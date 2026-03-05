ارتفع متوسط سعر صرف الريال السعودي في البنك المركزي المصري، اليوم، إلى 13.35 للشراء، 13.39 للبيع.
وسجل الريال السعودي في البنك الأهلي المصري سعر 13.32جنيه للشراء 13.38جنيه للبيع.
وفي بنك مصر 13.32جنيه للشراء، 13.38جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك الإسكندرية 13.35جنيه للشراء، 13.38جنيه للبيع، وفي البنك التجاري الدولي 13.34جنيه للشراء، 13.38جنيه للبيع، ومصرف أبو ظبي التجاري 13.03جنيه للشراء، 13.38جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك البركة 13.27جنيه للشراء، و13.37جنيه للبيع، وبنك قناة السويس 13.22جنيه للشراء، و13.31جنيه للبيع.
تداولات أمس
وفي تداولات أمس، سجل سعر الريال السعودي في البنك المركزي المصري 13.33جنيه للشراء، 13.37جنيه للبيع، وفي البنك الأهلي المصري 13.33جنيه للشراء، 13.37جنيه للبيع، وبنك مصر
13.32جنيه للشراء، و13.36جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك الإسكندرية 13.31جنيه للشراء، و13.35جنيه للبيع.
وفي البنك التجاري الدولي 13.33جنيه للشراء، و13.37جنيه للبيع.
The average exchange rate of the Saudi Riyal at the Central Bank of Egypt rose today to 13.35 for buying and 13.39 for selling.
The Saudi Riyal recorded at the National Bank of Egypt a price of 13.32 EGP for buying and 13.38 EGP for selling.
At Bank Misr, it was 13.32 EGP for buying and 13.38 EGP for selling, at Alexandria Bank 13.35 EGP for buying and 13.38 EGP for selling, at the Commercial International Bank 13.34 EGP for buying and 13.38 EGP for selling, and at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank 13.03 EGP for buying and 13.38 EGP for selling. At Al Baraka Bank, it was 13.27 EGP for buying and 13.37 EGP for selling, and at Suez Canal Bank 13.22 EGP for buying and 13.31 EGP for selling.
Yesterday's Transactions
In yesterday's transactions, the price of the Saudi Riyal at the Central Bank of Egypt was recorded at 13.33 EGP for buying and 13.37 EGP for selling, at the National Bank of Egypt 13.33 EGP for buying and 13.37 EGP for selling, and at Bank Misr
13.32 EGP for buying and 13.36 EGP for selling, at Alexandria Bank 13.31 EGP for buying and 13.35 EGP for selling.
At the Commercial International Bank, it was 13.33 EGP for buying and 13.37 EGP for selling.