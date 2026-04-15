أعلنت وكالة «فيتش» للتصنيف الائتماني أن الارتفاع الحاد في أسعار الطاقة العالمية بدأ ينعكس بشكل واضح على بيانات التضخم لشهر مارس الماضي، وذلك في معظم الاقتصادات الكبرى، بما في ذلك الولايات المتحدة ومنطقة اليورو.
أكبر زيادة
وسجلت الأسعار ارتفاعاً بمتوسط 0.8% على أساس شهري في الاقتصادات المتقدمة، وهي أكبر زيادة شهرية منذ عام 2022. كما ارتفع متوسط معدل التضخم السنوي بنحو 0.3 نقطة مئوية، مع توقعات بمزيد من الضغوط التضخمية خلال الفترة القادمة.
وأشار التقرير إلى وجود تفاوت ملحوظ بين الدول، إذ ساهمت سياسات التحكم في أسعار الوقود في بعض الاقتصادات في الحد من انتقال ارتفاع أسعار الطاقة إلى المستهلكين.
إجراءات مالية
وشهدت عوائد السندات الحكومية ارتفاعاً واسع النطاق، في ظل تسعير الأسواق لاحتمالات اتخاذ إجراءات مالية ونقدية لمواجهة التضخم، إلى جانب التوقعات باستمرار الضغوط السعرية. إلا أن الارتفاع في عوائد السندات الأمريكية لأجل 10 سنوات جاء محدوداً نسبياً.
وكان صندوق النقد الدولي رفع توقعاته للتضخم العالمي إلى 4.4% خلال العام الحالي، مع توقع تراجعه تدريجياً إلى 3.7% بحلول عام 2027، محذراً من أن اتساع رقعة الصراع قد يؤدي إلى تسارع التضخم بوتيرة تفوق السيناريو الأساسي.
قفزة واسعة
وأدت القفزة الواسعة في أسعار الطاقة بسبب الحرب في إيران إلى دفع معدلات التضخم في الولايات المتحدة خلال مارس الماضي لتسجل أكبر ارتفاع لها خلال 4 سنوات.
وذكرت وزارة العمل الأمريكية أن أسعار المستهلكين ارتفعت في مارس الماضي بنسبة سنوية بلغت 3.3%، وهو أعلى معدل منذ عام 2024، مقابل 2.4% في فبراير الماضي، مدفوعاً بارتفاع تكاليف الطاقة بنسبة 10.9%، والتي شهدت أكبر ارتفاع لها منذ عام 2005.
وعلى أساس شهري، ارتفعت الأسعار في مارس الماضي بنسبة 0.9%، في أكبر زيادة من نوعها خلال نحو 4 سنوات.
The "Fitch" credit rating agency announced that the sharp rise in global energy prices has begun to clearly reflect on the inflation data for March of last year, in most major economies, including the United States and the Eurozone.
Largest Increase
Prices recorded an average increase of 0.8% month-on-month in advanced economies, marking the largest monthly increase since 2022. The average annual inflation rate also rose by about 0.3 percentage points, with expectations of further inflationary pressures in the coming period.
The report indicated a notable disparity between countries, as fuel price control policies in some economies helped limit the transmission of rising energy prices to consumers.
Financial Measures
Government bond yields experienced widespread increases, as markets priced in the likelihood of financial and monetary measures to combat inflation, alongside expectations of continued price pressures. However, the rise in 10-year U.S. bond yields was relatively limited.
The International Monetary Fund raised its global inflation forecast to 4.4% for this year, expecting it to gradually decline to 3.7% by 2027, warning that the widening scope of conflict could lead to inflation accelerating at a pace exceeding the baseline scenario.
Wide Jump
The wide jump in energy prices due to the war in Iran pushed inflation rates in the United States in March to record their largest increase in 4 years.
The U.S. Department of Labor reported that consumer prices rose in March by an annual rate of 3.3%, the highest rate since 2024, compared to 2.4% in February, driven by a 10.9% increase in energy costs, which saw its largest rise since 2005.
On a monthly basis, prices in March rose by 0.9%, marking the largest increase of its kind in nearly 4 years.