The U.S. Department of Energy announced that it has awarded contracts to loan 45.2 million barrels of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve until next Friday.



The Department of Energy clarified in a statement the companies that were awarded contracts from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.



The administration of President Donald Trump is loaning oil from the strategic reserve as part of a broader agreement among member countries of the International Energy Agency to release 400 million barrels of crude oil from reserves in an effort to calm prices that have risen during the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran.



Market Stability



The United States is releasing oil in the form of loans that companies will repay with additional barrels as a premium, a system that the U.S. Department of Energy says aims to stabilize markets "at no cost to American taxpayers."



The United States ultimately aims to exchange a total of 172 million barrels from the strategic petroleum reserve and expects oil companies to return about 200 million barrels, including the premium.