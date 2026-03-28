The "Al Arabiya" channel reported that the Port of Jeddah is preparing for the arrival of massive shipments to be transported to Gulf countries.



According to what was confirmed by the "Al Arabiya" correspondent, 17 ships arrived at the port over 10 days after being headed to Gulf ports.



He pointed out that about 100,000 trucks entered the Port of Jeddah over the past 20 days, noting that the port handled more than 90,000 containers during the same period.



He mentioned that a dedicated storage area has been allocated for each country to expedite the arrival of these goods to their final destinations.



New Routes



The port receives ships with an average of over 4,700 trucks daily for transporting goods locally and to neighboring Gulf countries.



Additionally, eight new routes have been established to speed up the entry of trucks, along with a designated queuing area covering one million square meters within the port.



Container handling operations continue uninterrupted at the Islamic Port of Jeddah, which spans a large area and includes 64 marine berths designated for receiving various types of ships.



This reflects a high operational capacity, especially in light of the challenges related to the disruption of supply chains at some Gulf ports and air gateways.