كشفت بيانات الهيئة العامة للإحصاء، أن صافي تدفقات الاستثمار الأجنبي إلى السعودية خلال الربع الرابع من عام 2025 قفز بنسبة 90% على أساس سنوي، ليصل إلى 48,4 مليار ريال، مقارنة بنحو 25.5 مليار ريال في الربع المماثل من العام الماضي. كما سجل ارتفاعاً بنسبة 82% مقارنة بالربع السابق من العام نفسه، حين بلغ صافي التدفقات 26.6 مليار ريال.
الاستثمار المباشر
وبحسب البيانات، بلغت قيمة تدفقات الاستثمار الأجنبي المباشر الداخلة 50.6 مليار ريال خلال الربع الرابع من عام 2025، مسجلة ارتفاعاً بنسبة 29% مقارنة بالربع الرابع من عام 2024، عندما بلغت نحو 39.3 مليار ريال. كما ارتفعت بنسبة 69% مقارنة بالربع السابق، الذي سجل 29.9 مليار ريال.
في المقابل، بلغت قيمة تدفقات الاستثمار الأجنبي المباشر الخارجة 2.2 مليار ريال خلال الربع الرابع من عام 2025، منخفضة بنسبة 84% مقارنة بالربع الرابع من عام 2024، حين بلغت 13.8 مليار ريال. كذلك تراجعت بنسبة 33% مقارنة بالربع السابق، الذي سجل 3.3 مليار ريال.
The General Authority for Statistics revealed that net foreign investment flows to Saudi Arabia during the fourth quarter of 2025 surged by 90% year-on-year, reaching 48.4 billion riyals, compared to approximately 25.5 billion riyals in the same quarter of the previous year. It also recorded an increase of 82% compared to the previous quarter of the same year, when net flows amounted to 26.6 billion riyals.
Direct Investment
According to the data, the value of incoming foreign direct investment flows reached 50.6 billion riyals during the fourth quarter of 2025, marking an increase of 29% compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, when it was approximately 39.3 billion riyals. It also rose by 69% compared to the previous quarter, which recorded 29.9 billion riyals.
In contrast, the value of outgoing foreign direct investment flows was 2.2 billion riyals during the fourth quarter of 2025, down by 84% compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, when it was 13.8 billion riyals. It also declined by 33% compared to the previous quarter, which recorded 3.3 billion riyals.