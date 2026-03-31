The General Authority for Statistics revealed that net foreign investment flows to Saudi Arabia during the fourth quarter of 2025 surged by 90% year-on-year, reaching 48.4 billion riyals, compared to approximately 25.5 billion riyals in the same quarter of the previous year. It also recorded an increase of 82% compared to the previous quarter of the same year, when net flows amounted to 26.6 billion riyals.



Direct Investment



According to the data, the value of incoming foreign direct investment flows reached 50.6 billion riyals during the fourth quarter of 2025, marking an increase of 29% compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, when it was approximately 39.3 billion riyals. It also rose by 69% compared to the previous quarter, which recorded 29.9 billion riyals.



In contrast, the value of outgoing foreign direct investment flows was 2.2 billion riyals during the fourth quarter of 2025, down by 84% compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, when it was 13.8 billion riyals. It also declined by 33% compared to the previous quarter, which recorded 3.3 billion riyals.