Options trading in the derivatives market has shown that bets have increased tenfold in the past few weeks on the price of oil reaching at least $150 per barrel by the end of April, as traders prepare for near-term volatility. This would surpass the record high for Brent crude of $147 per barrel recorded in 2008.



Call Options



Data from the Intercontinental Exchange shows that the ownership of contracts expiring at the end of April, which give the holder the option to buy June Brent futures at $150, known as call options, has increased to about ten times what it was a month ago.



The open contracts for call options expiring in April at $150 have risen to 28,941 contracts, each representing 1,000 barrels of oil. Based on the current price of crude oil, this amounts to approximately three billion dollars worth of crude oil. A month ago, there were only 3,374 contracts in open call options at $150.