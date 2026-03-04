تلقت أمانة منظمة البلدان المصدرة للنفط «أوبك»، خططاً محدثة لتعويض فائض الإنتاج النفطي من كلٍ من العراق والإمارات وكازاخستان وسلطنة عُمان.


وأوضحت المنظمة في بيان (الأربعاء)، أن جداول التعويض المقدمة تغطي الفترة الممتدة بين الشهر الماضي وحتى يونيو القادم.


وتهدف الخطط إلى خفض الإنتاج تدريجياً لتعويض الكميات التي ضُخت فوق المستويات المستهدفة، بعدما اتفق تحالف «أوبك+» خلال اجتماعه (الأحد) الماضي على زيادة الإنتاج بنحو 206 آلاف برميل يومياً فقط في أبريل القادم، رغم التوترات الجيوسياسية المتصاعدة في الشرق الأوسط، التي أثرت سلباً على التدفقات في المنطقة.


ارتفاع الأسعار


وعلى صعيد الأسعار، ارتفعت أسعار النفط أكثر من دولار اليوم، إذ أدت الحرب الأمريكية الإسرائيلية على إيران إلى تعطيل الإنتاج في الشرق الأوسط ووقف الصادرات من المنطقة.


وارتفع خام برنت 1.11 دولار، أو 1.4%، إلى 82.53 دولار للبرميل، بعد أن سجل أمس، أعلى مستوى إغلاق منذ يناير 2025.


وزاد خام غرب تكساس الوسيط الأمريكي 79 سنتا، أو 1.1%، إلى 75.37 دولار، بعد أن سجل أعلى مستوى تسوية منذ يونيو الماضي.