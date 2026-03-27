The U.S. Treasury Department announced that American banknotes will bear the signature of President Donald Trump in celebration of the 250th anniversary of the United States' independence, marking the first time for the current president, while the signature of the U.S. Secretary of the Treasury will be removed from American banknotes for the first time in 165 years.



A Fitting Step



The department stated in a press release: "The first $100 banknotes bearing Trump's signature and the signature of U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will be printed next June, followed by additional banknotes in the subsequent months."



Mnuchin said in a statement: "This step is fitting to celebrate the founding anniversary of the United States, given the strong economic growth, financial stability, and the continued dominance of the dollar during Trump's second term."



He added: "There is no better way to honor the historic achievements of our great country and our President Donald J. Trump than by issuing dollar banknotes bearing his name, and it is entirely appropriate to issue this historic currency on the occasion of the 250th anniversary of the United States' independence."



The Last Malerba



The Bureau of Engraving and Printing, part of the Treasury Department, is still currently producing banknotes bearing the signatures of Treasury Secretary in the administration of former President Joe Biden, Janet Yellen, and Treasurer Lynn Malerba.



Malerba will be the last in a continuous series of Treasurers whose signatures have appeared on U.S. federal currency since 1861, when the U.S. government first issued it.



The change in signature reflects the Trump administration's and its allies' efforts to place the president's name on buildings, institutions, government programs, warships, and coins. A federal technical committee, whose members were appointed by Trump himself, approved the design of a commemorative gold coin bearing Trump's image.