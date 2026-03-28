كشفت بيانات وكالة بلومبيرغ، أنه توجد 4 أسباب لتراجع أسعار الذهب بنحو 17% منذ اندلاع حرب الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل ضد إيران، تشمل الارتفاع التاريخي قبل الحرب؛ فالذهب كان قد بلغ مستويات قياسية بفعل موجة شراء ضخمة، ما جعله أكثر الأصول جذباً للمستثمرين قبل الأزمة. وعندما بدأ الصراع، اتجه المستثمرون لبيع الأصول التي حققت أرباحاً سريعة، بما فيها الذهب.


السبب الثاني «السيولة هي الملك»؛ ففي الأزمات يبحث المستثمرون عن الأصول الأسرع سيولة لتأمين أموالهم، والذهب يعد من أكثر الأصول سيولة في الأسواق، ما دفع الكثيرين إلى بيعه بسرعة لتوفير السيولة النقدية اللازمة.

أسعار الفائدة


وتبرز تخوفات أسعار الفائدة كأحد أسباب التراجع، فارتفاع أسعار الفائدة يزيد من العوائد على السندات، والذهب لا يولد أي عائد مباشر. هذا يقلل من جاذبيته أمام المستثمرين الذين يبحثون عن استثمارات منتجة خلال الأزمة.


أما السبب الرابع فهو دور البنوك المركزية، إذ كانت تقليدياً أكبر مشترٍ للذهب، قد تضطر لبيع جزء من احتياطياتها لتمويل تكاليف الطاقة والدفاع، وهو ما يضاعف الضغوط على أسعار الذهب ويغير قواعد اللعبة التقليدية للأزمات.