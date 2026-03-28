توقعت مجموعة «ماكواري» الأسترالية في تقرير لها أن استمرار النزاع بين الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل وإيران، وإبقاء مضيق هرمز مغلقاً حتى نهاية الربع الثاني من العام الحالي قد يدفع أسعار النفط إلى مستويات قياسية تصل إلى 200 دولار للبرميل، مع احتمال يُقدّر بنحو 40%.


وحذر تقرير «ماكواري» من أن هذا السيناريو سيؤثر على الطلب العالمي على الطاقة، نتيجة ارتفاع التكاليف إلى مستويات غير مسبوقة، وهو ما قد ينعكس سلباً على النمو الاقتصادي العالمي.


نقطة تحول خطيرة


ويمثل هذا المستوى السعري نقطة تحول خطيرة، إذ لم تقترب أسعار النفط من هذه المستويات منذ ما قبل الأزمة المالية العالمية 2008، عندما سجلت الأسعار ذروتها التاريخية قبل أن تنهار مع دخول الاقتصاد العالمي في ركود حاد.


وتشير التقديرات إلى أن بلوغ الأسعار مستوى 170 دولاراً للبرميل قد يكون كافياً لإدخال الاقتصاد العالمي في حالة «ركود تضخمي»، تجمع بين ارتفاع الأسعار وتباطؤ النمو.


آثار الضغوط


وفي الولايات المتحدة، بدأت آثار هذه الضغوط بالظهور، مع ارتفاع أسعار البنزين بنحو 30%، ما يهدد بتقويض الجهود السابقة للسيطرة على التضخم ويزيد من الأعباء على المستهلكين.


وفي هذا السياق، تظل واشنطن حذرة في تقييمها، إذ تصف سيناريو 200 دولار بأنه احتمال قائم وليس واقعاً مؤكداً، إلا أن الأسواق تتعامل معه بجدية متزايدة في ظل تسارع الأحداث.


ورغم سيناريو التصعيد، يشير التقرير إلى احتمال بنسبة 60% لانتهاء الحرب بنهاية مارس، وهو ما قد يخفف من الضغوط التضخمية، إلا أن حالة عدم اليقين تبقى العامل الأبرز الذي يوجه قرارات المستثمرين في المرحلة الحالية.