عززت أسعار الذهب مكاسبها خلال تعاملات اليوم، مع تراجع الدولار في ظل أنباء عن خطة أمريكية لإنهاء النزاع في الشرق الأوسط، ما خفف من حدة القلق بشأن معدلات التضخم المرتفعة.
وصعدت أسعار العقود الآجلة للمعدن الأصفر تسليم شهر أبريل القادم بنسبة 3.65% أو 161.2 دولار عند 4,562.1 دولار للأوقية.
الفضة تصعد
وزاد سعر التسليم الفوري للذهب بنسبة 1.8% عند 4,555.47 دولار للأوقية، كما صعد نظيره للفضة بنحو 2.75% عند 73.18 دولار للأوقية، بينما تراجع مؤشر الدولار -الذي يقيس أداء العملة الأمريكية أمام سلة من ست عملات رئيسية- بنسبة 0.2% إلى 99.29 نقطة.
وارتفع سعر العقود الآجلة للفضة تسليم مايو بنسبة 4.75% عند 72.87 دولار للأوقية، وزادت الأسعار الفورية للبلاتين بنسبة 1.3% عند 1954.52 دولار، فيما تراجعت نظيرتها للبلاديوم بنسبة 0.2% عند 1437.8 دولار.
Gold prices strengthened their gains during today's trading, as the dollar declined amid news of a U.S. plan to end the conflict in the Middle East, which eased concerns about high inflation rates.
Futures prices for the yellow metal for April delivery rose by 3.65% or $161.2 to $4,562.1 per ounce.
Silver Rises
The spot price of gold increased by 1.8% to $4,555.47 per ounce, while its silver counterpart rose by about 2.75% to $73.18 per ounce, and the dollar index - which measures the performance of the U.S. currency against a basket of six major currencies - fell by 0.2% to 99.29 points.
Silver futures for May delivery rose by 4.75% to $72.87 per ounce, and spot prices for platinum increased by 1.3% to $1,954.52, while palladium prices fell by 0.2% to $1,437.8.