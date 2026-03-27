The S&P 500 index has wiped out nearly a trillion dollars of its market value, marking its lowest level since last September.



U.S. stocks plummeted sharply at the close of trading on Wall Street, recording their largest loss since the start of the war with Iran on February 28.



Worst Losing Streak



The S&P 500 index fell by 1.74%, heading towards its fifth consecutive weekly loss. This decline began before the onset of the Iranian war, and it will be the longest losing streak of its kind in nearly four years.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped by 469 points, or 1%, while the Nasdaq Composite fell by 2.4%, losing about 10% from its all-time high recorded earlier this year.



Stock markets experienced similar declines across much of Asia and Europe, in the latest fluctuations of financial markets during a week that began with broad hopes following President Donald Trump's statement that fruitful talks had taken place to end the war.