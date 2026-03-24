أعلن رئيس الفلبين فرديناند ماركوس جونيور، حالة طوارئ وطنية في قطاع الطاقة استجابة لتداعيات الصراع في الشرق الأوسط وما وصفه بأنه «خطر وشيك» يهدد إمدادات البلاد من الطاقة.
وأوضح ماركوس أنه جرى تشكيل لجنة لضمان التوفر السلس للوقود والغذاء والأدوية والمنتجات الزراعية والسلع الأساسية الأخرى وإمداداتها وتوزيعها وتوافرها بشكل منظم.
وبين أن إيقاف عمل الطائرات؛ بسبب نقص الوقود الناجم عن حرب إيران يُعدّ احتمالاً قائماً.
من جهتها، كشفت شركة طيران منخفض التكلفة بالفلبين، أنها تعتزم خفض عدد الرحلات بدءاً من الشهر القادم؛ بسبب ارتفاع أسعار الوقود الناجم عن أزمة الشرق الأوسط، وفقاً لبيان.
نقص إمدادات
وفي دول أخرى في آسيا، تعتزم شركات طيران تعليق الرحلات في بعض المسارات الداخلية مؤقتاً، أو تقليص وتيرة الرحلات، في حين أعلنت شركات أخرى، أنها تسعى إلى مواصلة الرحلات خلال فترات ذروة السفر، لكنها حذرت من احتمال تراجع عدد الرحلات عن العام الماضي إذا استمر ارتفاع أسعار النفط.
وتعمل شركات الطيران في آسيا على إعداد خطط للطوارئ، إذ يهدد تصاعد الحرب في الشرق الأوسط بالتسبب في أكبر أزمة نفط منذ سبعينات القرن الماضي. ونظراً لاعتماد الفلبين الكبير على واردات الخام، التي يأتي أغلبها من الشرق الأوسط، فإنها أكثر عرضة لخطر حدوث نقص في إمدادات الطاقة وارتفاع أسعار الوقود محلياً، مقارنة بدول أخرى في جنوب شرق آسيا.
The President of the Philippines, Ferdinand Marcos Jr., declared a national emergency in the energy sector in response to the repercussions of the conflict in the Middle East and what he described as a "looming threat" to the country's energy supplies.
Marcos explained that a committee has been formed to ensure the smooth availability of fuel, food, medicine, agricultural products, and other essential goods, as well as their supply, distribution, and organized availability.
He indicated that the suspension of aircraft operations due to fuel shortages caused by the war in Iran is a real possibility.
For its part, a low-cost airline in the Philippines revealed that it plans to reduce the number of flights starting next month due to rising fuel prices resulting from the Middle East crisis, according to a statement.
Supply Shortages
In other Asian countries, airlines plan to temporarily suspend flights on some domestic routes or reduce the frequency of flights, while other companies announced that they aim to continue flights during peak travel periods but warned of the possibility of a decline in the number of flights compared to last year if oil prices continue to rise.
Airlines in Asia are preparing emergency plans, as the escalation of the war in the Middle East threatens to cause the biggest oil crisis since the 1970s. Given the Philippines' significant reliance on crude oil imports, most of which come from the Middle East, it is more vulnerable to the risk of energy supply shortages and rising local fuel prices compared to other countries in Southeast Asia.