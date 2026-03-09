The share of Saudi Arabian Oil Company "Aramco" rose by about 1% in today's trading session in the Saudi market, reaching a price of 27.2 riyals compared to yesterday's closing of 26.94 riyals.



The share has increased by 14.48% since the beginning of the current year up to today’s session. The trading value has exceeded 2.3 billion riyals since the start of the session. Among 268 listed companies, shares of 94 companies rose while shares of 160 companies declined.



Shares of Saudi Aramco jumped by the largest percentage since May 2023, as the war in Iran entered its second week, causing supply disruptions that could drive oil prices up when global markets reopen.



Historic Increases



The rise in Aramco's shares coincided with historic increases in oil prices, which surged by about 30% today, with the price of a barrel exceeding $115 due to the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran and the continued disruption of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.



As of 02:30 GMT, the price of West Texas Intermediate crude rose by 30.04% to reach $118.21 per barrel. The price of North Sea Brent crude also increased by 27.54% to reach $118.22 per barrel.