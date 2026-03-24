كشفت وكالة «بلومبرغ» أن إيران بدأت فرض رسوم عبور تصل إلى مليوني دولار لكل رحلة على بعض السفن التجارية التي تمر عبر مضيق هرمز، وذلك وفقاً لمصادر مطلعة، في تطور جديد يتعلق بإدارة حركة الملاحة في أحد أهم الممرات الحيوية للطاقة في العالم.


ويجري طلب هذه المدفوعات بشكل غير منتظم، ما أدى إلى ظهور نظام رسوم غير رسمي للسفن العابرة عبر المضيق.


وتشير المعلومات إلى أن بعض السفن قامت بالفعل بسداد هذه الرسوم، رغم أن تفاصيل مثل العملة المستخدمة وآليات الدفع لا تزال غير واضحة.


وبحسب المصادر، لا يبدو أن هذه السياسة تُطبق بشكل موحد على جميع السفن، ما يعكس طابعاً انتقائياً في تنفيذها.


تأثير مباشر


ويُعد مضيق هرمز ممراً أساسياً لصادرات النفط والغاز الطبيعي المسال عالمياً، ما يجعل أي تغييرات في آليات العبور ذات تأثير مباشر على أسواق الطاقة.


وفي السياق ذاته، ناقش الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب مع رئيس الوزراء الهندي ناريندرا مودي أهمية إبقاء المضيق مفتوحاً، وفقاً لما أفاد به مبعوث أمريكي.


وذكرت وسائل إعلام إيرانية رسمية أن سفينة تجارية واحدة على الأقل تمكنت من عبور المضيق بنجاح رغم هذه التطورات.