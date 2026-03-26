Oil prices rose today, recovering some of the losses from the previous session, as investors reassess the likelihood of calming tensions in the Middle East, following Iran's announcement that it is still considering the U.S. proposal to end the war that has disrupted energy flows.



Brent crude futures rose by $3.91 or 3.83% to $106.1 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures increased by $3.29 or 3.64% to $93.61 per barrel.



The chief economist at the NLI Research Institute, Tsuyoshi Ueno, stated: "Optimism regarding a ceasefire has faded, and the criteria set by Washington seem high, making oil prices susceptible to further volatility depending on negotiations and military actions from both sides."



Supply Concerns



The conflict in the Middle East has led to a near-total halt of shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, which typically accounts for about one-fifth of global crude oil and liquefied natural gas supplies. The International Energy Agency described this situation as the biggest disruption to oil supplies ever.



In Iraq, three officials in the energy sector announced yesterday that the country's oil production has declined and that storage tanks have reached high and dangerous levels.



Adding to supply concerns, at least 40% of Russian oil export capacity has been halted following Ukrainian drone attacks, an assault on a major pipeline, and the seizure of tankers.