The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia emphasized, in the speech delivered by its delegation participating in the 50th session of the Marine Facilitation Committee of the International Maritime Organization, the importance of protecting seafarers, reaffirming its commitment to what is stated in document (FAL 50/J/6), in light of the escalating threats targeting the safety of maritime navigation and the welfare of seafarers in the Strait of Hormuz and the surrounding region.

The Kingdom confirmed its support for the proposals contained in the document and called for their adoption to enhance navigation safety and protect seafarers, noting its endorsement of the extraordinary council declaration in document (D.36/ES/C), which condemns attacks that violate international law and threaten maritime transport security and global trade.

It expressed concern about the security and economic impacts of these developments on global supply chains, reiterating its commitment to the council's decisions, particularly regarding the protection of seafarers and their safety and welfare, and enhancing international coordination to address current challenges.

Based on its strategic position and pivotal role, the Kingdom confirmed its support for the continuity of maritime operational activities by activating logistical corridors through its ports on the Red Sea and connecting them with all modes of transport to ensure the smooth flow of goods within the Kingdom and neighboring countries, thereby enhancing the continuity of regional and international supply chains.

The Kingdom has strengthened support services for affected vessels through an initiative launched by the General Authority for Ports aimed at providing essential supplies for ships stranded in the area, including fuel and food supplies, and facilitating the crew change operations for ships, where services were provided to several vessels in the Gulf region over the past 72 hours.

In response to the current circumstances, the General Authority for Transport announced an initiative concerning the exemption of the validity of certificates and documents necessary for issuing or renewing maritime licenses and work permits for marine units for a period of 30 days, extendable, for both Saudi and foreign ships within the territorial waters of the Arabian Gulf, supporting the continuity of maritime operations without compromising safety requirements and protecting the marine environment.

The Kingdom reaffirms its continued cooperation with its international partners to enhance maritime navigation security, protect seafarers, and ensure the smooth flow of global trade.