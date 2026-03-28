Bloomberg Agency data revealed that there are 4 reasons for the decline in gold prices by about 17% since the outbreak of the U.S. and Israel's war against Iran. These include the historic rise before the war; gold had reached record levels due to a massive buying wave, making it the most attractive asset for investors before the crisis. When the conflict began, investors turned to sell assets that had generated quick profits, including gold.



The second reason is "liquidity is king"; in crises, investors seek the most liquid assets to secure their funds, and gold is one of the most liquid assets in the markets, prompting many to sell it quickly to provide the necessary cash liquidity.

Interest rates



Concerns about interest rates emerge as one of the reasons for the decline, as rising interest rates increase returns on bonds, and gold does not generate any direct yield. This reduces its attractiveness to investors looking for productive investments during the crisis.



The fourth reason is the role of central banks, which have traditionally been the largest buyers of gold, may be forced to sell part of their reserves to finance energy and defense costs, which exacerbates the pressures on gold prices and changes the traditional rules of the game during crises.