ارتفع مؤشر سوق الأسهم الرئيسية اليوم 91 نقطة، بنسبة 0.8%، ليغلق عند 11,167 نقطة، مسجلاً أعلى إغلاق منذ 45 يوماً، وبتداولات بلغت قيمتها الإجمالية نحو 6.1 مليار ريال.


وسجل المؤشر اليوم أعلى مستوى عند 11,185 نقطة، وأدنى مستوى عند 11,096 نقطة.


وارتفع سهما أرامكو السعودية، ومصرف الراجحي بأكثر من 1% عند 27.28 ريال، و105.40 ريال على التوالي.


تدولات نشطة


وقفز سهم سابتكو بنسبة 10% عند 9.88 ريال. وارتفع سهم بترو رابغ بنسبة 7%، وسط تداولات بلغت نحو 15 مليون سهم.


وصعد سهم أنابيب السعودية بنسبة 5%. وسجل سهم صالح الراشد أعلى إغلاق منذ الإدراج عند 67.20 ريال. وشهدت عدة أسهم تداولات نشطة مقارنة بمتوسط التداولات لآخر 3 أشهر.