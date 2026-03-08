كشف رصد أجرته «عكاظ» ارتفاع القيمة السوقية للأسهم السعودية إلى 9.36 تريليون ريال، بارتفاعها 316.69 مليار ريال بنهاية تداولاتها اليوم (الأحد)، إذ ارتفعت القيمة السوقية للشركات بنسبة 3.38%، تزامناً مع طلوع سهم أرامكو بنسبة 4.1%، وإغلاقه عند مستوى 26.94 ريال.
وواصل المؤشر صعوده للجلسة الخامسة على التوالي، لتصل مكاسبه خلالها إلى نحو 530 نقطة، بنسبة تجاوزت 5%، وسجل المؤشر أعلى إغلاق منذ نحو 3 أسابيع، بتداولات إجمالية بلغت 5.6 مليار ريال.
وشهد السوق ارتفاع أسهم 244 شركة، فيما تراجعت أسهم 23 شركة، وارتفع المؤشر بنسبة 2.14%، كاسباً 231 نقطة، ليخترق المؤشر مستوى 11,007 نقطة.
وسجلت أسهم 10 شركات ارتفاعاً بالنسبة القصوى أو بالقرب منها بنسبة صعود تجاوزت 9%، ممثلة في شركات «المصافي، بترو رابغ، كيمانول، اللجين، ينساب، كيان، سيسكو القابضة، صافولا، جاكو، تكافل الراجحي».
وارتفع سهم أرامكو الأعلى وزناً في المؤشر، مدعوماً بارتفاع أسعار النفط التي تجاوزت 92 دولاراً للبرميل، في ظل تصاعد التوترات الجيوسياسية المرتبطة بالحرب بين إيران والولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل وما تثيره من مخاوف بشأن أمن الإمدادات النفطية، ويزيد القلق مضيق هرمز الذي يمر عبره نحو 20% من تجارة النفط العالمية.
A survey conducted by "Okaz" revealed an increase in the market capitalization of Saudi stocks to 9.36 trillion riyals, rising by 316.69 billion riyals by the end of trading today (Sunday), as the market capitalization of companies increased by 3.38%, coinciding with Aramco's share rising by 4.1%, closing at a level of 26.94 riyals.
The index continued its rise for the fifth consecutive session, with gains reaching approximately 530 points, exceeding 5%, and the index recorded its highest close in about 3 weeks, with total trading amounting to 5.6 billion riyals.
The market witnessed an increase in the shares of 244 companies, while the shares of 23 companies declined, and the index rose by 2.14%, gaining 231 points, to break through the 11,007-point level.
Shares of 10 companies recorded maximum or near-maximum increases of over 9%, represented by the companies "Al-Masafi, Petro Rabigh, Kimanol, Al-Lujain, Yansab, Kayan, Cisco Holding, Savola, Jaco, and Takaful Al-Rajhi."
Aramco's share, the heaviest in the index, rose, supported by rising oil prices that exceeded 92 dollars per barrel, amid escalating geopolitical tensions related to the war between Iran, the United States, and Israel, raising concerns about the security of oil supplies. The anxiety is compounded by the Strait of Hormuz, through which about 20% of global oil trade passes.