ارتفع سهم شركة الزيت العربية السعودية «أرامكو» بنحو 1% في تداولات جلسة اليوم، بالسوق السعودية إذ بلغ سعره 27.2 ريال مقارنة مع إغلاق أمس البالغ 26.94 ريال.


وصعد السهم بنسبة 14.48 % منذ بداية العام الحالي حتى جلسة اليوم. وتجاوزت قيمة التداولات منذ بداية الجلسة 2.3 مليار ريال. ومن بين 268 شركة مدرجة ارتفعت أسهم 94 شركة فيما انخفضت أسهم 160 شركة.


وقفزت أسهم شركة أرامكو السعودية، بأكبر نسبة منذ مايو 2023، مع دخول الحرب في إيران أسبوعها الثاني، ما أثار اضطرابات في الإمدادات قد تدفع أسعار النفط للارتفاع عند إعادة فتح الأسواق العالمية.


ارتفاعات تاريخية


وجاء صعود سهم أرامكو بالتزامن مع ارتفاعات تاريخية لأسعار النفط إذ قفزت بنحو 30% اليوم، وتجاوز سعر البرميل 115 دولاراً نتيجة الحرب الأمريكية الإسرائيلية على إيران واستمرار تعطل الملاحة في مضيق هرمز.


وعند الساعة 02:30 بتوقيت غرينتش، ارتفع سعر خام غرب تكساس الوسيط 30.04% ليصل إلى 118.21 دولار للبرميل. كما ارتفع سعر خام برنت بحر الشمال 27.54% ليصل إلى 118.22 دولار للبرميل.