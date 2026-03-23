شهدت الأسواق الأمريكية ارتفاعاً مفاجئاً في عقود الأسهم المستقبلية بعد إعلان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أن الولايات المتحدة وإيران أجرتا محادثات «جيدة ومنتجة» خلال اليومين الماضيين، وأنه قرر تعليق أي ضربات على محطات الطاقة والبنية التحتية الإيرانية للطاقة.


وارتفعت عقود مؤشر داو جونز الصناعي المستقبلية بمقدار 1,100 نقطة، أي بنسبة 2.6%، بينما زادت عقود S&P 500 و Nasdaq-100 بنسبة 2.7% لكل منهما.


نبرة وطبيعة


وفي المقابل، تراجعت أسعار النفط الخام بشكل حاد بعد إعلان ترمب، حيث هبطت عقود خام تكساس بأكثر من 9% إلى أقل من 90 دولارًا للبرميل. وسجلت عقود برنت انخفاضًا بأكثر من 13% لتصل إلى أقل من 97 دولارًا للبرميل، وفقاً لتقرير نشرته شبكة «CNBC» الأمريكية، واطلعت عليه «العربية Business».


وكتب ترمب في منشور على منصة تروث سوشيال: «يسعدني أن أعلن أن الولايات المتحدة وإيران أجرتا خلال اليومين الماضيين محادثات جيدة ومثمرة للغاية بشأن حل شامل ونهائي للصراعات في الشرق الأوسط، وبناءً على نبرة وطبيعة هذه المحادثات المتعمقة والبناءة، والتي ستستمر طوال الأسبوع، فقد وجهت وزارة الحرب لتأجيل أي ضربات عسكرية على محطات الطاقة والبنية التحتية الإيرانية لمدة خمسة أيام، على أن يكون ذلك مشروطًا بنجاح الاجتماعات والمباحثات الجارية».


تصاعد التوترات


وجاء إعلان ترمب في وقت تدخل فيه الحرب الإيرانية أسبوعها الخامس، مع تصاعد التوترات خلال عطلة نهاية الأسبوع.


وكان ترمب قد هدد بشن هجوم على محطات الطاقة الإيرانية إذا لم يُعاد فتح مضيق هرمز، الممر الحيوي لشحن النفط والمنتجات الطاقية الأخرى. وردت إيران بأنها ستستهدف البنية التحتية الأمريكية، بما في ذلك منشآت الطاقة ومحطات التحلية في الخليج، في حال تنفيذ التهديد الأمريكي.