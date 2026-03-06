The administration of President Donald Trump is currently ruling out the option of assigning the Treasury Department to trade in crude oil futures contracts, as government officials monitor fluctuations in energy prices amid the war with Iran.



According to what "Bloomberg" reported on Friday from sources familiar with the matter, discussions within the administration included the possibility of the Treasury Department intervening in buying and selling in the futures market, but the final assessment concluded that the department's ability to significantly influence the market remains "limited," given the inflated volume of daily trades that diminishes the impact of any single player.



The sources reported the administration's hesitation to resort to the "Strategic Reserve" at this time, due to the significant depletion it experienced during the previous president "Joe Biden's" term; with inventories declining to about 60% of total capacity, in addition to technical issues related to maintenance.