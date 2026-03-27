محا مؤشر ستاندرد آند بورز 500، نحو تريليون دولار من قيمته السوقية؛ ليسجل المؤشر أدنى مستوى له منذ سبتمبر الماضي.


وتراجعت الأسهم الأمريكية بشدة في ختام تعاملاتها ببورصة «وول ستريت» لتسجل أكبر خسارة لها منذ بدء الحرب مع إيران، في 28 فبراير الماضي.


أسوء سلسلة خسائر


وانخفض مؤشر «ستاندرد آند بورز 500» بنسبة 1.74%، ليتجه نحو تسجيل خامس خسارة أسبوعية على التوالي. وقد بدأ هذا التراجع قبل بدء الحرب الإيرانية، وستكون هذه أطول سلسلة خسائر من نوعها منذ ما يقرب من أربع سنوات.


وتراجع مؤشر «داو جونز» الصناعي بمقدار 469 نقطة أي بنسبة 1% في حين تراجع مؤشر «ناسداك» المجمع بنسبة 2.4% ليفقد نحو 10% من أعلى مستوى له على الإطلاق الذي سجله في وقت سابق من العام الحالي.


وشهدت أسواق الأسهم تراجعاً مماثلاً في معظم أنحاء آسيا وأوروبا، في أحدث تقلبات للأسواق المالية في أسبوع بدأ بآمال عريضة بعد تصريح الرئيس دونالد ترمب بأن محادثات مثمرة جرت لإنهاء الحرب.