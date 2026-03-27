The price of gold rose by more than 1% today (Friday), supported by buying activity, but it is on track to incur losses for the fourth consecutive week.

Gold advanced in spot transactions (1.1%) to (4428.30) dollars per ounce (at 0228 GMT), but the precious metal has declined by about (1.3%) since the beginning of the week, and U.S. gold futures for April delivery rose (1.1%) to (4423.40) dollars per ounce.

Gold has fallen by about (17%) under pressure from a rising dollar, which has increased by more than two percent during that period.

In other precious metals, the price of silver in spot transactions rose (1.1%) to (68.80) dollars per ounce, and the price of platinum in spot transactions increased (2.1%) to 1865.13 dollars, while palladium gained (2.7%) to reach (1389.80) dollars.