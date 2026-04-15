أعلنت وكالة «فيتش» للتصنيف الائتماني أن الارتفاع الحاد في أسعار الطاقة العالمية بدأ ينعكس بشكل واضح على بيانات التضخم لشهر مارس الماضي، وذلك في معظم الاقتصادات الكبرى، بما في ذلك الولايات المتحدة ومنطقة اليورو.


أكبر زيادة


وسجلت الأسعار ارتفاعاً بمتوسط 0.8% على أساس شهري في الاقتصادات المتقدمة، وهي أكبر زيادة شهرية منذ عام 2022. كما ارتفع متوسط معدل التضخم السنوي بنحو 0.3 نقطة مئوية، مع توقعات بمزيد من الضغوط التضخمية خلال الفترة القادمة.


وأشار التقرير إلى وجود تفاوت ملحوظ بين الدول، إذ ساهمت سياسات التحكم في أسعار الوقود في بعض الاقتصادات في الحد من انتقال ارتفاع أسعار الطاقة إلى المستهلكين.


إجراءات مالية


وشهدت عوائد السندات الحكومية ارتفاعاً واسع النطاق، في ظل تسعير الأسواق لاحتمالات اتخاذ إجراءات مالية ونقدية لمواجهة التضخم، إلى جانب التوقعات باستمرار الضغوط السعرية. إلا أن الارتفاع في عوائد السندات الأمريكية لأجل 10 سنوات جاء محدوداً نسبياً.


وكان صندوق النقد الدولي رفع توقعاته للتضخم العالمي إلى 4.4% خلال العام الحالي، مع توقع تراجعه تدريجياً إلى 3.7% بحلول عام 2027، محذراً من أن اتساع رقعة الصراع قد يؤدي إلى تسارع التضخم بوتيرة تفوق السيناريو الأساسي.


قفزة واسعة


وأدت القفزة الواسعة في أسعار الطاقة بسبب الحرب في إيران إلى دفع معدلات التضخم في الولايات المتحدة خلال مارس الماضي لتسجل أكبر ارتفاع لها خلال 4 سنوات.


وذكرت وزارة العمل الأمريكية أن أسعار المستهلكين ارتفعت في مارس الماضي بنسبة سنوية بلغت 3.3%، وهو أعلى معدل منذ عام 2024، مقابل 2.4% في فبراير الماضي، مدفوعاً بارتفاع تكاليف الطاقة بنسبة 10.9%، والتي شهدت أكبر ارتفاع لها منذ عام 2005.


وعلى أساس شهري، ارتفعت الأسعار في مارس الماضي بنسبة 0.9%، في أكبر زيادة من نوعها خلال نحو 4 سنوات.