The Foreign Minister of Singapore, Vivian Balakrishnan, announced that targeting energy facilities in the Middle East will halt exports for a long time.



Balakrishnan said, "The closure of the Strait of Hormuz represents, in one way or another, a crisis for Asia." He added, "We were disappointed by the collapse of the U.S.-Iranian talks and surprised by the outbreak of hostilities." Balakrishnan believes that the war against Iran is futile and unjustified.



Sharp Rise in Prices



Since the outbreak of the war with an American-Israeli attack on Iran, Tehran has responded by targeting countries in the region and almost completely closing the vital Strait of Hormuz for energy exports from the Gulf, which has led to a sharp rise in global oil and gas prices.



Iran threatened to completely close the strait, following President Donald Trump's warning to destroy its energy facilities unless it reopened within two days.



Trump said on his platform "Truth Social" late Saturday: "If Iran does not fully open the Strait of Hormuz, without any threat, within 48 hours from now, the United States will strike and completely destroy various energy facilities, starting with the largest."



In an attempt to curb rising oil prices, the United States allowed the sale and delivery of Iranian oil and its derivatives stored on tankers for one month on Friday, but Tehran reported that it does not have a surplus of crude oil at sea.