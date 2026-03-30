The main stock market index rose today by 91 points, or 0.8%, closing at 11,167 points, marking the highest close in 45 days, with total trading valued at approximately 6.1 billion riyals.



The index recorded a high of 11,185 points and a low of 11,096 points today.



The shares of Saudi Aramco and Al Rajhi Bank increased by more than 1% to 27.28 riyals and 105.40 riyals, respectively.



Active Trading



The share of Sabic jumped by 10% to 9.88 riyals. The share of Petro Rabigh rose by 7%, with trading reaching about 15 million shares.



The share of Saudi Pipes increased by 5%. The share of Saleh Al-Rashed recorded its highest close since listing at 67.20 riyals. Several shares experienced active trading compared to the average trading over the last 3 months.