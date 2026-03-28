The Miami Priority Summit of the Future Investment Initiative concluded its sessions with in-depth discussions on how radical transformations are reshaping the current global economic landscape, and how capital is adapting and innovating its tools to keep pace with these changes.



During the general sessions, speakers provided insights on markets, investment strategies, economic trends, and critical minerals, addressing geopolitical instability, fluctuations in the energy sector, supply chain disruptions, and the transformative impact of artificial intelligence.

Investment Platforms



The summit featured discussions focused on green urban development, where speakers redefined the concept of cities as integrated and long-term investment platforms.



In this context, the CEO of a global company, Michael Dyke, stated: “We are not just creating a collection of assets; we are building a place where people truly want to live, work, and be entertained, which fundamentally changes our thinking about urban development.”



In a session titled “Redefining Asset Management Amid Continuous Change,” attendees learned how the sector is being reshaped by technology, business scale, and structural market transformations. The president and CEO of an investment management firm, Yi Hsin Hong, said: “Artificial intelligence enables comprehensive customization on a much larger scale and at a significantly lower cost. Ultimately, the companies that can harness these technologies to build a sustainable competitive advantage and cumulative value over time are the ones that will endure.”

Increased Volatility



In a panel discussion on “Global Economic Outlook,” the founder of a global company, Josh Harris, remarked: “In today’s environment, you must move very slowly, focus on high-quality assets, and provide ready capital; because we are at the beginning of a period that will see a significant increase in volatility after years of stability.”



Speakers in discussions about the space sector highlighted it as a strategic growth driver linked to industrial policy and global supply chains. The president and CEO of a company, Eric Martel, noted: “Demand for commercial aviation is expected to double over the next 20 years, which will reshape supply chains, capital flows, and industrial priorities.”



A recurring theme throughout the sessions was how investors are reevaluating the concept of investing in countries, as capital increasingly flows toward markets that demonstrate policy clarity, regulatory stability, the ability to execute on a large scale, and alignment between public and private sector priorities.



The summit also addressed the race for critical minerals as a vital issue for the global economy, a cornerstone for energy transition, artificial intelligence infrastructure, and industrial growth.

Impact of Disruptions



Speakers at the summit provided direct insights on how geopolitical disruptions are reshaping global industries. The chairman of the World Travel and Tourism Council, Manfredi Lefebvre D'Ovidio, stated: “Cruise travel heavily relies on fuel costs, and this makes a significant difference.”



The session “Which Computing Centers Will Win in the Coming Wave of Artificial Intelligence?” discussed the global race to control AI infrastructure, highlighting how energy, data, and sovereign ambitions converge to define the next centers of economic power.



In the session “Building a Global Legend, Not Just a Successful Product,” the co-founder of a company, David Maisel, revealed how finding long-term value is increasingly linked to the ability to build sustainable intellectual property and cross-market cultural chains.



The sessions concluded with a talk by FIFA President Gianni Infantino about “the biggest show on earth,” the World Cup, explaining the economic, cultural, and human impact of the world’s most popular game, before inviting football legend Ronaldo Luís Nazário de Lima to the stage.