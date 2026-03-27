ارتفع سعر الذهب بأكثر من 1% اليوم (الجمعة) مدعومًا بعمليات شراء، لكنه في طريقه لتكبّد خسائر للأسبوع الرابع على التوالي.
وتقدم الذهب في المعاملات الفورية (1.1%) إلى (4428.30) دولارًا للأوقية (عند الساعة 0228 بتوقيت جرينتش) لكن المعدن النفيس انخفض بنحو (1.3%) منذ بداية الأسبوع، وارتفعت العقود الأمريكية الآجلة للذهب تسليم أبريل (1.1%) إلى (4423.40) دولارًا للأوقية.
وانخفض الذهب بنحو (17%) بضغط من ارتفاع الدولار الذي ارتفع بأكثر من اثنين في المئة خلال تلك الفترة.
وفي المعادن النفيسة الأخرى، ارتفع سعر الفضة في المعاملات الفورية (1.1%) إلى (68.80) دولارًا للأوقية، وزاد سعر البلاتين في المعاملات الفورية (2.1%) إلى 1865.13 دولارًا، وكسب البلاديوم (2.7%) ليصل إلى (1389.80) دولارًا.
The price of gold rose by more than 1% today (Friday), supported by buying activity, but it is on track to incur losses for the fourth consecutive week.
Gold advanced in spot transactions (1.1%) to (4428.30) dollars per ounce (at 0228 GMT), but the precious metal has declined by about (1.3%) since the beginning of the week, and U.S. gold futures for April delivery rose (1.1%) to (4423.40) dollars per ounce.
Gold has fallen by about (17%) under pressure from a rising dollar, which has increased by more than two percent during that period.
In other precious metals, the price of silver in spot transactions rose (1.1%) to (68.80) dollars per ounce, and the price of platinum in spot transactions increased (2.1%) to 1865.13 dollars, while palladium gained (2.7%) to reach (1389.80) dollars.