The General Authority for Food and Drug Administration emphasized the regulations and procedures in place for obtaining a personal exemption permit for restricted medications for pilgrims and Umrah performers for personal use, ensuring their comfort and the safety of those heading to the holy sites.

It noted that there are several requirements that precede the process of obtaining the exemption permit, including a copy of the applicant's passport, a copy of a valid prescription or medical report not exceeding 6 months from the date of issuance, a picture of the medication package and its external wrapping, in addition to agreeing to the electronic declaration recorded within the application before submission.

It also stipulated compliance with the possession and registration of the legally permitted quantity, sufficient for 30 days of use or the duration of stay in the Kingdom, whichever is less, according to the specified therapeutic dosage in the prescription or medical report.

The "Food and Drug Administration" indicated that these efforts reflect the work of an integrated system of regulatory and supervisory services, aiming to ensure a safe and smooth experience for the guests of the Most Merciful, facilitating their entry procedures into the Kingdom while maintaining the highest safety and regulatory standards for the circulation of this type of medication.

It clarified that the exemption permit request can be submitted by creating a personal traveler account on the restricted medications electronic system (CDS).