أعلنت وزارة الخزانة الأمريكية أن الأوراق النقدية الأمريكية ستحمل توقيع الرئيس دونالد ترمب احتفالاً بمرور 250 عاماً على استقلال الولايات المتحدة، في أول خطوة من نوعها بالنسبة للرئيس الحالي، بينما سيُحذف توقيع أمين خزانة الولايات المتحدةمن الأوراق النقدية الأمريكية للمرة الأولى منذ 165 عاماً.


خطوة مناسبة


وقالت الوزارة في بيان: «إن أول أوراق نقدية من فئة 100 دولار تحمل توقيع ترمب وتوقيع وزير الخزانة الأمريكي سكوت بيسنت ستطبع في يونيو القادم، تليها أوراق نقدية أخرى في الأشهر اللاحقة».


وقال بيسنت في بيان: «هذه الخطوة مناسبة للاحتفال بذكرى تأسيس الولايات المتحدة، نظراً للنمو الاقتصادي القوي والاستقرار المالي وهيمنة الدولار المستمرة خلال ولاية ترمب الثانية».


وأضاف: «لا توجد طريقة أفضل للاحتفاء بالإنجازات التاريخية لبلدنا العظيم ورئيسنا دونالد جيه ترمب من إصدار أوراق نقدية من فئة الدولار تحمل اسمه، ومن المناسب تماماً إصدار هذه العملة التاريخية بمناسبة الذكرى المئتين والخمسين على استقلال الولايات المتحدة».


ماليريا الأخيرة


ولا يزال «مكتب النقش والطباعة» التابع لـ«وزارة الخزانة» ينتج حالياً أوراقاً نقدية تحمل توقيعات وزيرة الخزانة في إدارة الرئيس السابق جو بايدن، جانيت يلين، وأمينة الخزانة لين ماليربا.


وستكون ماليربا الأخيرة ضمن سلسلة متواصلة من أمناء الخزانة الذين ظهرت توقيعاتهم على العملة الفيدرالية الأمريكية منذ 1861، عندما أصدرتها الحكومة الأمريكية لأول مرة.


وتغيير التوقيع أحدث مساعي إدارة ترمب وحلفائها لوضع اسم الرئيس على المباني والمؤسسات والبرامج الحكومية والسفن الحربية والعملات المعدنية. ووافقت لجنة فنية اتحادية، عين أعضاءها بنفسه، على تصميم عملة ذهبية تذكارية تحمل صورة ترمب.