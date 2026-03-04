Oil prices turned to decline today after a report published by The New York Times stated that Iran made a secret offer to start negotiations with the United States.



Brent crude fell by 0.29% to a level exceeding $81.16 per barrel, after reaching the highest closing level since January 2025 yesterday.



West Texas Intermediate crude dropped by 53 cents, or 0.71%, to $74.03, after recording the highest settlement level since last June.



Production Disruption



This decline comes amid ongoing uncertainty regarding the future of the conflict in the region, as investors monitor Tehran and Washington's reactions to the news about the secret offer.



The report has bolstered investor expectations regarding the possibility of easing tensions in the Middle East, which led oil markets to decline after a sharp rise in previous sessions due to geopolitical concerns.



Prior to this decline, oil prices had risen during today's trading (Wednesday), as the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran disrupted production in the Middle East and halted exports from the region.