ارتفعت أسعار النفط اليوم، لتعوض بعض خسائر الجلسة الماضية، فيما يعيد المستثمرون تقييم احتمالات تهدئة الأوضاع في الشرق الأوسط، مع إعلان إيران أنها لا تزال تدرس الاقتراح الأمريكي لإنهاء الحرب التي عطلت تدفقات الطاقة.


وصعدت العقود الآجلة لخام برنت 3.91 دولار أو 3.83% إلى 106.1 دولار للبرميل وزادت العقود الآجلة لخام غرب تكساس الوسيط الأمريكي 3.29 دولار أو 3.64% إلى 93.61 دولار للبرميل.


وقال كبير الاقتصاديين في معهد إن.إل.آي للأبحاث تسويوشي أوينو: «تلاشى التفاؤل حيال وقف إطلاق النار، والمعايير التي حددتها واشنطن تبدو عالية ما يجعل أسعار النفط عرضة لمزيد من التقلبات اعتماداً على المفاوضات والإجراءات العسكرية من كلا الجانبين».


مخاوف الإمدادات


وأدى الصراع في الشرق الأوسط إلى توقف شبه تام للشحنات عبر مضيق هرمز، الذي يمر عبره عادة نحو خُمس إمدادات النفط الخام والغاز الطبيعي المسال العالمية. ووصفت الوكالة الدولية للطاقة هذا الوضع بأنه أكبر اضطراب في إمدادات النفط على الإطلاق.


وفي العراق، أعلن ثلاثة مسؤولين في قطاع الطاقة أمس، أن إنتاج النفط في البلاد انخفض وأن صهاريج التخزين بلغت مستويات عالية وخطيرة.


ومما يزيد من المخاوف بشأن الإمدادات، توقف ما لا يقل عن 40% من طاقة تصدير النفط الروسية في أعقاب هجمات أوكرانية بالطائرات المسيرة وهجوم على خط أنابيب رئيسي ومصادرة ناقلات.