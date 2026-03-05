ارتفع متوسط سعر صرف الريال السعودي في البنك المركزي المصري، اليوم، إلى 13.35 للشراء، 13.39 للبيع.


وسجل الريال السعودي في البنك الأهلي المصري سعر 13.32جنيه للشراء 13.38جنيه للبيع.


وفي بنك مصر 13.32جنيه للشراء، 13.38جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك الإسكندرية 13.35جنيه للشراء، 13.38جنيه للبيع، وفي البنك التجاري الدولي 13.34جنيه للشراء، 13.38جنيه للبيع، ومصرف أبو ظبي التجاري 13.03جنيه للشراء، 13.38جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك البركة 13.27جنيه للشراء، و13.37جنيه للبيع، وبنك قناة السويس 13.22جنيه للشراء، و13.31جنيه للبيع.


تداولات أمس


وفي تداولات أمس، سجل سعر الريال السعودي في البنك المركزي المصري 13.33جنيه للشراء، 13.37جنيه للبيع، وفي البنك الأهلي المصري 13.33جنيه للشراء، 13.37جنيه للبيع، وبنك مصر


13.32جنيه للشراء، و13.36جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك الإسكندرية 13.31جنيه للشراء، و13.35جنيه للبيع.


وفي البنك التجاري الدولي 13.33جنيه للشراء، و13.37جنيه للبيع.