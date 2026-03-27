أظهرت تداولات عقود الخيارات في سوق المشتقات أن الرهانات ارتفعت لعشرة أمثالها في الأسابيع القليلة الماضية على وصول سعر النفط إلى 150 دولاراً للبرميل على الأقل بحلول نهاية أبريل، حيث يستعد المتعاملون للتقلبات على المدى القريب. ومن شأن ذلك أن يتجاوز أعلى مستوى قياسي لخام «برنت» عند 147 دولاراً للبرميل الذي سُجل في 2008.
خيارات الشراء
وتُظهر بيانات «بورصة إنتركونتننتال» أن ملكية العقود التي تنتهي صلاحيتها في نهاية أبريل وتمنح حاملها خيار شراء عقود «برنت» الآجلة لشهر يونيو بسعر 150 دولاراً، والمعروفة باسم خيارات الشراء، أصبحت أكبر بنحو عشرة أمثال ما كانت عليه قبل شهر.
وارتفعت العقود المفتوحة لخيارات الشراء التي تنتهي في أبريل بسعر 150 دولاراً إلى 28,941 عقداً، يمثل كل منها ألف برميل من النفط. وبناء على سعر النفط الخام الحالي، فإن ذلك يعادل نحو ثلاثة مليارات دولار من النفط الخام. قبل شهر، كان هناك 3,374 عقداً فقط في العقود المفتوحة لخيارات الشراء بسعر 150 دولاراً.
Options trading in the derivatives market has shown that bets have increased tenfold in the past few weeks on the price of oil reaching at least $150 per barrel by the end of April, as traders prepare for near-term volatility. This would surpass the record high for Brent crude of $147 per barrel recorded in 2008.
Call Options
Data from the Intercontinental Exchange shows that the ownership of contracts expiring at the end of April, which give the holder the option to buy June Brent futures at $150, known as call options, has increased to about ten times what it was a month ago.
The open contracts for call options expiring in April at $150 have risen to 28,941 contracts, each representing 1,000 barrels of oil. Based on the current price of crude oil, this amounts to approximately three billion dollars worth of crude oil. A month ago, there were only 3,374 contracts in open call options at $150.