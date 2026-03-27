أعلنت وزارة الخزانة الأمريكية أن الأوراق النقدية الأمريكية ستحمل توقيع الرئيس دونالد ترمب احتفالاً بمرور 250 عاماً على استقلال الولايات المتحدة، في أول خطوة من نوعها بالنسبة للرئيس الحالي، بينما سيُحذف توقيع أمين خزانة الولايات المتحدةمن الأوراق النقدية الأمريكية للمرة الأولى منذ 165 عاماً.
خطوة مناسبة
وقالت الوزارة في بيان: «إن أول أوراق نقدية من فئة 100 دولار تحمل توقيع ترمب وتوقيع وزير الخزانة الأمريكي سكوت بيسنت ستطبع في يونيو القادم، تليها أوراق نقدية أخرى في الأشهر اللاحقة».
وقال بيسنت في بيان: «هذه الخطوة مناسبة للاحتفال بذكرى تأسيس الولايات المتحدة، نظراً للنمو الاقتصادي القوي والاستقرار المالي وهيمنة الدولار المستمرة خلال ولاية ترمب الثانية».
وأضاف: «لا توجد طريقة أفضل للاحتفاء بالإنجازات التاريخية لبلدنا العظيم ورئيسنا دونالد جيه ترمب من إصدار أوراق نقدية من فئة الدولار تحمل اسمه، ومن المناسب تماماً إصدار هذه العملة التاريخية بمناسبة الذكرى المئتين والخمسين على استقلال الولايات المتحدة».
ماليريا الأخيرة
ولا يزال «مكتب النقش والطباعة» التابع لـ«وزارة الخزانة» ينتج حالياً أوراقاً نقدية تحمل توقيعات وزيرة الخزانة في إدارة الرئيس السابق جو بايدن، جانيت يلين، وأمينة الخزانة لين ماليربا.
وستكون ماليربا الأخيرة ضمن سلسلة متواصلة من أمناء الخزانة الذين ظهرت توقيعاتهم على العملة الفيدرالية الأمريكية منذ 1861، عندما أصدرتها الحكومة الأمريكية لأول مرة.
وتغيير التوقيع أحدث مساعي إدارة ترمب وحلفائها لوضع اسم الرئيس على المباني والمؤسسات والبرامج الحكومية والسفن الحربية والعملات المعدنية. ووافقت لجنة فنية اتحادية، عين أعضاءها بنفسه، على تصميم عملة ذهبية تذكارية تحمل صورة ترمب.
The U.S. Treasury Department announced that American banknotes will bear the signature of President Donald Trump in celebration of the 250th anniversary of the United States' independence, marking the first time for the current president, while the signature of the U.S. Secretary of the Treasury will be removed from American banknotes for the first time in 165 years.
A Fitting Step
The department stated in a press release: "The first $100 banknotes bearing Trump's signature and the signature of U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will be printed next June, followed by additional banknotes in the subsequent months."
Mnuchin said in a statement: "This step is fitting to celebrate the founding anniversary of the United States, given the strong economic growth, financial stability, and the continued dominance of the dollar during Trump's second term."
He added: "There is no better way to honor the historic achievements of our great country and our President Donald J. Trump than by issuing dollar banknotes bearing his name, and it is entirely appropriate to issue this historic currency on the occasion of the 250th anniversary of the United States' independence."
The Last Malerba
The Bureau of Engraving and Printing, part of the Treasury Department, is still currently producing banknotes bearing the signatures of Treasury Secretary in the administration of former President Joe Biden, Janet Yellen, and Treasurer Lynn Malerba.
Malerba will be the last in a continuous series of Treasurers whose signatures have appeared on U.S. federal currency since 1861, when the U.S. government first issued it.
The change in signature reflects the Trump administration's and its allies' efforts to place the president's name on buildings, institutions, government programs, warships, and coins. A federal technical committee, whose members were appointed by Trump himself, approved the design of a commemorative gold coin bearing Trump's image.