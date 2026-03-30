ارتفع مؤشر سوق الأسهم الرئيسية اليوم 91 نقطة، بنسبة 0.8%، ليغلق عند 11,167 نقطة، مسجلاً أعلى إغلاق منذ 45 يوماً، وبتداولات بلغت قيمتها الإجمالية نحو 6.1 مليار ريال.
وسجل المؤشر اليوم أعلى مستوى عند 11,185 نقطة، وأدنى مستوى عند 11,096 نقطة.
وارتفع سهما أرامكو السعودية، ومصرف الراجحي بأكثر من 1% عند 27.28 ريال، و105.40 ريال على التوالي.
تدولات نشطة
وقفز سهم سابتكو بنسبة 10% عند 9.88 ريال. وارتفع سهم بترو رابغ بنسبة 7%، وسط تداولات بلغت نحو 15 مليون سهم.
وصعد سهم أنابيب السعودية بنسبة 5%. وسجل سهم صالح الراشد أعلى إغلاق منذ الإدراج عند 67.20 ريال. وشهدت عدة أسهم تداولات نشطة مقارنة بمتوسط التداولات لآخر 3 أشهر.
The main stock market index rose today by 91 points, or 0.8%, closing at 11,167 points, marking the highest close in 45 days, with total trading valued at approximately 6.1 billion riyals.
The index recorded a high of 11,185 points and a low of 11,096 points today.
The shares of Saudi Aramco and Al Rajhi Bank increased by more than 1% to 27.28 riyals and 105.40 riyals, respectively.
Active Trading
The share of Sabic jumped by 10% to 9.88 riyals. The share of Petro Rabigh rose by 7%, with trading reaching about 15 million shares.
The share of Saudi Pipes increased by 5%. The share of Saleh Al-Rashed recorded its highest close since listing at 67.20 riyals. Several shares experienced active trading compared to the average trading over the last 3 months.