Bloomberg Agency revealed that Iran has begun imposing transit fees of up to two million dollars per trip on some commercial vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz, according to informed sources, in a new development regarding the management of navigation in one of the world's most vital energy corridors.



These payments are being requested irregularly, leading to the emergence of an unofficial fee system for vessels transiting through the strait.



Information indicates that some vessels have already paid these fees, although details such as the currency used and payment mechanisms remain unclear.



According to sources, this policy does not appear to be applied uniformly to all vessels, reflecting a selective nature in its implementation.



Direct Impact



The Strait of Hormuz is a crucial passage for global oil and liquefied natural gas exports, making any changes in transit mechanisms have a direct impact on energy markets.



In this context, U.S. President Donald Trump discussed with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi the importance of keeping the strait open, according to a U.S. envoy.



Iranian state media reported that at least one commercial vessel successfully crossed the strait despite these developments.