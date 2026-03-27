محا مؤشر ستاندرد آند بورز 500، نحو تريليون دولار من قيمته السوقية؛ ليسجل المؤشر أدنى مستوى له منذ سبتمبر الماضي.
وتراجعت الأسهم الأمريكية بشدة في ختام تعاملاتها ببورصة «وول ستريت» لتسجل أكبر خسارة لها منذ بدء الحرب مع إيران، في 28 فبراير الماضي.
أسوء سلسلة خسائر
وانخفض مؤشر «ستاندرد آند بورز 500» بنسبة 1.74%، ليتجه نحو تسجيل خامس خسارة أسبوعية على التوالي. وقد بدأ هذا التراجع قبل بدء الحرب الإيرانية، وستكون هذه أطول سلسلة خسائر من نوعها منذ ما يقرب من أربع سنوات.
وتراجع مؤشر «داو جونز» الصناعي بمقدار 469 نقطة أي بنسبة 1% في حين تراجع مؤشر «ناسداك» المجمع بنسبة 2.4% ليفقد نحو 10% من أعلى مستوى له على الإطلاق الذي سجله في وقت سابق من العام الحالي.
وشهدت أسواق الأسهم تراجعاً مماثلاً في معظم أنحاء آسيا وأوروبا، في أحدث تقلبات للأسواق المالية في أسبوع بدأ بآمال عريضة بعد تصريح الرئيس دونالد ترمب بأن محادثات مثمرة جرت لإنهاء الحرب.
The S&P 500 index has wiped out nearly a trillion dollars of its market value, marking its lowest level since last September.
U.S. stocks plummeted sharply at the close of trading on Wall Street, recording their largest loss since the start of the war with Iran on February 28.
Worst Losing Streak
The S&P 500 index fell by 1.74%, heading towards its fifth consecutive weekly loss. This decline began before the onset of the Iranian war, and it will be the longest losing streak of its kind in nearly four years.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped by 469 points, or 1%, while the Nasdaq Composite fell by 2.4%, losing about 10% from its all-time high recorded earlier this year.
Stock markets experienced similar declines across much of Asia and Europe, in the latest fluctuations of financial markets during a week that began with broad hopes following President Donald Trump's statement that fruitful talks had taken place to end the war.