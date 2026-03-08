كشف رصد أجرته «عكاظ» ارتفاع القيمة السوقية للأسهم السعودية إلى 9.36 تريليون ريال، بارتفاعها 316.69 مليار ريال بنهاية تداولاتها اليوم (الأحد)، إذ ارتفعت القيمة السوقية للشركات بنسبة 3.38%، تزامناً مع طلوع سهم أرامكو بنسبة 4.1%، وإغلاقه عند مستوى 26.94 ريال.


وواصل المؤشر صعوده للجلسة الخامسة على التوالي، لتصل مكاسبه خلالها إلى نحو 530 نقطة، بنسبة تجاوزت 5%، وسجل المؤشر أعلى إغلاق منذ نحو 3 أسابيع، بتداولات إجمالية بلغت 5.6 مليار ريال.


وشهد السوق ارتفاع أسهم 244 شركة، فيما تراجعت أسهم 23 شركة، وارتفع المؤشر بنسبة 2.14%، كاسباً 231 نقطة، ليخترق المؤشر مستوى 11,007 نقطة.


وسجلت أسهم 10 شركات ارتفاعاً بالنسبة القصوى أو بالقرب منها بنسبة صعود تجاوزت 9%، ممثلة في شركات «المصافي، بترو رابغ، كيمانول، اللجين، ينساب، كيان، سيسكو القابضة، صافولا، جاكو، تكافل الراجحي».


وارتفع سهم أرامكو الأعلى وزناً في المؤشر، مدعوماً بارتفاع أسعار النفط التي تجاوزت 92 دولاراً للبرميل، في ظل تصاعد التوترات الجيوسياسية المرتبطة بالحرب بين إيران والولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل وما تثيره من مخاوف بشأن أمن الإمدادات النفطية، ويزيد القلق مضيق هرمز الذي يمر عبره نحو 20% من تجارة النفط العالمية.