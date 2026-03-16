U.S. President Donald Trump announced that oil prices will drop quickly once the war is over, expressing his willingness to disable power stations in Iran if necessary, noting that the operation could take only one hour.



Trump said in an interview with PBS: "Iran's Khark Island is out of service except for its oil infrastructure, and it has been decided not to destroy this infrastructure to avoid many years of rebuilding." He confirmed that he informed Iran that he would strike the island again if necessary. He pointed out that Iran wants to make a deal, but it is not ready for that yet.



In a related context, the International Energy Agency announced that member countries may lose about 20% of their emergency oil stocks, confirming their readiness to release additional quantities from reserves if necessary to ensure the stability of global energy markets.



Large Quantities



The Executive Director of the International Energy Agency, Fatih Birol, stated that the agency is closely coordinating with all member countries to ensure that the agreed-upon quantities of oil are released to the markets in a timely manner.



Birol noted that there are still large quantities of remaining stocks despite significant withdrawals.



U.S. President Donald Trump announced yesterday that his administration is in talks with 7 countries to help secure the Strait of Hormuz amid the U.S. and Israeli war on Iran, calling on those countries to participate in protecting ships in the vital strait that Tehran has largely closed to oil tankers.