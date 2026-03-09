ارتفع سهم شركة الزيت العربية السعودية «أرامكو» بنحو 1% في تداولات جلسة اليوم، بالسوق السعودية إذ بلغ سعره 27.2 ريال مقارنة مع إغلاق أمس البالغ 26.94 ريال.
وصعد السهم بنسبة 14.48 % منذ بداية العام الحالي حتى جلسة اليوم. وتجاوزت قيمة التداولات منذ بداية الجلسة 2.3 مليار ريال. ومن بين 268 شركة مدرجة ارتفعت أسهم 94 شركة فيما انخفضت أسهم 160 شركة.
وقفزت أسهم شركة أرامكو السعودية، بأكبر نسبة منذ مايو 2023، مع دخول الحرب في إيران أسبوعها الثاني، ما أثار اضطرابات في الإمدادات قد تدفع أسعار النفط للارتفاع عند إعادة فتح الأسواق العالمية.
ارتفاعات تاريخية
وجاء صعود سهم أرامكو بالتزامن مع ارتفاعات تاريخية لأسعار النفط إذ قفزت بنحو 30% اليوم، وتجاوز سعر البرميل 115 دولاراً نتيجة الحرب الأمريكية الإسرائيلية على إيران واستمرار تعطل الملاحة في مضيق هرمز.
وعند الساعة 02:30 بتوقيت غرينتش، ارتفع سعر خام غرب تكساس الوسيط 30.04% ليصل إلى 118.21 دولار للبرميل. كما ارتفع سعر خام برنت بحر الشمال 27.54% ليصل إلى 118.22 دولار للبرميل.
The share of Saudi Arabian Oil Company "Aramco" rose by about 1% in today's trading session in the Saudi market, reaching a price of 27.2 riyals compared to yesterday's closing of 26.94 riyals.
The share has increased by 14.48% since the beginning of the current year up to today’s session. The trading value has exceeded 2.3 billion riyals since the start of the session. Among 268 listed companies, shares of 94 companies rose while shares of 160 companies declined.
Shares of Saudi Aramco jumped by the largest percentage since May 2023, as the war in Iran entered its second week, causing supply disruptions that could drive oil prices up when global markets reopen.
Historic Increases
The rise in Aramco's shares coincided with historic increases in oil prices, which surged by about 30% today, with the price of a barrel exceeding $115 due to the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran and the continued disruption of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.
As of 02:30 GMT, the price of West Texas Intermediate crude rose by 30.04% to reach $118.21 per barrel. The price of North Sea Brent crude also increased by 27.54% to reach $118.22 per barrel.