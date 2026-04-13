U.S. President Donald Trump announced that "oil and gasoline prices may remain high until the upcoming midterm elections in November."



In an interview with Fox News and in response to a question about whether oil and gas prices would decrease by fall, Trump said: "It might happen, or it might stay the same or perhaps a little higher, but it won't stray too far."



Crude Prices



Oil prices surpassed $100 per barrel today, as the U.S. Navy prepares to enforce control over shipping traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, a move that could limit Iranian oil exports, after Washington and Tehran failed to reach an agreement to end the war.



Brent crude futures rose by $7.01, or 7.36%, to $102.21 per barrel, after closing down 0.75% last Friday.



The price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude reached $104.87 per barrel, up $8.30, or 8.59%, after a decline of 1.33% in the previous session.



Prevailing Conditions



Sol Kavonic, head of energy research at a global specialized group, stated: "The market has largely returned to the conditions that prevailed before the ceasefire, except that the U.S. will now prevent the remaining Iranian flows of up to two million barrels per day through the Strait of Hormuz as well."