل 40.9%، في حين واصلت أسعار الكهرباء تراجعها بنسبة 3.1%، والغاز بنسبة 2.2%.


استمرار الضغوط


في المقابل، ارتفع التضخّم الأساسي، الذي يستثني أسعار الغذاء والطاقة، إلى 1.1% على أساس سنوي في مارس، مقارنة بـ0.9% في فبراير، مما يعكس استمرار الضغوط التضخمية خارج المكونات الأكثر تقلباً.


وعلى أساس شهري، ارتفع التضخّم بنسبة 1% في مارس، مقارنة بـ0.9% بالقراءة السابقة، وذلك بدعم من ارتفاع أسعار الطاقة، إذ قفزت أسعار المنتجات البترولية بنسبة 17.1% بعد 1.8% في فبراير.