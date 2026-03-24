Al-Iqtisadiah learned that the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) has directed all banks and financial institutions operating in the Kingdom to amend several requirements of the regulatory framework for bank accounts related to the deposits of prison inmates, allowing for transfers without limiting them to specific beneficiaries, in addition to receiving remittances and executing transactions through digital channels by authorized account representatives.



According to the amendments that affected rule number (200-1-1) within the banking account regulations, the paragraph related to the withdrawal mechanism has been modified to state: "Withdrawals from the account shall be made by checks signed by the authorized representatives, or by transfer," after previously being restricted to the inmate's own account or to the execution court based on a judicial ruling, which provides greater flexibility in managing the funds of the deposits according to the approved controls.



The amendments also included the deposit mechanism, as deposits are now available via bank transfer, or in cash through bank branches, or by check if the deposit is a check drawn in favor of the inmate, allowing deposits to be made by authorized representatives or individuals with a relationship to the inmate, provided that the beneficiary inmate's data (name and ID number) and the depositor's data, including the bank name and IBAN number, are fulfilled.



The amendments confirmed the continued possibility of providing cash deposit services through ATMs if available within the prison administration, and issuing a cash deposit card named "Prison – Inmates' Deposits," with the secret number to be delivered to the prison director, emphasizing that the issuance of ATM cards or credit cards on the account is not permitted.



Regarding electronic banking services, the amendments clarified that the bank – at its discretion and approval – can provide internet and phone banking services based on an official letter from the entity managing the account, whereas these services were previously limited to checking balances and inquiring about transactions only, without the ability to execute banking operations, which enhances digital transformation and increases the efficiency of managing inmates' deposit accounts.