The U.S. Federal Reserve faces a challenge between price stability (inflation) and full employment; due to rising energy prices, the war in Iran, and an increase in unemployment last February.



Interest rates are expected to remain unchanged in today's meeting, amid ongoing inflationary pressures and an unexpected decline in jobs, complicating the Fed's task of achieving its economic balance.

Achieving Balance



When the U.S. Federal Reserve sets interest rates, the process usually involves balancing two goals: price stability and full employment. However, the sharp rise in energy prices due to the war in Iran, along with the increase in the unemployment rate last February, threatens to conflict these two objectives.



This is likely to push Fed officials to keep interest rates steady during their scheduled meeting today, although changes in economic conditions may lead to further divisions over which of the two priorities, inflation or employment, is more important.