شهدت الأسواق الأمريكية ارتفاعاً مفاجئاً في عقود الأسهم المستقبلية بعد إعلان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أن الولايات المتحدة وإيران أجرتا محادثات «جيدة ومنتجة» خلال اليومين الماضيين، وأنه قرر تعليق أي ضربات على محطات الطاقة والبنية التحتية الإيرانية للطاقة.
وارتفعت عقود مؤشر داو جونز الصناعي المستقبلية بمقدار 1,100 نقطة، أي بنسبة 2.6%، بينما زادت عقود S&P 500 و Nasdaq-100 بنسبة 2.7% لكل منهما.
نبرة وطبيعة
وفي المقابل، تراجعت أسعار النفط الخام بشكل حاد بعد إعلان ترمب، حيث هبطت عقود خام تكساس بأكثر من 9% إلى أقل من 90 دولارًا للبرميل. وسجلت عقود برنت انخفاضًا بأكثر من 13% لتصل إلى أقل من 97 دولارًا للبرميل، وفقاً لتقرير نشرته شبكة «CNBC» الأمريكية، واطلعت عليه «العربية Business».
وكتب ترمب في منشور على منصة تروث سوشيال: «يسعدني أن أعلن أن الولايات المتحدة وإيران أجرتا خلال اليومين الماضيين محادثات جيدة ومثمرة للغاية بشأن حل شامل ونهائي للصراعات في الشرق الأوسط، وبناءً على نبرة وطبيعة هذه المحادثات المتعمقة والبناءة، والتي ستستمر طوال الأسبوع، فقد وجهت وزارة الحرب لتأجيل أي ضربات عسكرية على محطات الطاقة والبنية التحتية الإيرانية لمدة خمسة أيام، على أن يكون ذلك مشروطًا بنجاح الاجتماعات والمباحثات الجارية».
تصاعد التوترات
وجاء إعلان ترمب في وقت تدخل فيه الحرب الإيرانية أسبوعها الخامس، مع تصاعد التوترات خلال عطلة نهاية الأسبوع.
وكان ترمب قد هدد بشن هجوم على محطات الطاقة الإيرانية إذا لم يُعاد فتح مضيق هرمز، الممر الحيوي لشحن النفط والمنتجات الطاقية الأخرى. وردت إيران بأنها ستستهدف البنية التحتية الأمريكية، بما في ذلك منشآت الطاقة ومحطات التحلية في الخليج، في حال تنفيذ التهديد الأمريكي.
The U.S. markets experienced a surprising rise in futures contracts after President Donald Trump announced that the United States and Iran had held "good and productive" talks over the past two days, and that he decided to suspend any strikes on Iranian energy facilities and infrastructure.
Futures contracts for the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 1,100 points, or 2.6%, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 contracts increased by 2.7% each.
Tone and Nature
In contrast, crude oil prices sharply declined following Trump's announcement, with Texas crude contracts dropping by more than 9% to below $90 per barrel. Brent contracts recorded a decline of over 13%, falling to less than $97 per barrel, according to a report published by the American network "CNBC," which was reviewed by "Al Arabiya Business".
Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social: "I am pleased to announce that the United States and Iran have held very good and productive talks over the past two days regarding a comprehensive and final resolution to the conflicts in the Middle East. Based on the tone and nature of these in-depth and constructive discussions, which will continue throughout the week, I have directed the Department of Defense to postpone any military strikes on Iranian energy facilities and infrastructure for five days, contingent upon the success of the ongoing meetings and discussions."
Escalating Tensions
Trump's announcement came at a time when the Iranian war was entering its fifth week, with tensions escalating over the weekend.
Trump had threatened to launch an attack on Iranian energy facilities if the Strait of Hormuz, the vital corridor for oil and other energy product shipments, was not reopened. Iran responded by stating that it would target U.S. infrastructure, including energy facilities and desalination plants in the Gulf, if the American threat was carried out.