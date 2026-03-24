ارتفع مؤشر سوق الأسهم الرئيسية، اليوم، بنحو 3 نقاط ليغلق عند 10,949 نقطة، وبتداولات بلغت قيمتها الإجمالية نحو 8.5 مليار ريال، وذلك في أول استئناف للتداولات بالسوق السعودية، بعد إجازة امتدت أسبوعًا بمناسبة عيد الفطر المبارك.
وسجل مؤشر السوق اليوم أعلى مستوى عند 10,983 نقطة، وأدنى مستوى عند 10,881 نقطة.
وارتفع سهما مصرف الراجحي، والأهلي السعودي، بنسبة 3% عند 104.50 ريال، و41.58 ريال، على التوالي.
وتصدّر سهم بوان، الشركات المرتفعة بنسبة 10%، وصعد سهم أنابيب بنسبة 7% عقب الإعلان عن توقيع عقد مع أرامكو السعودية.
تداولات نشطة
وقفز سهم أسمنت المدينة، بأكثر من 1%، وكانت الشركة قد أعلنت عن أرباح الربع الرابع 2025 وتوزيعات نقدية. في المقابل، تراجع سهم أرامكو السعودية، بنسبة 1% عند 26.66 ريال.
وهبط سهما معادن وأماك بنسبة 7%، وذلك بالتزامن مع انخفاض أسعار الذهب بأكثر من 10% خلال الأسبوع الماضي.
وتراجعت أسهم نايس ون، والحفر العربية، وتسهيل، وبدجت السعودية، وصناعة الورق، وطيبة، بنسب تراوح بين 3 و6%. وشهدت عدة أسهم تداولات نشطة مقارنة بمتوسط التداولات لآخر 3 أشهر.
The main stock market index rose today by about 3 points to close at 10,949 points, with total trading values reaching approximately 8.5 billion riyals. This marks the first resumption of trading in the Saudi market after a week-long holiday for Eid al-Fitr.
The market index recorded a high of 10,983 points and a low of 10,881 points today.
Shares of Al Rajhi Bank and the National Commercial Bank rose by 3% to 104.50 riyals and 41.58 riyals, respectively.
The share of Bawan led the rising companies with a 10% increase, while the share of Pipes rose by 7% following the announcement of a contract signing with Saudi Aramco.
Active Trading
The share of City Cement jumped by more than 1%, as the company announced its fourth-quarter 2025 profits and cash distributions. In contrast, the share of Saudi Aramco fell by 1% to 26.66 riyals.
The shares of Ma'aden and Amak dropped by 7%, coinciding with a decline in gold prices by more than 10% over the past week.
Shares of Nice One, Arabian Drilling, Tasheel, Budget Saudi Arabia, Paper Industry, and Taiba fell by percentages ranging from 3% to 6%. Several stocks experienced active trading compared to the average trading over the last 3 months.