عززت أسعار الذهب مكاسبها خلال تعاملات اليوم، مع تراجع الدولار في ظل أنباء عن خطة أمريكية لإنهاء النزاع في الشرق الأوسط، ما خفف من حدة القلق بشأن معدلات التضخم المرتفعة.


وصعدت أسعار العقود الآجلة للمعدن الأصفر تسليم شهر أبريل القادم بنسبة 3.65% أو 161.2 دولار عند 4,562.1 دولار للأوقية.


الفضة تصعد


وزاد سعر التسليم الفوري للذهب بنسبة 1.8% عند 4,555.47 دولار للأوقية، كما صعد نظيره للفضة بنحو 2.75% عند 73.18 دولار للأوقية، بينما تراجع مؤشر الدولار -الذي يقيس أداء العملة الأمريكية أمام سلة من ست عملات رئيسية- بنسبة 0.2% إلى 99.29 نقطة.


وارتفع سعر العقود الآجلة للفضة تسليم مايو بنسبة 4.75% عند 72.87 دولار للأوقية، وزادت الأسعار الفورية للبلاتين بنسبة 1.3% عند 1954.52 دولار، فيما تراجعت نظيرتها للبلاديوم بنسبة 0.2% عند 1437.8 دولار.