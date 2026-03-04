The Secretariat of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has received updated plans to compensate for the oil production surplus from Iraq, the UAE, Kazakhstan, and Oman.



The organization clarified in a statement on Wednesday that the compensation schedules submitted cover the period from last month until June of the coming year.



The plans aim to gradually reduce production to compensate for the quantities that were pumped above the targeted levels, after the OPEC+ alliance agreed during its meeting last Sunday to increase production by only 206,000 barrels per day in April, despite the escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, which have negatively impacted flows in the region.



Price Increase



Regarding prices, oil prices rose by more than a dollar today, as the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran disrupted production in the Middle East and halted exports from the region.



Brent crude rose by $1.11, or 1.4%, to $82.53 per barrel, after recording the highest closing level since January 2025 yesterday.



West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude increased by 79 cents, or 1.1%, to $75.37, after reaching the highest settlement level since last June.