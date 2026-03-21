أعلنت وزارة الطاقة الأمريكية أنها منحت عقوداً لإقراض 45.2 مليون برميل من النفط الخام من الاحتياطي البترولي الإستراتيجي حتى يوم الجمعة القادم.
وأوضحت وزارة الطاقة في بيان لها الشركات التي مُنحت عقود الاحتياطي البترولي الإستراتيجي.
وتقوم إدارة الرئيس دونالد ترمب بإقراض النفط من الاحتياطي الإستراتيجي في إطار اتفاق أوسع بين الدول الأعضاء في وكالة الطاقة الدولية لإطلاق 400 مليون برميل من النفط الخام من الاحتياطيات في محاولة لتهدئة الأسعار التي ارتفعت خلال الحرب الأمريكية-الإسرائيلية على إيران.
استقرار السوق
وتطلق الولايات المتحدة النفط في شكل قروض ستعيدها الشركات مع براميل إضافية كعلاوة، وهو نظام تقول وزارة الطاقة الأمريكية إنه يهدف إلى استقرار الأسواق «دون أي تكلفة على دافعي الضرائب الأمريكيين».
وتهدف الولايات المتحدة في نهاية المطاف إلى تبادل ما مجموعه 172 مليون برميل من الاحتياطي الإستراتيجي للنفط، وتتوقع أن تعيد شركات النفط حوالى 200 مليون برميل، بما في ذلك العلاوة.
The U.S. Department of Energy announced that it has awarded contracts to loan 45.2 million barrels of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve until next Friday.
The Department of Energy clarified in a statement the companies that were awarded contracts from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.
The administration of President Donald Trump is loaning oil from the strategic reserve as part of a broader agreement among member countries of the International Energy Agency to release 400 million barrels of crude oil from reserves in an effort to calm prices that have risen during the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran.
Market Stability
The United States is releasing oil in the form of loans that companies will repay with additional barrels as a premium, a system that the U.S. Department of Energy says aims to stabilize markets "at no cost to American taxpayers."
The United States ultimately aims to exchange a total of 172 million barrels from the strategic petroleum reserve and expects oil companies to return about 200 million barrels, including the premium.