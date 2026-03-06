تستبعد إدارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب حاليًا خيار تكليف وزارة الخزانة بتداول عقود النفط الخام الآجلة، في ظل متابعة المسؤولين الحكوميين تقلبات أسعار الطاقة وسط الحرب مع إيران.


ووفقًا لما نقلته «بلومبيرغ» عن مصادر على دراية بالأمر الجمعة، شملت المناقشات داخل الإدارة إمكانية تدخل وزارة الخزانة بيعًا وشراءً في سوق العقود الآجلة، إلا أن التقييم النهائي خلص إلى أن قدرة الوزارة على التأثير بشكل ملموس في السوق تظل «محدودة»، مع تضخم حجم التداولات اليومية الذي يقلل من أثر أي لاعب منفرد.


ونقلت المصادر تردد الإدارة في اللجوء إلى «الاحتياطي الإستراتيجي» حاليًا، نظرًا للاستنزاف الكبير الذي تعرض له في عهد الرئيس السابق «جو بايدن»؛ في ظل تراجع المخزونات إلى نحو 60% من السعة الإجمالية، فضلًا عن مشكلات تقنية تتعلق بالصيانة.