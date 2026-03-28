يواصل الدولار الأمريكي ارتفاعه عالمياً بدعم عودة المستثمرين إلى الأصول والملاذات الآمنة، وتشهد سوق الصرف في مصر حالة من الاستقرار والهدوء بعد تسجيل الدولار مستويات قياسية خلال التعاملات الأخيرة.
ووفق الإحصاء الذي أعدته «العربية Business»، استقر سعر صرف الدولار الأمريكي لدى البنك المركزي المصري عند مستوى 52.75 جنيه للشراء، و52.85 جنيه للبيع.
ولدى بنوك الأهلي المصري وبنك مصر استقر سعر صرف الدولار الأمريكي عند مستوى 52.75 جنيه للشراء، و52.85 جنيه للبيع.
أفضل أداء
وسجل سعر صرف الدولار في بنك القاهرة مستوى 52.53 جنيه للشراء، و52.63 جنيه للبيع. وبلغ سعر الدولار مقابل الجنيه المصري في البنك التجاري الدولي - مصر مستوى 52.75 جنيه للشراء، و52.85 جنيه للبيع.
وبلغ سعر صرف الدولار في بنك الإسكندرية مستوى 52.65 جنيه للشراء، و52.75 جنيه للبيع. وفي مصرف أبوظبي الإسلامي بلغ سعر صرف الدولار نحو 52.77 جنيه للشراء، و52.87 جنيه للبيع.
عالمياً، ارتفع الدولار الأمريكي مقترباً من تحقيق أفضل أداء شهري له منذ يوليو الماضي، مع سعي المستثمرين للجوء إلى العملة وسط حالة عدم اليقين بشأن مسار الحرب في إيران.
أسعار الفائدة
وارتفع مؤشر الدولار الأمريكي، الذي يتتبع أداء العملة مقابل سلة من 6 عملات رئيسية، بنسبة 0.3% ليصل إلى 100.18 نقطة. وخلال تعاملات شهر مارس حتى الآن ارتفع مؤشر الدولار بنسبة 2.6%، وهي أكبر زيادة شهرية منذ ارتفاعه 3.2% في يوليو الماضي.
وعزز الطلب على الدولار كملاذ آمن خلال الأسابيع الأخيرة، بينما زادت توقعات أسعار الفائدة المرتفعة لفترة أطول نتيجة ارتفاع التضخم المدفوع بأسعار الطاقة من جاذبية العملة.
وتم استبعاد معظم الرهانات على خفض الاحتياطي الفيدرالي أسعار الفائدة هذا العام، وظهرت رهانات جديدة على احتمال رفع تكاليف الاقتراض في الأشهر القادمة.
اضطرابات الإمدادات
وردّ المتداولون أيضاً ببيع السندات، مما أدى إلى ارتفاع عائدات سندات الخزانة الأمريكية منذ بداية النزاع. وقفزت عائدات سندات الخزانة لأجل 10 سنوات إلى أعلى مستوى لها منذ يوليو الماضي.
وانخفض اليورو بنسبة 0.2% إلى 1.1510 دولار، في حين تراجع الجنيه الإسترليني بنسبة 0.5% إلى مستوى 1.3259، مع استمرار أوروبا في مواجهة اضطرابات الإمدادات، خصوصًا الغاز الطبيعي، الناتجة عن الحرب في إيران.
وارتفع زوج العملات الين-الدولار بنسبة 0.4% إلى مستوى 160.25، أما الدولار الأسترالي، الذي يستخدم غالبًا كمؤشر للمخاطر، فاستقر بعد أن هبط إلى أدنى مستوى له خلال شهرين في وقت سابق من الجلسة.
The US dollar continues to rise globally, supported by the return of investors to safe assets and havens. The exchange market in Egypt is experiencing a state of stability and calm after the dollar recorded record levels during recent transactions.
According to the statistics prepared by "Al Arabiya Business," the exchange rate of the US dollar at the Central Bank of Egypt remained stable at 52.75 EGP for buying and 52.85 EGP for selling.
At the National Bank of Egypt and Banque Misr, the exchange rate of the US dollar remained stable at 52.75 EGP for buying and 52.85 EGP for selling.
Best Performance
The exchange rate of the dollar at Banque du Caire recorded 52.53 EGP for buying and 52.63 EGP for selling. The dollar price against the Egyptian pound at the Commercial International Bank - Egypt reached 52.75 EGP for buying and 52.85 EGP for selling.
The exchange rate of the dollar at Alexandria Bank reached 52.65 EGP for buying and 52.75 EGP for selling. At Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, the dollar exchange rate was about 52.77 EGP for buying and 52.87 EGP for selling.
Globally, the US dollar has risen, approaching its best monthly performance since last July, as investors seek refuge in the currency amid uncertainty regarding the course of the war in Iran.
Interest Rates
The US dollar index, which tracks the currency's performance against a basket of 6 major currencies, rose by 0.3% to reach 100.18 points. During the trading of March so far, the dollar index has increased by 2.6%, the largest monthly increase since it rose by 3.2% last July.
The demand for the dollar as a safe haven has increased in recent weeks, while expectations for higher interest rates for a longer period due to inflation driven by energy prices have enhanced the currency's appeal.
Most bets on the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates this year have been ruled out, and new bets have emerged on the possibility of raising borrowing costs in the coming months.
Supply Disruptions
Traders also responded by selling bonds, leading to an increase in US Treasury yields since the beginning of the conflict. Yields on 10-year Treasury bonds jumped to their highest level since last July.
The euro fell by 0.2% to 1.1510 dollars, while the British pound declined by 0.5% to 1.3259, as Europe continues to face supply disruptions, especially natural gas, resulting from the war in Iran.
The yen-dollar currency pair rose by 0.4% to 160.25, while the Australian dollar, often used as a risk indicator, stabilized after dropping to its lowest level in two months earlier in the session.