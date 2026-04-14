The International Monetary Fund expects Saudi Arabia, the world's largest oil exporter and the largest economy in the Arab world, to grow by 3.1% in 2026, making it less affected by the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran compared to its Gulf neighbors.



The Fund stated in its latest report on global economic prospects: "The Middle East and North Africa region is expected to experience a sharp slowdown in growth this year due to the repercussions of the war on Iran."



Prolonging the Conflict



The Fund has lowered its real GDP growth forecast for the Middle East to 1.1%, which is 2.8 percentage points lower than its forecasts in January.



It indicated that growth is expected to rebound to 4.8% in 2027. However, it noted that its estimates for 2027 assume a return to normal energy production and transportation in the region within the next few months. It mentioned that this assumption may need to be revised if the conflict persists.



The International Monetary Fund reported that it has significantly reduced its GDP forecasts for the countries in the region due to a decline in production and exports. It added that the extent of the reduction depended on the damage to energy and transportation infrastructure, as well as the degree of reliance on the Strait of Hormuz and the availability of alternative export routes.



Contraction of Iran's Economy



The Fund expects the Iranian economy to contract by 6.1% in the fiscal year that began on March 21, with a rebound and growth of 3.2% in the following year. Before the war, it was expected to grow by 1.1% during this fiscal year.



The Fund projected in the report a contraction in the economies of Bahrain, Iraq, Kuwait, and Qatar this year, without providing specific estimates.



A separate and more comprehensive report on the economic outlook for the Middle East is scheduled to be published on April 16.