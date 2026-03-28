أفاد موقع قناة «العربية»، أن ميناء جدة، يواكب وصول شحنات ضخمة استعداداً لنقلها لدول الخليج.


وبحسب ما أكده مراسل «العربية»، فإن 17 سفينة وصلت الميناء خلال 10 أيام بعد أن كانت متجهة إلى موانئ الخليج.


وأشار إلى أن نحو 100 ألف شاحنة دخلت ميناء جدة خلال الـ 20 يوماً الماضية، لافتاً إلى أن ميناء جدة تعامل مع أكثر من 90 ألف حاوية خلال الـ 20 يوماً الماضية.


وذكر أنه تم تخصيص منطقة تخزين خاصة لكل دولة، حتى يتم تسريع عمليات وصول هذه البضائع إلى وجهتها النهائية.


مسارات جديدة


ويستقبل الميناء سفناً بمتوسط يومي يتجاوز 4700 شاحنة لنقل البضائع محلياً وإلى دول الجوار والخليج.


كما تم استحداث ثمانية مسارات جديدة لتسريع عمليات دخول الشاحنات، إلى جانب تخصيص منطقة تفويج بمساحة مليون متر مربع داخل الميناء.


وتتواصل حركة مناولة الحاويات دون توقف في ميناء جدة الإسلامي، الذي يمتد على مساحة كبيرة ويضم 64 رصيفاً بحرياً مخصصة لاستقبال مختلف أنواع السفن.


ويعكس ذلك قوة تشغيلية عالية، خاصة في ظل التحديات المرتبطة بتوقف سلاسل الإمداد في بعض موانئ الخليج والمنافذ الجوية.