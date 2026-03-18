يواجه مجلس الاحتياطي الفيدرالي الأمريكي تحدياً بين استقرار الأسعار (التضخم) والتوظيف الكامل؛ بسبب ارتفاع أسعار الطاقة والحرب في إيران وزيادة البطالة في شهر فبراير الماضي.
ومن المتوقع تثبيت أسعار الفائدة في اجتماع اليوم، وسط ضغوط تضخمية مستمرة وتراجع غير متوقع في الوظائف، مما يعقد مهمة الفيدرالي في تحقيق توازنه الاقتصادي.
تحقيق توازن
وعندما يحدد مجلس الاحتياطي الفيدرالي الأمريكي أسعار الفائدة، فإن العملية تنطوي عادة على تحقيق توازن بين هدفين: استقرار الأسعار والتوظيف الكامل، إلا أن الارتفاع الحاد في أسعار الطاقة نتيجة الحرب في إيران، إلى جانب زيادة معدل البطالة في شهر فبراير الماضي، يهددان بتعارض هذين الهدفين.
ومن المرجح أن يدفع ذلك مسؤولي الفيدرالي إلى تثبيت أسعار الفائدة خلال اجتماعهم المقرر اليوم، رغم أن التغيرات في الظروف الاقتصادية قد تؤدي إلى مزيد من الانقسامات بشأن أي من الأولويتين، التضخم أم التوظيف، أكثر أهمية.
The U.S. Federal Reserve faces a challenge between price stability (inflation) and full employment; due to rising energy prices, the war in Iran, and an increase in unemployment last February.
Interest rates are expected to remain unchanged in today's meeting, amid ongoing inflationary pressures and an unexpected decline in jobs, complicating the Fed's task of achieving its economic balance.
Achieving Balance
When the U.S. Federal Reserve sets interest rates, the process usually involves balancing two goals: price stability and full employment. However, the sharp rise in energy prices due to the war in Iran, along with the increase in the unemployment rate last February, threatens to conflict these two objectives.
This is likely to push Fed officials to keep interest rates steady during their scheduled meeting today, although changes in economic conditions may lead to further divisions over which of the two priorities, inflation or employment, is more important.