Airline ticket prices have jumped sharply worldwide since the outbreak of the war on Iran, exceeding three times their previous levels on some routes, amid widespread disruptions in air travel and rising fuel costs; raising questions about the future of air travel and its costs.



According to market data, the prices of some flights have increased significantly, with the price of a ticket for a flight between Hong Kong and London jumping to around $3,300, compared to only about $900 before the war broke out, clearly indicating the extent of the disruption in the sector. This was reported by the website "Al Arabiya.net".



Interconnected Factors



This increase is attributed to several interconnected factors, the most prominent of which is the closure of airspace in conflict areas, forcing airlines to take longer routes, which increases fuel consumption and directly raises operating costs.



This situation has led to the cancellation of more than 70,000 flights since the end of February, causing significant pressure on the remaining flights and raising their prices due to the imbalance between supply and demand.



The cost of fuel is the most significant factor in this equation, representing about one-third of the operating costs of airlines. With rising oil prices, companies have begun to pass this increase on to travelers by raising ticket prices.



Conversely, demand for travel has begun to be negatively affected, as data showed a 15% decline in bookings for flights from Europe to the United States, and about 11% in the opposite direction, reflecting travelers' sensitivity to high prices.



Structural Shift



Despite the possibilities of the war ending, experts believe that prices will not quickly return to their previous levels, as the impact of rising fuel prices will take several months to fully reflect on the market, whether upwards or downwards.



These developments place the global aviation sector at a new stage of challenges, where rising prices are no longer just a temporary crisis, but may indicate a structural shift in the cost of air travel.



The global aviation industry is experiencing unprecedented pressures with the escalation of geopolitical tensions, as the closure of major air routes has redrawn the map of air travel, especially in the Gulf region, which is one of the most important international transit hubs.