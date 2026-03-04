تحولت أسعار النفط اليوم للتراجع بعد تقرير نشرته صحيفة نيويورك تايمز أفاد بأن إيران قدمت عرضاً سرياً لبدء مفاوضات مع الولايات المتحدة.
وانخفض خام برنت بنسبة 0.29% إلى مستوى يتجاوز 81.16 دولار للبرميل، بعد أن سجل أمس أعلى مستوى إغلاق منذ يناير 2025.
وتراجع خام غرب تكساس الوسيط الأمريكي 53 سنتاً، أو 0.71%، إلى 74.03 دولار، بعد أن سجل أعلى مستوى تسوية منذ يونيو الماضي.
تعطيل الإنتاج
ويأتي هذا التراجع وسط استمرار حالة عدم اليقين بشأن مستقبل الصراع في المنطقة، فيما يراقب المستثمرون ردود فعل طهران وواشنطن على الأنباء المتعلقة بالعرض السري.
وعزز التقرير توقعات المستثمرين بشأن احتمال تخفيف التوترات في الشرق الأوسط، ما دفع أسواق النفط للتراجع بعد موجة صعود حادة في الجلسات السابقة بسبب المخاوف الجيوسياسية.
وكانت أسعار النفط قبل هذا التراجع قد ارتفعت خلال تعاملات اليوم (الأربعاء)، إذ أدت الحرب الأمريكية-الإسرائيلية على إيران إلى تعطيل الإنتاج في الشرق الأوسط ووقف الصادرات من المنطقة.
Oil prices turned to decline today after a report published by The New York Times stated that Iran made a secret offer to start negotiations with the United States.
Brent crude fell by 0.29% to a level exceeding $81.16 per barrel, after reaching the highest closing level since January 2025 yesterday.
West Texas Intermediate crude dropped by 53 cents, or 0.71%, to $74.03, after recording the highest settlement level since last June.
Production Disruption
This decline comes amid ongoing uncertainty regarding the future of the conflict in the region, as investors monitor Tehran and Washington's reactions to the news about the secret offer.
The report has bolstered investor expectations regarding the possibility of easing tensions in the Middle East, which led oil markets to decline after a sharp rise in previous sessions due to geopolitical concerns.
Prior to this decline, oil prices had risen during today's trading (Wednesday), as the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran disrupted production in the Middle East and halted exports from the region.