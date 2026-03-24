أعلن رئيس الفلبين فرديناند ماركوس جونيور، حالة طوارئ وطنية في قطاع الطاقة استجابة لتداعيات الصراع في الشرق الأوسط وما وصفه بأنه «خطر وشيك» يهدد إمدادات البلاد من الطاقة.


وأوضح ماركوس أنه جرى تشكيل لجنة لضمان التوفر السلس للوقود والغذاء والأدوية والمنتجات الزراعية والسلع الأساسية الأخرى وإمداداتها وتوزيعها وتوافرها بشكل منظم.


وبين أن إيقاف عمل الطائرات؛ بسبب نقص الوقود الناجم عن حرب إيران يُعدّ احتمالاً قائماً.


من جهتها، كشفت شركة طيران منخفض التكلفة بالفلبين، أنها تعتزم خفض عدد الرحلات بدءاً من الشهر القادم؛ بسبب ارتفاع أسعار الوقود الناجم عن أزمة الشرق الأوسط، وفقاً لبيان.


نقص إمدادات


وفي دول أخرى في آسيا، تعتزم شركات طيران تعليق الرحلات في بعض المسارات الداخلية مؤقتاً، أو تقليص وتيرة الرحلات، في حين أعلنت شركات أخرى، أنها تسعى إلى مواصلة الرحلات خلال فترات ذروة السفر، لكنها حذرت من احتمال تراجع عدد الرحلات عن العام الماضي إذا استمر ارتفاع أسعار النفط.


وتعمل شركات الطيران في آسيا على إعداد خطط للطوارئ، إذ يهدد تصاعد الحرب في الشرق الأوسط بالتسبب في أكبر أزمة نفط منذ سبعينات القرن الماضي. ونظراً لاعتماد الفلبين الكبير على واردات الخام، التي يأتي أغلبها من الشرق الأوسط، فإنها أكثر عرضة لخطر حدوث نقص في إمدادات الطاقة وارتفاع أسعار الوقود محلياً، مقارنة بدول أخرى في جنوب شرق آسيا.