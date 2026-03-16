أعلن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أن أسعار النفط ستنخفض سريعاً فور انتهاء الحرب، معرباً عن استعداده لتعطيل محطات الكهرباء في إيران إذا دعت الحاجة، لافتاً إلى أن العملية قد تستغرق ساعة واحدة فقط.


وقال ترمب في مقابلة مع شبكة PBS: «جزيرة خارك الإيرانية خرجت عن الخدمة باستثناء بنيتها النفطية، وتقرر عدم تدمير هذه البنية التحتية لتجنب سنوات طويلة من إعادة البناء». وأكد أنه أبلغ إيران بأنه سيضرب الجزيرة مرة أخرى إذا لزم الأمر. وأشار إلى أن إيران ترغب في إبرام صفقة، لكنها ليست مستعدة لذلك بعد.


وفي سياق متصل، أعلنت وكالة الطاقة الدولية أن الدول الأعضاء قد تفقد نحو 20% من مخزوناتها الطارئة من النفط، مؤكدة استعدادها لطرح كميات إضافية من الاحتياطات إذا استدعت الحاجة لضمان استقرار أسواق الطاقة العالمية.


كميات كبيرة


وقال المدير التنفيذي لوكالة الطاقة الدولية فاتح بيرول إن الوكالة تنسق عن كثب مع جميع الدول الأعضاء لضمان وصول كميات النفط التي تم الاتفاق على الإفراج عنها إلى الأسواق في الوقت المناسب.


وأشار بيرول إلى أنه لا تزال هناك كميات كبيرة من المخزونات المتبقية رغم عمليات السحب الكبيرة.


وكان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، قد أعلن أمس، أن إدارته تجري محادثات مع 7 دول للمساعدة في تأمين مضيق هرمز في ظل الحرب الأمريكية والإسرائيلية على إيران، داعياً تلك الدول إلى المشاركة في حماية السفن في المضيق الحيوي الذي باتت طهران تغلقه إلى حد كبير أمام ناقلات النفط.