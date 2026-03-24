ارتفع مؤشر سوق الأسهم الرئيسية، اليوم، بنحو 3 نقاط ليغلق عند 10,949 نقطة، وبتداولات بلغت قيمتها الإجمالية نحو 8.5 مليار ريال، وذلك في أول استئناف للتداولات بالسوق السعودية، بعد إجازة امتدت أسبوعًا بمناسبة عيد الفطر المبارك.


وسجل مؤشر السوق اليوم أعلى مستوى عند 10,983 نقطة، وأدنى مستوى عند 10,881 نقطة.


وارتفع سهما مصرف الراجحي، والأهلي السعودي، بنسبة 3% عند 104.50 ريال، و41.58 ريال، على التوالي.


وتصدّر سهم بوان، الشركات المرتفعة بنسبة 10%، وصعد سهم أنابيب بنسبة 7% عقب الإعلان عن توقيع عقد مع أرامكو السعودية.


تداولات نشطة


وقفز سهم أسمنت المدينة، بأكثر من 1%، وكانت الشركة قد أعلنت عن أرباح الربع الرابع 2025 وتوزيعات نقدية. في المقابل، تراجع سهم أرامكو السعودية، بنسبة 1% عند 26.66 ريال.


وهبط سهما معادن وأماك بنسبة 7%، وذلك بالتزامن مع انخفاض أسعار الذهب بأكثر من 10% خلال الأسبوع الماضي.


وتراجعت أسهم نايس ون، والحفر العربية، وتسهيل، وبدجت السعودية، وصناعة الورق، وطيبة، بنسب تراوح بين 3 و6%. وشهدت عدة أسهم تداولات نشطة مقارنة بمتوسط التداولات لآخر 3 أشهر.