The President of the Philippines, Ferdinand Marcos Jr., declared a national emergency in the energy sector in response to the repercussions of the conflict in the Middle East and what he described as a "looming threat" to the country's energy supplies.



Marcos explained that a committee has been formed to ensure the smooth availability of fuel, food, medicine, agricultural products, and other essential goods, as well as their supply, distribution, and organized availability.



He indicated that the suspension of aircraft operations due to fuel shortages caused by the war in Iran is a real possibility.



For its part, a low-cost airline in the Philippines revealed that it plans to reduce the number of flights starting next month due to rising fuel prices resulting from the Middle East crisis, according to a statement.



Supply Shortages



In other Asian countries, airlines plan to temporarily suspend flights on some domestic routes or reduce the frequency of flights, while other companies announced that they aim to continue flights during peak travel periods but warned of the possibility of a decline in the number of flights compared to last year if oil prices continue to rise.



Airlines in Asia are preparing emergency plans, as the escalation of the war in the Middle East threatens to cause the biggest oil crisis since the 1970s. Given the Philippines' significant reliance on crude oil imports, most of which come from the Middle East, it is more vulnerable to the risk of energy supply shortages and rising local fuel prices compared to other countries in Southeast Asia.