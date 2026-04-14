كشف وزير الطاقة الإسباني كارلوس كويربو ، أن بلاده أفرجت بالفعل عن احتياطيات نفطية تكفي أربعة أيام من الاستهلاك، مؤكداً أن إسبانيا لا تزال تمتلك احتياطيات إضافية تكفي نحو 8.3 يوم يمكن الإفراج عنها عند الحاجة.


وأشار إلى عدم السعي لإعادة النظر في سيناريو التخلص التدريجي من الغاز الروسي.


حزمة إجراءات


ويواجه الاتحاد الأوروبي أزمة في الطاقة بعد إغلاق مضيق هرمز. وفي الأسبوع الماضي، حذر (المجلس الدولي للمطارات في أوروبا) من أن أوروبا يمكن أن تواجه نقصا جوهرياً في وقود الطائرات في غضون ثلاثة أسابيع.


وأعلنت المفوضية الأوروبية أنها ستقترح حزمة من الإجراءات في 22 أبريل الجاري لمحاولة تقليل تداعيات الحرب على أسواق الطاقة.


تعطل الشحنات


وقفزت أسعار النفط بنحو 6% لتتجاوز 100 دولار للبرميل، بعدما أعلن الجيش الأمريكي حصارا على السفن الداخلة والخارجة من إيران، مما أثار مخاوف من تعطل شحنات النفط والغاز لفترة طويلة.


وكان الاتحاد الأوروبي قد حذر من تحول أزمة الطاقة إلى أزمة مالية.


وأشارت وكالة الطاقة الدولية، إلى أنه نتيجة الهجمات على البنية التحتية للطاقة في الشرق الأوسط وإغلاق إيران الفعلي لمضيق هرمز، حدث أكبر اضطراب في إمدادات النفط في التاريخ، إذ تراجعت 10.1 مليون برميل يوميا في مارس الماضي.