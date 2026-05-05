ارتفعت أسعار الذهب عند تسوية تعاملات اليوم، مع تقييم المستثمرين آفاق الهدنة الهشة في منطقة الشرق الأوسط وتأثيرات الصراع المحتملة على معدلات التضخم وتوقعات أسعار الفائدة.
وزادت العقود الآجلة للمعدن الأصفر تسليم يونيو القادم بنسبة 0.77% أو ما يعادل 35.20 دولار إلى 4568.50 دولار للأوقية.
أداء إيجابي
وفي ما يتعلق بالفضة، انخفضت العقود الآجلة للمعدن الأبيض تسليم مايو الجاري بمقدار طفيف بلغ 3.60 سنت إلى 73.108 دولار للأوقية.
وجاء الأداء الإيجابي للذهب بالتوازي مع استقرار الدولار وانخفاض أسعار النفط بعد إطلاق الولايات المتحدة مهمة بحرية لاستعادة حركة الملاحة في مضيق هرمز، رغم تنفيذ إيران عمليات عسكرية في الشرق الأوسط مطلع الأسبوع الجاري.
وتعرضت أسعار الذهب لضغوط منذ بدء الصراع في الشرق الأوسط؛ بسبب المخاوف من ارتفاع التضخم نتيجة انقطاع إمدادات الطاقة، ومن ثم تشديد البنوك المركزية حول العالم سياساتها النقدية.
Gold prices rose at the close of today’s trading, as investors assess the prospects of the fragile truce in the Middle East and the potential impacts of the conflict on inflation rates and interest rate forecasts.
Futures contracts for the yellow metal for June delivery increased by 0.77% or $35.20 to $4568.50 per ounce.
Positive Performance
Regarding silver, futures contracts for the white metal for May delivery decreased slightly by 3.60 cents to $73.108 per ounce.
The positive performance of gold came alongside the stability of the dollar and the decline in oil prices after the United States launched a naval mission to restore shipping traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, despite Iran conducting military operations in the Middle East earlier this week.
Gold prices have faced pressure since the onset of the conflict in the Middle East due to fears of rising inflation resulting from energy supply disruptions, and subsequently, central banks around the world tightening their monetary policies.