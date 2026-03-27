ارتفع سعر ‌الذهب بأكثر من 1% اليوم (الجمعة) مدعومًا بعمليات شراء، لكنه في طريقه لتكبّد خسائر للأسبوع الرابع على التوالي.

وتقدم الذهب في المعاملات الفورية (1.1%) إلى (4428.30) دولارًا للأوقية (عند الساعة 0228 بتوقيت جرينتش) لكن المعدن النفيس انخفض بنحو (​1.3%) منذ بداية الأسبوع، وارتفعت العقود الأمريكية الآجلة ‌للذهب تسليم أبريل (1.1%) إلى (4423.40) دولارًا للأوقية.

وانخفض الذهب بنحو (17%) بضغط من ارتفاع الدولار ​الذي ارتفع بأكثر من اثنين في المئة خلال تلك الفترة.

وفي المعادن النفيسة الأخرى، ارتفع سعر الفضة في المعاملات الفورية (​1.1%) إلى (68.80) دولارًا للأوقية، وزاد سعر البلاتين في المعاملات الفورية (​2.1%) إلى 1865.13 دولارًا، وكسب البلاديوم (2.7%) ليصل إلى (1389.80) دولارًا.