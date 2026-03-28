قفزت أسعار تذاكر الطيران عالمياً بشكل حاد منذ اندلاع الحرب على إيران، لتتجاوز في بعض الرحلات ثلاثة أضعاف مستوياتها السابقة، في ظل اضطرابات واسعة في حركة الطيران وارتفاع تكاليف الوقود؛ ما يثير تساؤلات حول مستقبل السفر الجوي وتكلفته.


وبحسب بيانات السوق، ارتفعت أسعار بعض الرحلات بشكل لافت، إذ قفز سعر تذكرة رحلة بين هونغ كونغ ولندن إلى نحو 3,300 دولار، مقارنة بنحو 900 دولار فقط قبل اندلاع الحرب، في مؤشر واضح على حجم الاضطراب في القطاع. وذلك وفقاً لما نشره موقع «العربية. نت».


عوامل متداخلة


ويعود هذا الارتفاع إلى عدة عوامل متداخلة، أبرزها إغلاق المجال الجوي في مناطق النزاع، ما أجبر شركات الطيران على اتخاذ مسارات أطول، وهو ما يزيد من استهلاك الوقود ويرفع تكاليف التشغيل بشكل مباشر.


وأدى هذا الوضع إلى إلغاء أكثر من 70 ألف رحلة منذ نهاية فبراير الماضي، ما تسبب في ضغط كبير على الرحلات المتبقية ورفع أسعارها نتيجة اختلال التوازن بين العرض والطلب.


وتُعد تكلفة الوقود العامل الأبرز في هذه المعادلة، إذ تمثل نحو ثلث تكاليف تشغيل شركات الطيران، ومع ارتفاع أسعار النفط، بدأت الشركات بتمرير هذه الزيادة إلى المسافرين عبر رفع أسعار التذاكر.


وفي المقابل، بدأ الطلب على السفر يتأثر سلباً، حيث أظهرت البيانات تراجعاً في الحجوزات بنسبة 15% للرحلات من أوروبا إلى الولايات المتحدة، ونحو 11% في الاتجاه المعاكس، ما يعكس حساسية المسافرين تجاه الأسعار المرتفعة.


تحول هيكلي


ورغم احتمالات انتهاء الحرب، يرى خبراء أن الأسعار لن تعود سريعاً إلى مستوياتها السابقة، إذ يحتاج تأثير ارتفاع الوقود إلى عدة أشهر حتى ينعكس بشكل كامل على السوق، سواء صعوداً أو هبوطاً.


وتضع هذه التطورات قطاع الطيران العالمي أمام مرحلة جديدة من التحديات، حيث لم يعد ارتفاع الأسعار مجرد أزمة مؤقتة، بل قد يشير إلى تحول هيكلي في تكلفة السفر الجوي.


وتشهد صناعة الطيران العالمية ضغوطاً غير مسبوقة مع تصاعد التوترات الجيوسياسية، حيث أدى إغلاق مسارات جوية رئيسية إلى إعادة رسم خريطة الرحلات الجوية، خصوصاً في منطقة الخليج التي تعد أحد أهم مراكز العبور الدولية.