The Australian "Macquarie" Group predicted in a report that the ongoing conflict between the United States, Israel, and Iran, along with keeping the Strait of Hormuz closed until the end of the second quarter of this year, could drive oil prices to record levels reaching $200 per barrel, with an estimated probability of around 40%.



The "Macquarie" report warned that this scenario would affect global energy demand due to rising costs to unprecedented levels, which could negatively impact global economic growth.



A Dangerous Turning Point



This price level represents a dangerous turning point, as oil prices have not approached these levels since before the global financial crisis of 2008, when prices reached their historical peak before collapsing as the global economy entered a severe recession.



Estimates suggest that reaching prices of $170 per barrel could be enough to push the global economy into a state of "stagflation," characterized by rising prices and slowing growth.



Effects of Pressure



In the United States, the effects of these pressures have begun to emerge, with gasoline prices rising by about 30%, threatening to undermine previous efforts to control inflation and increasing the burden on consumers.



In this context, Washington remains cautious in its assessment, describing the $200 scenario as a real possibility rather than a certain reality, yet markets are taking it increasingly seriously amid the rapid unfolding of events.



Despite the escalation scenario, the report indicates a 60% chance of the war ending by the end of March, which could alleviate inflationary pressures; however, uncertainty remains the most significant factor guiding investors' decisions at this stage.