قفزت أسعار تذاكر الطيران عالمياً بشكل حاد منذ اندلاع الحرب على إيران، لتتجاوز في بعض الرحلات ثلاثة أضعاف مستوياتها السابقة، في ظل اضطرابات واسعة في حركة الطيران وارتفاع تكاليف الوقود؛ ما يثير تساؤلات حول مستقبل السفر الجوي وتكلفته.
وبحسب بيانات السوق، ارتفعت أسعار بعض الرحلات بشكل لافت، إذ قفز سعر تذكرة رحلة بين هونغ كونغ ولندن إلى نحو 3,300 دولار، مقارنة بنحو 900 دولار فقط قبل اندلاع الحرب، في مؤشر واضح على حجم الاضطراب في القطاع. وذلك وفقاً لما نشره موقع «العربية. نت».
عوامل متداخلة
ويعود هذا الارتفاع إلى عدة عوامل متداخلة، أبرزها إغلاق المجال الجوي في مناطق النزاع، ما أجبر شركات الطيران على اتخاذ مسارات أطول، وهو ما يزيد من استهلاك الوقود ويرفع تكاليف التشغيل بشكل مباشر.
وأدى هذا الوضع إلى إلغاء أكثر من 70 ألف رحلة منذ نهاية فبراير الماضي، ما تسبب في ضغط كبير على الرحلات المتبقية ورفع أسعارها نتيجة اختلال التوازن بين العرض والطلب.
وتُعد تكلفة الوقود العامل الأبرز في هذه المعادلة، إذ تمثل نحو ثلث تكاليف تشغيل شركات الطيران، ومع ارتفاع أسعار النفط، بدأت الشركات بتمرير هذه الزيادة إلى المسافرين عبر رفع أسعار التذاكر.
وفي المقابل، بدأ الطلب على السفر يتأثر سلباً، حيث أظهرت البيانات تراجعاً في الحجوزات بنسبة 15% للرحلات من أوروبا إلى الولايات المتحدة، ونحو 11% في الاتجاه المعاكس، ما يعكس حساسية المسافرين تجاه الأسعار المرتفعة.
تحول هيكلي
ورغم احتمالات انتهاء الحرب، يرى خبراء أن الأسعار لن تعود سريعاً إلى مستوياتها السابقة، إذ يحتاج تأثير ارتفاع الوقود إلى عدة أشهر حتى ينعكس بشكل كامل على السوق، سواء صعوداً أو هبوطاً.
وتضع هذه التطورات قطاع الطيران العالمي أمام مرحلة جديدة من التحديات، حيث لم يعد ارتفاع الأسعار مجرد أزمة مؤقتة، بل قد يشير إلى تحول هيكلي في تكلفة السفر الجوي.
وتشهد صناعة الطيران العالمية ضغوطاً غير مسبوقة مع تصاعد التوترات الجيوسياسية، حيث أدى إغلاق مسارات جوية رئيسية إلى إعادة رسم خريطة الرحلات الجوية، خصوصاً في منطقة الخليج التي تعد أحد أهم مراكز العبور الدولية.
Airline ticket prices have jumped sharply worldwide since the outbreak of the war on Iran, exceeding three times their previous levels on some routes, amid widespread disruptions in air travel and rising fuel costs; raising questions about the future of air travel and its costs.
According to market data, the prices of some flights have increased significantly, with the price of a ticket for a flight between Hong Kong and London jumping to around $3,300, compared to only about $900 before the war broke out, clearly indicating the extent of the disruption in the sector. This was reported by the website "Al Arabiya.net".
Interconnected Factors
This increase is attributed to several interconnected factors, the most prominent of which is the closure of airspace in conflict areas, forcing airlines to take longer routes, which increases fuel consumption and directly raises operating costs.
This situation has led to the cancellation of more than 70,000 flights since the end of February, causing significant pressure on the remaining flights and raising their prices due to the imbalance between supply and demand.
The cost of fuel is the most significant factor in this equation, representing about one-third of the operating costs of airlines. With rising oil prices, companies have begun to pass this increase on to travelers by raising ticket prices.
Conversely, demand for travel has begun to be negatively affected, as data showed a 15% decline in bookings for flights from Europe to the United States, and about 11% in the opposite direction, reflecting travelers' sensitivity to high prices.
Structural Shift
Despite the possibilities of the war ending, experts believe that prices will not quickly return to their previous levels, as the impact of rising fuel prices will take several months to fully reflect on the market, whether upwards or downwards.
These developments place the global aviation sector at a new stage of challenges, where rising prices are no longer just a temporary crisis, but may indicate a structural shift in the cost of air travel.
The global aviation industry is experiencing unprecedented pressures with the escalation of geopolitical tensions, as the closure of major air routes has redrawn the map of air travel, especially in the Gulf region, which is one of the most important international transit hubs.