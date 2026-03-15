انطلقت في العاصمة الفرنسية باريس جولة جديدة من المحادثات الاقتصادية بين الولايات المتحدة والصين لمراجعة تطورات الهدنة التجارية بين البلدين، في وقت تشهد فيه أسواق الطاقة توترات متصاعدة نتيجة إغلاق مضيق هرمز ضمن الحرب الإيرانية الدائرة في المنطقة.


ويقود الوفد الأمريكي وزير الخزانة سكوت بيسنت والممثل التجاري جاميسون جرير، فيما يترأس الوفد الصيني نائب رئيس مجلس الدولة هي ليفنج، وتركز المباحثات على عدد من الملفات الاقتصادية، أبرزها تعديل الرسوم الجمركية الأمريكية، وتدفق المعادن الأرضية النادرة والمغناطيسات التي تنتجها الصين إلى الأسواق الأمريكية، إضافة إلى القيود الأمريكية على تصدير التكنولوجيا المتقدمة، ومشتريات الصين من المنتجات الزراعية الأمريكية.


وتُعقد الاجتماعات في مقر منظمة التعاون الاقتصادي والتنمية في باريس، حيث يراجع الجانبان مدى التقدم في تنفيذ الالتزامات الواردة في الهدنة التجارية التي أُعلنت في أكتوبر 2025 بمدينة بوسان الكورية الجنوبية، خلال لقاء جمع الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب ونظيره الصيني شي جين بينغ.


وساهم الاتفاق في تجنب تصعيد كبير في التوترات التجارية بين البلدين، إذ خفّضت واشنطن الرسوم الجمركية على الواردات الصينية، كما أوقفت بكين لمدة عام القيود الصارمة التي فرضتها على صادرات المعادن الأرضية النادرة.


كما جُمّد توسيع القائمة الأمريكية السوداء للشركات الصينية المحظورة من شراء التقنيات المتقدمة، خصوصاً معدات تصنيع أشباه الموصلات.


وفي المقابل وافقت الصين على زيادة مشترياتها من المنتجات الزراعية الأمريكية، إذ تعهدت بشراء 12 مليون طن متري من فول الصويا خلال عام 2025، و25 مليون طن خلال موسم 2026 الذي يبدأ مع حصاد الخريف.


وأكد مسؤولون أمريكيون، بينهم بيسنت، أن الصين التزمت حتى الآن بتعهداتها ضمن اتفاق بوسان، مشيرين إلى أن مشتريات فول الصويا حققت الأهداف الأولية المتفق عليها بين الجانبين.