علمت «عكاظ» أن البنك المركزي السعودي (ساما) وجّه البنوك والمصارف العاملة بالمملكة كافة بتعديل عدد من متطلبات القاعدة المنظمة للحسابات البنكية الخاصة بأمانات نزلاء السجون، بما يتيح إجراء التحويلات دون حصرها بمستفيدين محددين، إضافة إلى استقبال الحوالات وتنفيذ العمليات عبر القنوات الرقمية من خلال المفوضين على الحساب.
وبحسب التعديلات التي طالت القاعدة رقم (200-1-1) ضمن قواعد الحسابات البنكية، فقد تم تعديل الفقرة المتعلقة بآلية السحب، لتصبح: «يكون السحب من الحساب بموجب شيكات موقعة من المفوضين، أو بموجب تحويل»، بعد أن كان التحويل مقيداً بحساب السجين نفسه أو إلى قضاء التنفيذ بموجب حكم قضائي، ما يمنح مرونة أكبر في إدارة أموال الأمانات وفق الضوابط المعتمدة.
كما شملت التعديلات آلية الإيداع، إذ أصبح الإيداع متاحاً عبر التحويل البنكي، أو نقداً من خلال فروع البنك، أو عن طريق شيك إذا كانت الأمانة شيكاً مسحوباً لأمر السجين، مع السماح بأن يتم الإيداع من قبل المفوضين أو المخولين منهم، أو من أشخاص تربطهم علاقة بالسجين، شريطة استيفاء بيانات السجين المستفيد (الاسم ورقم الهوية) وبيانات المودع، بما في ذلك اسم البنك ورقم الآيبان.
وأكدت التعديلات استمرار إمكانية تقديم خدمة الإيداع النقدي عبر أجهزة الصراف الآلي في حال توافرها داخل إدارة السجن، وإصدار بطاقة إيداع نقدي باسم «السجن – أمانات نزلاء السجن»، على أن يُسلَّم رقمها السري لمدير السجن، مع التأكيد على عدم السماح بإصدار بطاقات صراف آلي أو بطاقات ائتمان على الحساب.
وفي ما يخص الخدمات المصرفية الإلكترونية، أوضحت التعديلات أنه يمكن للبنك – وفق تقديره وموافقته – تقديم خدمتي الإنترنت والهاتف المصرفي بناءً على خطاب رسمي من الجهة القائمة على الحساب، بعدما كانت هذه الخدمات في السابق مخصصة للاطلاع على الأرصدة والاستفسار عن العمليات فقط، دون إمكانية تنفيذ عمليات مصرفية، ما يعزز التحول الرقمي ويرفع كفاءة إدارة حسابات أمانات نزلاء السجون.
Al-Iqtisadiah learned that the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) has directed all banks and financial institutions operating in the Kingdom to amend several requirements of the regulatory framework for bank accounts related to the deposits of prison inmates, allowing for transfers without limiting them to specific beneficiaries, in addition to receiving remittances and executing transactions through digital channels by authorized account representatives.
According to the amendments that affected rule number (200-1-1) within the banking account regulations, the paragraph related to the withdrawal mechanism has been modified to state: "Withdrawals from the account shall be made by checks signed by the authorized representatives, or by transfer," after previously being restricted to the inmate's own account or to the execution court based on a judicial ruling, which provides greater flexibility in managing the funds of the deposits according to the approved controls.
The amendments also included the deposit mechanism, as deposits are now available via bank transfer, or in cash through bank branches, or by check if the deposit is a check drawn in favor of the inmate, allowing deposits to be made by authorized representatives or individuals with a relationship to the inmate, provided that the beneficiary inmate's data (name and ID number) and the depositor's data, including the bank name and IBAN number, are fulfilled.
The amendments confirmed the continued possibility of providing cash deposit services through ATMs if available within the prison administration, and issuing a cash deposit card named "Prison – Inmates' Deposits," with the secret number to be delivered to the prison director, emphasizing that the issuance of ATM cards or credit cards on the account is not permitted.
Regarding electronic banking services, the amendments clarified that the bank – at its discretion and approval – can provide internet and phone banking services based on an official letter from the entity managing the account, whereas these services were previously limited to checking balances and inquiring about transactions only, without the ability to execute banking operations, which enhances digital transformation and increases the efficiency of managing inmates' deposit accounts.