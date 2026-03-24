واصلت أسعار البنزين في الولايات المتحدة ارتفاعها لتقترب من أربعة دولارات للجالون، مع استمرار الاضطرابات في أسواق الطاقة العالمية بسبب تصاعد التوترات في الشرق الأوسط.
الأعلى في البلاد
وبحسب بيانات جمعية السيارات الأمريكية «إيه إيه إيه» اليوم (الثلاثاء)، بلغ متوسط سعر البنزين في الولايات المتحدة نحو 3.977 دولار للجالون، بزيادة نحو 35% مقارنة بالشهر الماضي.
وتختلف أسعار البنزين بشكل ملحوظ بين الولايات الأمريكية، ففي كاليفورنيا بلغ متوسط السعر نحو 5.82 دولار للجالون، وهو الأعلى في البلاد، بينما سجلت أوكلاهوما أدنى مستوى بنحو 3.26 دولار.
Gas prices in the United States continued to rise, approaching four dollars per gallon, amid ongoing disruptions in global energy markets due to escalating tensions in the Middle East.
Highest in the country
According to data from the American Automobile Association (AAA) today (Tuesday), the average gas price in the United States reached about $3.977 per gallon, an increase of approximately 35% compared to last month.
Gas prices vary significantly between U.S. states; in California, the average price was about $5.82 per gallon, the highest in the country, while Oklahoma recorded the lowest level at around $3.26.