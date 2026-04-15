The "Fitch" credit rating agency announced that the sharp rise in global energy prices has begun to clearly reflect on the inflation data for March of last year, in most major economies, including the United States and the Eurozone.



Largest Increase



Prices recorded an average increase of 0.8% month-on-month in advanced economies, marking the largest monthly increase since 2022. The average annual inflation rate also rose by about 0.3 percentage points, with expectations of further inflationary pressures in the coming period.



The report indicated a notable disparity between countries, as fuel price control policies in some economies helped limit the transmission of rising energy prices to consumers.



Financial Measures



Government bond yields experienced widespread increases, as markets priced in the likelihood of financial and monetary measures to combat inflation, alongside expectations of continued price pressures. However, the rise in 10-year U.S. bond yields was relatively limited.



The International Monetary Fund raised its global inflation forecast to 4.4% for this year, expecting it to gradually decline to 3.7% by 2027, warning that the widening scope of conflict could lead to inflation accelerating at a pace exceeding the baseline scenario.



Wide Jump



The wide jump in energy prices due to the war in Iran pushed inflation rates in the United States in March to record their largest increase in 4 years.



The U.S. Department of Labor reported that consumer prices rose in March by an annual rate of 3.3%, the highest rate since 2024, compared to 2.4% in February, driven by a 10.9% increase in energy costs, which saw its largest rise since 2005.



On a monthly basis, prices in March rose by 0.9%, marking the largest increase of its kind in nearly 4 years.