شدّدت الهيئة العامة للغذاء والدواء على الضوابط والإجراءات المعتمدة للحصول على إذن الفسح الشخصي للأدوية المقيّدة مع الحجاج والمعتمرين بغرض الاستخدام الشخصي، بما يضمن راحتهم وسلامة قاصدي المشاعر المقدسة.

وأشارت إلى وجود متطلبات عدة تسبق عملية الحصول على إذن الفسح، تشمل صورة جواز مقدم الطلب، وصورة من الوصفة أو التقرير الطبي ساري الصلاحية بما لا يتجاوز 6 أشهر من تاريخ الإصدار، وصورة لعبوة الدواء وتغليفه الخارجي، إلى جانب الموافقة على الإقرار الإلكتروني المسجل ضمن الطلب قبل إرساله.

كما اشترطت الالتزام بحيازة وتسجيل الكمية المسموح بها نظاماً، بما يكفي لاستخدام 30 يوماً أو مدة الإقامة في المملكة أيهما أقل، وفق الجرعة العلاجية المحددة في الوصفة أو التقرير الطبي.

وبينت «الغذاء والدواء»، أن هذه الجهود تعكس عمل منظومة متكاملة من الخدمات التنظيمية والرقابية، تسعى لضمان تقديم تجربة آمنة وميسرة لضيوف الرحمن، وتسهيل إجراءات عبورهم إلى المملكة، مع الحفاظ على أعلى معايير السلامة والرقابة على تداول هذا النوع من الأدوية.

وأوضحت، أنه يمكن تقديم طلب إذن الفسح عن طريق إنشاء حساب مسافر شخصي على النظام الإلكتروني للأدوية المقيدة (CDS).