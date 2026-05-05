ارتفعت أسعار الذهب عند تسوية تعاملات اليوم، مع تقييم المستثمرين آفاق الهدنة الهشة في منطقة الشرق الأوسط وتأثيرات الصراع المحتملة على معدلات التضخم وتوقعات أسعار الفائدة.


وزادت العقود الآجلة للمعدن الأصفر تسليم يونيو القادم بنسبة 0.77% أو ما يعادل 35.20 دولار إلى 4568.50 دولار للأوقية.


أداء إيجابي


وفي ما يتعلق بالفضة، انخفضت العقود الآجلة للمعدن الأبيض تسليم مايو الجاري بمقدار طفيف بلغ 3.60 سنت إلى 73.108 دولار للأوقية.


وجاء الأداء الإيجابي للذهب بالتوازي مع استقرار الدولار وانخفاض أسعار النفط بعد إطلاق الولايات المتحدة مهمة بحرية لاستعادة حركة الملاحة في مضيق هرمز، رغم تنفيذ إيران عمليات عسكرية في الشرق الأوسط مطلع الأسبوع الجاري.


وتعرضت أسعار الذهب لضغوط منذ بدء الصراع في الشرق الأوسط؛ بسبب المخاوف من ارتفاع التضخم نتيجة انقطاع إمدادات الطاقة، ومن ثم تشديد البنوك المركزية حول العالم سياساتها النقدية.