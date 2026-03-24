علمت «عكاظ» أن البنك المركزي السعودي (ساما) وجّه البنوك والمصارف العاملة بالمملكة كافة بتعديل عدد من متطلبات القاعدة المنظمة للحسابات البنكية الخاصة بأمانات نزلاء السجون، بما يتيح إجراء التحويلات دون حصرها بمستفيدين محددين، إضافة إلى استقبال الحوالات وتنفيذ العمليات عبر القنوات الرقمية من خلال المفوضين على الحساب.


وبحسب التعديلات التي طالت القاعدة رقم (200-1-1) ضمن قواعد الحسابات البنكية، فقد تم تعديل الفقرة المتعلقة بآلية السحب، لتصبح: «يكون السحب من الحساب بموجب شيكات موقعة من المفوضين، أو بموجب تحويل»، بعد أن كان التحويل مقيداً بحساب السجين نفسه أو إلى قضاء التنفيذ بموجب حكم قضائي، ما يمنح مرونة أكبر في إدارة أموال الأمانات وفق الضوابط المعتمدة.


كما شملت التعديلات آلية الإيداع، إذ أصبح الإيداع متاحاً عبر التحويل البنكي، أو نقداً من خلال فروع البنك، أو عن طريق شيك إذا كانت الأمانة شيكاً مسحوباً لأمر السجين، مع السماح بأن يتم الإيداع من قبل المفوضين أو المخولين منهم، أو من أشخاص تربطهم علاقة بالسجين، شريطة استيفاء بيانات السجين المستفيد (الاسم ورقم الهوية) وبيانات المودع، بما في ذلك اسم البنك ورقم الآيبان.


وأكدت التعديلات استمرار إمكانية تقديم خدمة الإيداع النقدي عبر أجهزة الصراف الآلي في حال توافرها داخل إدارة السجن، وإصدار بطاقة إيداع نقدي باسم «السجن – أمانات نزلاء السجن»، على أن يُسلَّم رقمها السري لمدير السجن، مع التأكيد على عدم السماح بإصدار بطاقات صراف آلي أو بطاقات ائتمان على الحساب.


وفي ما يخص الخدمات المصرفية الإلكترونية، أوضحت التعديلات أنه يمكن للبنك – وفق تقديره وموافقته – تقديم خدمتي الإنترنت والهاتف المصرفي بناءً على خطاب رسمي من الجهة القائمة على الحساب، بعدما كانت هذه الخدمات في السابق مخصصة للاطلاع على الأرصدة والاستفسار عن العمليات فقط، دون إمكانية تنفيذ عمليات مصرفية، ما يعزز التحول الرقمي ويرفع كفاءة إدارة حسابات أمانات نزلاء السجون.