توقع صندوق النقد الدولي أن تشهد السعودية، أكبر مصدر للنفط في العالم وأكبر اقتصاد في العالم العربي، نمواً بنسبة 3.1% في عام 2026، لتكون أقل تأثراً بالحرب الأمريكية الإسرائيلية ضد إيران، مقارنة بجيرانها في الخليج.


وقال الصندوق، في أحدث تقرير له عن آفاق الاقتصاد العالمي: «من المتوقع أن تشهد منطقة الشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا تباطؤاً حاداً في النمو هذا العام في ظل تداعيات الحرب على إيران».


إطالة أمد الصراع


وخفّض الصندوق توقعات نمو الناتج المحلي الإجمالي الحقيقي لمنطقة الشرق الأوسط إلى 1.1%، أي أقل من 2.8 نقطة مئوية عن توقعاته في يناير الماضي.


وأشار إلى أنه من المتوقع أن ينتعش النمو إلى 4.8% في عام 2027. لكنه أفاد أن تقديراته لعام 2027 تفترض عودة إنتاج الطاقة وحركة النقل في المنطقة إلى وضعهما الطبيعي خلال الأشهر القليلة القادمة. وذكر أن هذا الافتراض قد يحتاج إلى مراجعة إذا طال أمد الصراع.


وأفاد صندوق النقد الدولي أنه خفّض توقعاته للناتج المحلي الإجمالي لدول المنطقة بشكل كبير نتيجة تراجع الإنتاج والتصدير. وأضاف أن درجة الخفض اعتمدت على الأضرار التي لحقت ببنية تحتية للطاقة والنقل، فضلاً عن مدى الاعتماد على مضيق هرمز وتوفر طرق تصدير بديلة.


انكماش اقتصاد إيران


وتوقع الصندوق أن ينكمش الاقتصاد الإيراني بنسبة 6.1% في السنة المالية التي بدأت في 21 مارس الماضي، على أن ينتعش ويحقق نمواً بنسبة 3.2% في العام التالي. وكان من المتوقع قبل الحرب أن ينمو بنسبة 1.1% خلال هذه السنة المالية.


وتوقع الصندوق في التقرير انكماش اقتصادات البحرين والعراق والكويت وقطر هذا العام، دون تقديم تقديرات محددة.


ومن المقرر نشر تقرير منفصل وأكثر شمولاً عن التوقعات الاقتصادية لمنطقة الشرق الأوسط في 16 أبريل الجاري.