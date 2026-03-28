يواصل الدولار الأمريكي ارتفاعه عالمياً بدعم عودة المستثمرين إلى الأصول والملاذات الآمنة، وتشهد سوق الصرف في مصر حالة من الاستقرار والهدوء بعد تسجيل الدولار مستويات قياسية خلال التعاملات الأخيرة.


ووفق الإحصاء الذي أعدته «العربية Business»، استقر سعر صرف الدولار الأمريكي لدى البنك المركزي المصري عند مستوى 52.75 جنيه للشراء، و52.85 جنيه للبيع.


ولدى بنوك الأهلي المصري وبنك مصر استقر سعر صرف الدولار الأمريكي عند مستوى 52.75 جنيه للشراء، و52.85 جنيه للبيع.


أفضل أداء


وسجل سعر صرف الدولار في بنك القاهرة مستوى 52.53 جنيه للشراء، و52.63 جنيه للبيع. وبلغ سعر الدولار مقابل الجنيه المصري في البنك التجاري الدولي - مصر مستوى 52.75 جنيه للشراء، و52.85 جنيه للبيع.


وبلغ سعر صرف الدولار في بنك الإسكندرية مستوى 52.65 جنيه للشراء، و52.75 جنيه للبيع. وفي مصرف أبوظبي الإسلامي بلغ سعر صرف الدولار نحو 52.77 جنيه للشراء، و52.87 جنيه للبيع.


عالمياً، ارتفع الدولار الأمريكي مقترباً من تحقيق أفضل أداء شهري له منذ يوليو الماضي، مع سعي المستثمرين للجوء إلى العملة وسط حالة عدم اليقين بشأن مسار الحرب في إيران.


أسعار الفائدة


وارتفع مؤشر الدولار الأمريكي، الذي يتتبع أداء العملة مقابل سلة من 6 عملات رئيسية، بنسبة 0.3% ليصل إلى 100.18 نقطة. وخلال تعاملات شهر مارس حتى الآن ارتفع مؤشر الدولار بنسبة 2.6%، وهي أكبر زيادة شهرية منذ ارتفاعه 3.2% في يوليو الماضي.


وعزز الطلب على الدولار كملاذ آمن خلال الأسابيع الأخيرة، بينما زادت توقعات أسعار الفائدة المرتفعة لفترة أطول نتيجة ارتفاع التضخم المدفوع بأسعار الطاقة من جاذبية العملة.


وتم استبعاد معظم الرهانات على خفض الاحتياطي الفيدرالي أسعار الفائدة هذا العام، وظهرت رهانات جديدة على احتمال رفع تكاليف الاقتراض في الأشهر القادمة.


اضطرابات الإمدادات


وردّ المتداولون أيضاً ببيع السندات، مما أدى إلى ارتفاع عائدات سندات الخزانة الأمريكية منذ بداية النزاع. وقفزت عائدات سندات الخزانة لأجل 10 سنوات إلى أعلى مستوى لها منذ يوليو الماضي.


وانخفض اليورو بنسبة 0.2% إلى 1.1510 دولار، في حين تراجع الجنيه الإسترليني بنسبة 0.5% إلى مستوى 1.3259، مع استمرار أوروبا في مواجهة اضطرابات الإمدادات، خصوصًا الغاز الطبيعي، الناتجة عن الحرب في إيران.


وارتفع زوج العملات الين-الدولار بنسبة 0.4% إلى مستوى 160.25، أما الدولار الأسترالي، الذي يستخدم غالبًا كمؤشر للمخاطر، فاستقر بعد أن هبط إلى أدنى مستوى له خلال شهرين في وقت سابق من الجلسة.