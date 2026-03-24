Gas prices in the United States continued to rise, approaching four dollars per gallon, amid ongoing disruptions in global energy markets due to escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Highest in the country



According to data from the American Automobile Association (AAA) today (Tuesday), the average gas price in the United States reached about $3.977 per gallon, an increase of approximately 35% compared to last month.



Gas prices vary significantly between U.S. states; in California, the average price was about $5.82 per gallon, the highest in the country, while Oklahoma recorded the lowest level at around $3.26.