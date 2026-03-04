فيما أكدت وسائل إعلام إيرانية سماع دوي انفجارات في شمال طهران وفي مدينتي يزد وتبريز وسط وشمال غرب البلاد، أكد البيت الأبيض اليوم (الأربعاء) مقتل 49 قيادياً إيرانياً رفيع المستوى بينهم المرشد الإيراني علي خامنئي.
وقالت المتحدثة باسم البيت الأبيض، كارولين ليفيت، خلال مؤتمر صحفي: العمليات العسكرية الأمريكية في إيران حققت نتائج كبيرة، مبيناً أن الحملة الجارية ألحقت خسائر كبيرة بالقيادة الإيرانية وبقدراتها العسكرية.
مضيفة: المعلومات المتعلقة بمكان وجود المرشد الإيراني علي خامنئي أثّرت على توقيت الضربة الأمريكية الإسرائيلية على إيران التي أسفرت عن اغتياله، مبينة أن الولايات المتحدة اطلعت على تقارير تفيد بأن مجتبى خامنئي، نجل المرشد الإيراني الراحل، يُنظر إليه على أنه المرشح الأوفر حظاً لخلافته، وأن أجهزة المخابرات الأمريكية تراقب هذا الأمر عن كثب.
وأشارت إلى أن الرئيس دونالد ترمب، لن يسمح لإيران بإعادة بناء قدراتها العسكرية أو تشكيل تهديد جديد للولايات المتحدة، مؤكدة أن المفاوضين الأمريكيين خلصوا إلى أن إيران لم تكن راغبة في التوصل إلى اتفاق بعد رفض طهران جميع العروض الأمريكية المتعلقة ببرنامجها النووي.
وأفادت أن إيران رفضت التخلي عن تخصيب اليورانيوم أو الموافقة على مسار سلام، معتبرة أن النظام الإيراني لم يكن مهتماً بالتوصل إلى تسوية، لأنه كان يسعى إلى تطوير سلاح نووي.
وأكدت أن العملية العسكرية التي أُطلق عليها اسم «الغضب الملحمي» أدت إلى إنهاء التهديدات التي كانت تشكلها إيران ضد الشعب الأمريكي، لافتة إلى أن ترمب كان يتوقع هجوماً إيرانياً استباقياً.
