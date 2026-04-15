The inflation rate in France rose to 1.7% year-on-year in March, compared to 0.9% in February 2026, primarily driven by rising energy prices.



Data from the French National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE) indicated that energy prices increased by 7.4% in March year-on-year, after a decline of 2.9% in February, driven by a rise in petroleum product prices by 18.1%. Diesel saw an increase of 23.5%, gasoline 9.9%, and liquid fuel 40.9%, while electricity prices continued to decline by 3.1% and gas by 2.2%.



Continued Pressures



In contrast, core inflation, which excludes food and energy prices, rose to 1.1% year-on-year in March, compared to 0.9% in February, reflecting continued inflationary pressures outside the more volatile components.



On a monthly basis, inflation increased by 1% in March, compared to 0.9% in the previous reading, supported by rising energy prices, as petroleum product prices jumped by 17.1% after 1.8% in February.