أظهرت تداولات عقود الخيارات في سوق المشتقات أن الرهانات ارتفعت لعشرة أمثالها في الأسابيع القليلة الماضية على وصول سعر النفط إلى 150 دولاراً للبرميل على الأقل بحلول نهاية أبريل، حيث يستعد المتعاملون للتقلبات على المدى القريب. ومن شأن ذلك أن يتجاوز أعلى مستوى قياسي لخام «برنت» عند 147 دولاراً للبرميل الذي سُجل في 2008.


خيارات الشراء


وتُظهر بيانات «بورصة إنتركونتننتال» أن ملكية العقود التي تنتهي صلاحيتها في نهاية أبريل وتمنح حاملها خيار شراء عقود «برنت» الآجلة لشهر يونيو بسعر 150 دولاراً، والمعروفة باسم خيارات الشراء، أصبحت أكبر بنحو عشرة أمثال ما كانت عليه قبل شهر.


وارتفعت العقود المفتوحة لخيارات الشراء التي تنتهي في أبريل بسعر 150 دولاراً إلى 28,941 عقداً، يمثل كل منها ألف برميل من النفط. وبناء على سعر النفط الخام الحالي، فإن ذلك يعادل نحو ثلاثة مليارات دولار من النفط الخام. قبل شهر، كان هناك 3,374 عقداً فقط في العقود المفتوحة لخيارات الشراء بسعر 150 دولاراً.