يواجه مجلس الاحتياطي الفيدرالي الأمريكي تحدياً بين استقرار الأسعار (التضخم) والتوظيف الكامل؛ بسبب ارتفاع أسعار الطاقة والحرب في إيران وزيادة البطالة في شهر فبراير الماضي.


ومن المتوقع تثبيت أسعار الفائدة في اجتماع اليوم، وسط ضغوط تضخمية مستمرة وتراجع غير متوقع في الوظائف، مما يعقد مهمة الفيدرالي في تحقيق توازنه الاقتصادي.

تحقيق توازن


وعندما يحدد مجلس الاحتياطي الفيدرالي الأمريكي أسعار الفائدة، فإن العملية تنطوي عادة على تحقيق توازن بين هدفين: استقرار الأسعار والتوظيف الكامل، إلا أن الارتفاع الحاد في أسعار الطاقة نتيجة الحرب في إيران، إلى جانب زيادة معدل البطالة في شهر فبراير الماضي، يهددان بتعارض هذين الهدفين.


ومن المرجح أن يدفع ذلك مسؤولي الفيدرالي إلى تثبيت أسعار الفائدة خلال اجتماعهم المقرر اليوم، رغم أن التغيرات في الظروف الاقتصادية قد تؤدي إلى مزيد من الانقسامات بشأن أي من الأولويتين، التضخم أم التوظيف، أكثر أهمية.