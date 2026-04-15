ارتفع معدل التضخّم في فرنسا إلى 1.7% على أساس سنوي في مارس الماضي، مقارنة بنسبة 0.9% في فبراير 2026، مدفوعاً بشكل رئيس بارتفاع أسعار الطاقة.
وأوضحت بيانات المعهد الوطني الفرنسي للإحصاء والدراسات الاقتصادية «إنسي»، أن أسعار الطاقة ارتفعت بنسبة 7.4% في مارس على أساس سنوي، بعد تراجع بلغ 2.9% في فبراير، مدفوعة بارتفاع أسعار المنتجات البترولية بنسبة 18.1%، إذ سجّل الديزل زيادة بنسبة 23.5%، والبنزين 9.9%، والوقود السائل 40.9%، في حين واصلت أسعار الكهرباء تراجعها بنسبة 3.1%، والغاز بنسبة 2.2%.
استمرار الضغوط
في المقابل، ارتفع التضخّم الأساسي، الذي يستثني أسعار الغذاء والطاقة، إلى 1.1% على أساس سنوي في مارس، مقارنة بـ0.9% في فبراير، مما يعكس استمرار الضغوط التضخمية خارج المكونات الأكثر تقلباً.
وعلى أساس شهري، ارتفع التضخّم بنسبة 1% في مارس، مقارنة بـ0.9% بالقراءة السابقة، وذلك بدعم من ارتفاع أسعار الطاقة، إذ قفزت أسعار المنتجات البترولية بنسبة 17.1% بعد 1.8% في فبراير.
The inflation rate in France rose to 1.7% year-on-year in March, compared to 0.9% in February 2026, primarily driven by rising energy prices.
Data from the French National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE) indicated that energy prices increased by 7.4% in March year-on-year, after a decline of 2.9% in February, driven by a rise in petroleum product prices by 18.1%. Diesel saw an increase of 23.5%, gasoline 9.9%, and liquid fuel 40.9%, while electricity prices continued to decline by 3.1% and gas by 2.2%.
Continued Pressures
In contrast, core inflation, which excludes food and energy prices, rose to 1.1% year-on-year in March, compared to 0.9% in February, reflecting continued inflationary pressures outside the more volatile components.
On a monthly basis, inflation increased by 1% in March, compared to 0.9% in the previous reading, supported by rising energy prices, as petroleum product prices jumped by 17.1% after 1.8% in February.