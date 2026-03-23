أعلن وزير خارجية سنغافورة فيفيان بالاكريشنان أن استهداف منشآت الطاقة بالشرق الأوسط سيوقف الصادرات لفترة طويلة.


وقال بالاكريشنان: «إغلاق مضيق هرمز يمثل بصورة أو بأخرى أزمة لآسيا». وأضاف: «شعرنا بخيبة أمل لانهيار المحادثات الأمريكية الإيرانية وتفاجأنا باندلاع الأعمال القتالية». ويرى بالاكريشنان أن الحرب ضد إيران بلا جدوى وغير مبررة.


ارتفاع حاد بالأسعار


ومنذ اندلاع الحرب بهجوم أمريكي إسرائيلي على إيران، ترد طهران باستهداف دول المنطقة وإغلاقها بشكل شبه تام مضيق هرمز الحيوي لصادرات الطاقة من الخليج، الأمر الذي أدى إلى ارتفاع حاد في أسعار النفط والغاز عالمياً.


وهددت إيران بإغلاق المضيق بالكامل، غداة توعّد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب بتدمير محطاتها للطاقة ما لم تفتحه خلال يومين.


وقال ترمب على منصته «تروث سوشيال» ليل السبت: «إذا لم تفتح إيران مضيق هرمز بالكامل، ومن دون أي تهديد، خلال 48 ساعة من الآن، فإن الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية ستضرب وتدمر تماماً مختلف محطاتها للطاقة، بدءاً بأكبرها».


وفي محاولة لكبح ارتفاع أسعار النفط، سمحت الولايات المتحدة (الجمعة) ببيع وتسليم النفط الإيراني ومشتقاته المخزن على متن ناقلات وذلك لمدة شهر، إلا أن طهران أفادت بأنها لا تملك فائضاً من النفط الخام في عرض البحر.