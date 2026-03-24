واصلت أسعار البنزين في الولايات المتحدة ارتفاعها لتقترب من أربعة دولارات للجالون، مع استمرار الاضطرابات في أسواق الطاقة العالمية بسبب تصاعد التوترات في الشرق الأوسط.

الأعلى في البلاد


وبحسب بيانات جمعية السيارات الأمريكية «إيه إيه إيه» اليوم (الثلاثاء)، بلغ متوسط سعر البنزين في الولايات المتحدة نحو 3.977 دولار للجالون، بزيادة نحو 35% مقارنة بالشهر الماضي.


وتختلف أسعار البنزين بشكل ملحوظ بين الولايات الأمريكية، ففي كاليفورنيا بلغ متوسط السعر نحو 5.82 دولار للجالون، وهو الأعلى في البلاد، بينما سجلت أوكلاهوما أدنى مستوى بنحو 3.26 دولار.