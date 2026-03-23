The U.S. markets experienced a surprising rise in futures contracts after President Donald Trump announced that the United States and Iran had held "good and productive" talks over the past two days, and that he decided to suspend any strikes on Iranian energy facilities and infrastructure.



Futures contracts for the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 1,100 points, or 2.6%, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 contracts increased by 2.7% each.



Tone and Nature



In contrast, crude oil prices sharply declined following Trump's announcement, with Texas crude contracts dropping by more than 9% to below $90 per barrel. Brent contracts recorded a decline of over 13%, falling to less than $97 per barrel, according to a report published by the American network "CNBC," which was reviewed by "Al Arabiya Business".



Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social: "I am pleased to announce that the United States and Iran have held very good and productive talks over the past two days regarding a comprehensive and final resolution to the conflicts in the Middle East. Based on the tone and nature of these in-depth and constructive discussions, which will continue throughout the week, I have directed the Department of Defense to postpone any military strikes on Iranian energy facilities and infrastructure for five days, contingent upon the success of the ongoing meetings and discussions."



Escalating Tensions



Trump's announcement came at a time when the Iranian war was entering its fifth week, with tensions escalating over the weekend.



Trump had threatened to launch an attack on Iranian energy facilities if the Strait of Hormuz, the vital corridor for oil and other energy product shipments, was not reopened. Iran responded by stating that it would target U.S. infrastructure, including energy facilities and desalination plants in the Gulf, if the American threat was carried out.