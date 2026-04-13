أعلن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أن «أسعار النفط والبنزين قد تظل مرتفعة حتى انتخابات التجديد النصفي للكونغرس في نوفمبر القادم».
وفي مقابلة مع قناة «فوكس نيوز» ورداً على سؤال بشأن ما إذا كانت أسعار النفط والغاز ستنخفض بحلول الخريف، قال ترمب: «ربما يحدث وربما تظل على نفس وضعها أو ربما أعلى قليلاً، لكنها لن تبتعد كثيراً».
أسعار الخام
وكانت أسعار النفط قد تجاوزت 100 دولار للبرميل، اليوم، في الوقت الذي تستعد البحرية الأمريكية لفرض السيطرة على حركة السفن في مضيق هرمز، وهي خطوة قد تحد من صادرات النفط الإيرانية، بعد أن فشلت واشنطن وطهران في التوصل إلى اتفاق لإنهاء الحرب.
وارتفعت العقود الآجلة لخام برنت بمقدار 7.01 دولار، أو 7.36% إلى 102.21 دولار للبرميل، بعد أن أغلقت على انخفاض 0.75% يوم الجمعة الماضي.
وبلغ سعر خام غرب تكساس الوسيط الأمريكي 104.87 دولار للبرميل، بارتفاع 8.30 دولار، أو 8.59%، بعد تراجعه 1.33% في الجلسة السابقة.
ظروف سائدة
وقال رئيس قسم أبحاث الطاقة في إحدى المجموعات العالمية المتخصصة سول كافونيك: «عادت السوق الآن إلى حدٍّ كبير إلى الظروف التي كانت سائدة قبل وقف إطلاق النار، باستثناء أن الولايات المتحدة ستمنع الآن التدفقات الإيرانية المتبقية التي تصل إلى مليوني برميل يومياً عبر مضيق هرمز أيضاً».
U.S. President Donald Trump announced that "oil and gasoline prices may remain high until the upcoming midterm elections in November."
In an interview with Fox News and in response to a question about whether oil and gas prices would decrease by fall, Trump said: "It might happen, or it might stay the same or perhaps a little higher, but it won't stray too far."
Crude Prices
Oil prices surpassed $100 per barrel today, as the U.S. Navy prepares to enforce control over shipping traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, a move that could limit Iranian oil exports, after Washington and Tehran failed to reach an agreement to end the war.
Brent crude futures rose by $7.01, or 7.36%, to $102.21 per barrel, after closing down 0.75% last Friday.
The price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude reached $104.87 per barrel, up $8.30, or 8.59%, after a decline of 1.33% in the previous session.
Prevailing Conditions
Sol Kavonic, head of energy research at a global specialized group, stated: "The market has largely returned to the conditions that prevailed before the ceasefire, except that the U.S. will now prevent the remaining Iranian flows of up to two million barrels per day through the Strait of Hormuz as well."