Gold prices strengthened their gains during today's trading, as the dollar declined amid news of a U.S. plan to end the conflict in the Middle East, which eased concerns about high inflation rates.



Futures prices for the yellow metal for April delivery rose by 3.65% or $161.2 to $4,562.1 per ounce.



Silver Rises



The spot price of gold increased by 1.8% to $4,555.47 per ounce, while its silver counterpart rose by about 2.75% to $73.18 per ounce, and the dollar index - which measures the performance of the U.S. currency against a basket of six major currencies - fell by 0.2% to 99.29 points.



Silver futures for May delivery rose by 4.75% to $72.87 per ounce, and spot prices for platinum increased by 1.3% to $1,954.52, while palladium prices fell by 0.2% to $1,437.8.