The US dollar continues to rise globally, supported by the return of investors to safe assets and havens. The exchange market in Egypt is experiencing a state of stability and calm after the dollar recorded record levels during recent transactions.



According to the statistics prepared by "Al Arabiya Business," the exchange rate of the US dollar at the Central Bank of Egypt remained stable at 52.75 EGP for buying and 52.85 EGP for selling.



At the National Bank of Egypt and Banque Misr, the exchange rate of the US dollar remained stable at 52.75 EGP for buying and 52.85 EGP for selling.



Best Performance



The exchange rate of the dollar at Banque du Caire recorded 52.53 EGP for buying and 52.63 EGP for selling. The dollar price against the Egyptian pound at the Commercial International Bank - Egypt reached 52.75 EGP for buying and 52.85 EGP for selling.



The exchange rate of the dollar at Alexandria Bank reached 52.65 EGP for buying and 52.75 EGP for selling. At Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, the dollar exchange rate was about 52.77 EGP for buying and 52.87 EGP for selling.



Globally, the US dollar has risen, approaching its best monthly performance since last July, as investors seek refuge in the currency amid uncertainty regarding the course of the war in Iran.



Interest Rates



The US dollar index, which tracks the currency's performance against a basket of 6 major currencies, rose by 0.3% to reach 100.18 points. During the trading of March so far, the dollar index has increased by 2.6%, the largest monthly increase since it rose by 3.2% last July.



The demand for the dollar as a safe haven has increased in recent weeks, while expectations for higher interest rates for a longer period due to inflation driven by energy prices have enhanced the currency's appeal.



Most bets on the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates this year have been ruled out, and new bets have emerged on the possibility of raising borrowing costs in the coming months.



Supply Disruptions



Traders also responded by selling bonds, leading to an increase in US Treasury yields since the beginning of the conflict. Yields on 10-year Treasury bonds jumped to their highest level since last July.



The euro fell by 0.2% to 1.1510 dollars, while the British pound declined by 0.5% to 1.3259, as Europe continues to face supply disruptions, especially natural gas, resulting from the war in Iran.



The yen-dollar currency pair rose by 0.4% to 160.25, while the Australian dollar, often used as a risk indicator, stabilized after dropping to its lowest level in two months earlier in the session.