The average exchange rate of the Saudi Riyal at the Central Bank of Egypt rose today to 13.35 for buying and 13.39 for selling.



The Saudi Riyal recorded at the National Bank of Egypt a price of 13.32 EGP for buying and 13.38 EGP for selling.



At Bank Misr, it was 13.32 EGP for buying and 13.38 EGP for selling, at Alexandria Bank 13.35 EGP for buying and 13.38 EGP for selling, at the Commercial International Bank 13.34 EGP for buying and 13.38 EGP for selling, and at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank 13.03 EGP for buying and 13.38 EGP for selling. At Al Baraka Bank, it was 13.27 EGP for buying and 13.37 EGP for selling, and at Suez Canal Bank 13.22 EGP for buying and 13.31 EGP for selling.



Yesterday's Transactions



In yesterday's transactions, the price of the Saudi Riyal at the Central Bank of Egypt was recorded at 13.33 EGP for buying and 13.37 EGP for selling, at the National Bank of Egypt 13.33 EGP for buying and 13.37 EGP for selling, and at Bank Misr



13.32 EGP for buying and 13.36 EGP for selling, at Alexandria Bank 13.31 EGP for buying and 13.35 EGP for selling.



At the Commercial International Bank, it was 13.33 EGP for buying and 13.37 EGP for selling.