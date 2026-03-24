The main stock market index rose today by about 3 points to close at 10,949 points, with total trading values reaching approximately 8.5 billion riyals. This marks the first resumption of trading in the Saudi market after a week-long holiday for Eid al-Fitr.



The market index recorded a high of 10,983 points and a low of 10,881 points today.



Shares of Al Rajhi Bank and the National Commercial Bank rose by 3% to 104.50 riyals and 41.58 riyals, respectively.



The share of Bawan led the rising companies with a 10% increase, while the share of Pipes rose by 7% following the announcement of a contract signing with Saudi Aramco.



Active Trading



The share of City Cement jumped by more than 1%, as the company announced its fourth-quarter 2025 profits and cash distributions. In contrast, the share of Saudi Aramco fell by 1% to 26.66 riyals.



The shares of Ma'aden and Amak dropped by 7%, coinciding with a decline in gold prices by more than 10% over the past week.



Shares of Nice One, Arabian Drilling, Tasheel, Budget Saudi Arabia, Paper Industry, and Taiba fell by percentages ranging from 3% to 6%. Several stocks experienced active trading compared to the average trading over the last 3 months.