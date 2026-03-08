A survey conducted by "Okaz" revealed an increase in the market capitalization of Saudi stocks to 9.36 trillion riyals, rising by 316.69 billion riyals by the end of trading today (Sunday), as the market capitalization of companies increased by 3.38%, coinciding with Aramco's share rising by 4.1%, closing at a level of 26.94 riyals.



The index continued its rise for the fifth consecutive session, with gains reaching approximately 530 points, exceeding 5%, and the index recorded its highest close in about 3 weeks, with total trading amounting to 5.6 billion riyals.



The market witnessed an increase in the shares of 244 companies, while the shares of 23 companies declined, and the index rose by 2.14%, gaining 231 points, to break through the 11,007-point level.



Shares of 10 companies recorded maximum or near-maximum increases of over 9%, represented by the companies "Al-Masafi, Petro Rabigh, Kimanol, Al-Lujain, Yansab, Kayan, Cisco Holding, Savola, Jaco, and Takaful Al-Rajhi."



Aramco's share, the heaviest in the index, rose, supported by rising oil prices that exceeded 92 dollars per barrel, amid escalating geopolitical tensions related to the war between Iran, the United States, and Israel, raising concerns about the security of oil supplies. The anxiety is compounded by the Strait of Hormuz, through which about 20% of global oil trade passes.