تحولت أسعار النفط اليوم للتراجع بعد تقرير نشرته صحيفة نيويورك تايمز أفاد بأن إيران قدمت عرضاً سرياً لبدء مفاوضات مع الولايات المتحدة.


وانخفض خام برنت بنسبة 0.29% إلى مستوى يتجاوز 81.16 دولار للبرميل، بعد أن سجل أمس أعلى مستوى إغلاق منذ يناير 2025.


وتراجع خام غرب تكساس الوسيط الأمريكي 53 سنتاً، أو 0.71%، إلى 74.03 دولار، بعد أن سجل أعلى مستوى تسوية منذ يونيو الماضي.


تعطيل الإنتاج


ويأتي هذا التراجع وسط استمرار حالة عدم اليقين بشأن مستقبل الصراع في المنطقة، فيما يراقب المستثمرون ردود فعل طهران وواشنطن على الأنباء المتعلقة بالعرض السري.


وعزز التقرير توقعات المستثمرين بشأن احتمال تخفيف التوترات في الشرق الأوسط، ما دفع أسواق النفط للتراجع بعد موجة صعود حادة في الجلسات السابقة بسبب المخاوف الجيوسياسية.


وكانت أسعار النفط قبل هذا التراجع قد ارتفعت خلال تعاملات اليوم (الأربعاء)، إذ أدت الحرب الأمريكية-الإسرائيلية على إيران إلى تعطيل الإنتاج في الشرق الأوسط ووقف الصادرات من المنطقة.