Gold prices rose at the close of today’s trading, as investors assess the prospects of the fragile truce in the Middle East and the potential impacts of the conflict on inflation rates and interest rate forecasts.



Futures contracts for the yellow metal for June delivery increased by 0.77% or $35.20 to $4568.50 per ounce.



Positive Performance



Regarding silver, futures contracts for the white metal for May delivery decreased slightly by 3.60 cents to $73.108 per ounce.



The positive performance of gold came alongside the stability of the dollar and the decline in oil prices after the United States launched a naval mission to restore shipping traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, despite Iran conducting military operations in the Middle East earlier this week.



Gold prices have faced pressure since the onset of the conflict in the Middle East due to fears of rising inflation resulting from energy supply disruptions, and subsequently, central banks around the world tightening their monetary policies.