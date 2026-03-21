أدى إغلاق مضيق هرمز إلى منع مرور20% من النفط والغاز الطبيعي المسال في العالم، منذ أن بدأت الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل حربها ضد إيران، ما تسبب في انخفاض حاد بالإمدادات.


ووصفت وكالة الطاقة الدولية ما يحدث في قطاع الطاقة العالمي بأنه أسوأ اضطراب عالمي في قطاع الطاقة في التاريخ، متجاوزاً حتى حظر النفط العربي عام 1973، إذ فقد السوق نحو 400 مليون برميل نفط، ولامست أسعار برنت 120 دولاراً للبرميل. وقفزت أسعار الغاز في أوروبا لمستويات قياسية منذ بدء الحرب.


وقف الإنتاج


وسجلت أسعار وقود الطائرات في أوروبا مستوى قياسياً بلغ نحو 220 دولاراً للبرميل، وهي تكلفة من المرجح أن تنعكس سريعاً على أسعار تذاكر الطيران.


أسعار النفط، انعكست أيضاً على المنتجات التي تحتوي على النيتروجين مثل اليوريا، وهي أهم منتجات الأسمدة، بنسبة تتراوح بين 30 و40% منذ بدء الصراع.


وتتحرك مصانع الأسمدة في الهند وبنغلادش وماليزيا باتجاه وقف الطلبات أو خفض الإنتاج أو الإغلاق التام بسبب نقص المواد الأولية.


من جهته، قال كبير مسؤولي الاستثمار في إحدى الشركات العالمية دان بيكرينج: «لا يمكن التغلب على هذه الأزمة بالتوفير، فما سيحدث هو ارتفاع الأسعار إلى درجة تجعل الناس يتوقفون عن الاستهلاك».


وأضاف نائب الرئيس الأول بإحدى شركات الاستشارات أديتيا ساراسوات: «اتساع نطاق المخاطر هنا في مجال الوقود والمواد الكيميائية والغاز الطبيعي المسال ومدخلات الأسمدة هو ما يجعل هذه المرة مختلفة نوعياً عن الحلقات السابقة من سلسلة التوتر في منطقة الخليج».