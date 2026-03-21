أعلنت وزارة الطاقة الأمريكية أنها منحت عقوداً لإقراض 45.2 مليون برميل من النفط الخام من الاحتياطي البترولي الإستراتيجي حتى يوم الجمعة القادم.


وأوضحت وزارة الطاقة في بيان لها الشركات التي مُنحت عقود الاحتياطي البترولي الإستراتيجي.


وتقوم إدارة الرئيس دونالد ترمب بإقراض النفط من الاحتياطي الإستراتيجي في إطار اتفاق أوسع بين الدول الأعضاء في وكالة الطاقة الدولية لإطلاق 400 مليون برميل من النفط الخام من الاحتياطيات في محاولة لتهدئة الأسعار التي ارتفعت خلال الحرب الأمريكية-الإسرائيلية على إيران.


استقرار السوق


وتطلق الولايات المتحدة النفط في شكل قروض ستعيدها الشركات مع براميل إضافية كعلاوة، وهو نظام تقول وزارة الطاقة الأمريكية إنه يهدف إلى استقرار الأسواق «دون أي تكلفة على دافعي الضرائب الأمريكيين».


وتهدف الولايات المتحدة في نهاية المطاف إلى تبادل ما مجموعه 172 مليون برميل من الاحتياطي الإستراتيجي للنفط، وتتوقع أن تعيد شركات النفط حوالى 200 مليون برميل، بما في ذلك العلاوة.